FBC’s Xarani Bets on Platform Strategy to Reshape Zimbabwe’s Financial Infrastructure

HARARE – FBC Holdings is positioning its fintech subsidiary, Xarani, as a central piece of financial infrastructure in Zimbabwe, targeting the connectivity and compliance layer that underpins the country’s banking and payments ecosystem, according to Equity Axis News.

Formed in 2021, Xarani is nearing full market rollout this week as a platform designed to serve banks, fintech firms, regulators and other financial service providers. Its model diverges from consumer-facing competition, instead focusing on enabling transactions across the system—an approach that seeks to capture value from overall market activity rather than competing directly with dominant players such as EcoCash.

The strategy mirrors regional precedents, most notably Finserve Africa in Kenya. Finserve was spun off by Equity Group in 2018 and developed its Jenga platform into a widely used infrastructure layer supporting millions of daily transactions. Analysts view Xarani as being at a similar developmental stage, roughly four years into its build cycle.

However, Zimbabwe’s smaller market size presents a key constraint. Unlike Equity Group, which leveraged a customer base of more than 14 million across multiple countries, FBC operates within a single market of around 16 million people, limiting organic scale and accelerating the need to attract external institutional partners.

Currently, Xarani has partnerships with institutions including Steward Bank and NMB Bank, but expanding this base will be critical to reaching the transaction volumes required for platform viability. Below that threshold, the system risks remaining an internal capability rather than evolving into national infrastructure.

At full scale, Xarani’s architecture is built around three core layers. The first is digital identity and onboarding, where its AI-driven know-your-customer (KYC) systems are reported to reduce onboarding costs by up to 70% for participating institutions. The second is payroll-linked lending infrastructure, particularly through a deduct-at-source system connecting financial institutions to government salary platforms. The third layer is interoperability, enabling integration across banks, telecoms operators and national payment systems such as ZimSwitch.

This interoperability push comes in response to rising demand for resilient financial infrastructure, particularly following disruptions in Zimbabwe’s real-time gross settlement (RTGS) system in 2025.

Despite its potential, Xarani faces a fundamental credibility challenge. As a subsidiary of FBC Holdings, competing banks may be reluctant to integrate into a platform that could expose sensitive customer and transaction data. Analysts note that without a clearly defined governance firewall separating Xarani from FBC Bank, adoption by top-tier competitors may remain limited.

In Kenya, Finserve addressed similar concerns by establishing independent governance structures and leadership. Market observers suggest that Xarani may need to follow a comparable path to unlock broader participation.

Regulatory risk is another factor. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has previously intervened in the fintech sector, notably restructuring mobile money operations between 2020 and 2021. As a platform provider, Xarani could become central to any future regulatory mandates around financial connectivity.

Within Zimbabwe’s competitive landscape, Xarani is not directly challenged by consumer-facing platforms such as InnBucks, Paynow or Mukuru. Instead, its longer-term competitive threat may come from regional infrastructure platforms like Finserve’s Jenga, which could expand into southern Africa and integrate with local systems.

For FBC Holdings, the immediate commercial opportunity lies within its own group. Xarani’s integration could enhance efficiency and margins across subsidiaries such as MicroPlan and OutRisk, while also strengthening FBC Bank’s credit analytics through access to aggregated, cross-institutional data.

However, several risks remain. These include currency mismatches between US dollar-denominated technology costs and local-currency revenues, potential loss of skilled technical talent, and the need for significant investment in system reliability and redundancy.

Industry analysts say the next 12 to 24 months will be decisive. For Xarani to achieve platform scale, FBC will need to demonstrate operational independence, secure broader institutional adoption, and invest in resilient infrastructure capable of withstanding systemic shocks.

If successful, Xarani could emerge as a key enabler of Zimbabwe’s financial ecosystem. If not, it risks remaining a promising but internally confined capability within the FBC group.