Air Zimbabwe Bets on London Return as Demand and Cargo Bookings Signal Commercial Potential

HARARE – Air Zimbabwe is returning to one of its most strategically important international markets after a 14-year absence, with the national carrier confirming strong early demand for its restored Harare–London service ahead of its inaugural flight.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona announced that the airline has already secured 1,479 passenger bookings and more than 30 tonnes of cargo, providing an encouraging commercial foundation for the relaunch of a route once regarded as one of the airline’s flagship international services.

The first flight departs on Wednesday, marking Air Zimbabwe’s first direct service to London since December 2011.

Wet-Lease Strategy Reduces Operational Risk

Rather than deploying its own aircraft, Air Zimbabwe has adopted a wet-lease model, securing an Airbus A330-300 from Spanish carrier Plus Ultra under a 13-month agreement.

Under the arrangement, Plus Ultra supplies the aircraft, flight crew, maintenance and insurance, while Air Zimbabwe retains responsibility for ticket sales, passenger services and the commercial management of the route.

The strategy is widely used across the aviation industry and allows airlines to expand operations without significant upfront capital investment. More importantly for Air Zimbabwe, the arrangement enables the airline to bypass operational constraints arising from its continued placement on the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) blacklist, which has prevented it from operating its own aircraft into European and UK airspace since 2017.

The leased Airbus A330-300, configured to carry 302 passengers, arrived in Harare on Monday where it received a ceremonial water salute. Although branded in Air Zimbabwe colours, the aircraft retains Spanish national markings on its wingtips.

Strong Market Fundamentals

Industry data suggests the airline is entering a market with substantial underlying demand.

According to Sabre Market Intelligence, approximately 190,000 passengers travelled between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom on indirect services during 2025, representing a 2 percent increase from the previous year.

Separately, research conducted by aircraft manufacturer Airbus identified the London–Harare corridor as Africa’s most commercially significant unserved route, estimating sufficient demand to sustain up to six weekly flights in each direction.

Air Zimbabwe will initially operate three weekly services, departing Harare every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday, with return flights from London Gatwick scheduled for Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

While passenger demand appears robust, aviation analysts note that the route’s long-term commercial viability will largely depend on its ability to capture higher-yield corporate and premium travellers. Historically, business-class demand was a major contributor to the profitability of London-Harare operations, including services previously operated by British Airways.

Pricing Targets Competitive Market

To stimulate demand, Air Zimbabwe has introduced promotional fares beginning at £490 (US$495) for one-way travel, while return tickets start from £675 (US$900), subject to availability and booking conditions.

The pricing places the airline in direct competition with major international carriers currently serving Zimbabwe via regional hubs in Addis Ababa, Johannesburg, Nairobi, Doha, Dubai and Istanbul.

For many Zimbabwean travellers, however, the appeal extends beyond ticket prices.

A direct service eliminates lengthy transit times and multiple security checks, offering significant convenience for business travellers, the Zimbabwean diaspora and tourists.

Restoring International Connectivity

Speaking during the aircraft’s arrival ceremony, Transport Minister Felix Mhona described the relaunch as an important milestone for Zimbabwe’s aviation sector.

“After 14 years without direct flights to London, we are reconnecting with one of our key international destinations. We have not had direct connectivity with Europe. This service changes that. We want passengers from across the region to connect through Zimbabwe and feed into this route.”

Air Zimbabwe similarly described the route restoration as one of the most significant developments in its history, saying it demonstrates the airline’s commitment to rebuilding international connectivity and strengthening Zimbabwe’s integration with global markets.

Rebuilding a Once-Extensive Network

The London service represents another step in Air Zimbabwe’s long-term recovery strategy after years of financial challenges and shrinking international operations.

At its peak, the airline operated an extensive international network that included multiple weekly services to London, regional destinations across Africa and long-haul routes extending to destinations such as Perth through a codeshare partnership with Qantas.

The London route was suspended in December 2011 after creditors threatened to seize Air Zimbabwe aircraft operating overseas, effectively ending the airline’s direct presence in the United Kingdom.

Passenger Experience Under Scrutiny

While the commercial significance of the relaunch has been widely welcomed, some passengers have questioned aspects of the onboard product.

Images from inside the 20-year-old Airbus A330 show a two-class configuration comprising business and economy cabins, but the economy section lacks individual seat-back entertainment systems.

The absence of in-flight entertainment generated mixed reactions on social media, with some travellers expressing concern over the nearly 10-hour journey.

Others dismissed the issue, arguing that the convenience of travelling directly between Harare and London without lengthy layovers outweighs onboard entertainment shortcomings.

For Air Zimbabwe, however, the greater challenge will be converting the strong initial booking momentum into sustained passenger demand while rebuilding confidence in the national carrier and re-establishing its presence in one of Africa’s most competitive long-haul aviation markets.