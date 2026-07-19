Building Institutional Foundations for a Sustainable ZiG Single-Currency Regime: Beyond Currency Replacement Towards Financial System Transformation

Zimbabwe’s currency debate is often presented as a narrow argument about whether the country should continue using foreign currency or return fully to a domestic monetary system. However, the deeper issue is far more fundamental: it is about rebuilding the institutional foundations of a modern economy.

By Brighton Musonza

A successful transition to a mono-currency requires more than changing the currency used in transactions; it demands credible monetary governance, disciplined fiscal management, deep financial markets, productive credit systems and renewed confidence in national institutions. Zimbabwe’s journey towards ZiG is therefore not simply a monetary reform exercise, but a broader economic reconstruction project aimed at restoring policy independence, strengthening financial intermediation and creating the conditions for sustainable industrial growth.

The Currency Debate Is Being Framed Through the Wrong Economic Lens

Much of the criticism surrounding Zimbabwe’s proposed return to a mono-currency is rooted in orthodox macroeconomic theory developed for mature, highly institutionalised economies. Such theories assume deep financial markets, fully independent central banks, efficient capital allocation mechanisms, stable fiscal institutions and long-established confidence in domestic currencies. Zimbabwe does not fit that profile. It is rebuilding an economic system after years of prolonged dollarisation, fragmented monetary arrangements and structural changes that fundamentally altered how money circulates through the economy.

The debate therefore requires a different analytical framework. Zimbabwe is not merely replacing one currency with another; it is attempting to reconstruct monetary sovereignty while simultaneously rebuilding financial institutions, restoring policy transmission mechanisms and creating conditions for long-term industrial development. These are challenges more commonly associated with transitional and post-crisis economies than with advanced market systems.

History demonstrates that monetary reform has never been solely about inflation or exchange rates. Countries that successfully restored national currencies after periods of monetary instability—including Poland after its market reforms, Israel following chronic inflation, Peru after widespread dollarisation, Rwanda after post-conflict reconstruction and Vietnam during the Doi Moi reforms—combined monetary stabilisation with broader institutional reforms. Central banks, fiscal authorities, commercial banks and capital markets were transformed together. Currency reform succeeded because institutions changed, not because exchange-rate theory alone dictated outcomes.

Dollarisation Solves Immediate Problems but Creates Long-Term Structural Constraints

Dollarisation often emerges as a rational response to inflation and declining confidence in domestic money. It stabilises prices, restores purchasing power and reduces exchange-rate uncertainty. However, what begins as an emergency stabilisation mechanism can gradually evolve into a structural constraint on economic development.

When a country surrenders effective control over its monetary system, it also limits its ability to influence domestic liquidity, manage business cycles and finance long-term development through domestic financial markets. Monetary policy becomes largely imported from the issuing country, regardless of whether that country’s economic conditions resemble those of the domestic economy.

This creates what development economists describe as a policy mismatch. The United States designs monetary policy to achieve maximum employment and price stability within the American economy. Zimbabwe’s economic structure, industrial base, labour market and external vulnerabilities differ fundamentally. Consequently, monetary conditions that are appropriate for the United States may prove either excessively restrictive or insufficiently responsive to Zimbabwe’s developmental needs.

The absence of monetary sovereignty also constrains lender-of-last-resort functions, weakens the transmission of interest-rate policy, reduces flexibility during external shocks and limits the State’s ability to nurture domestic financial markets. These institutional limitations become increasingly significant as countries pursue industrialisation and economic diversification.

Monetary Sovereignty Is an Institutional Asset

Modern central banking extends well beyond issuing banknotes. A credible central bank manages liquidity, anchors inflation expectations, safeguards financial stability, oversees payment systems, supervises banking institutions and supports orderly functioning of financial markets. These responsibilities require effective influence over the national currency.

Monetary sovereignty therefore represents an institutional asset rather than a symbolic expression of national identity. It enables governments to respond to financial crises, smooth cyclical fluctuations and create predictable macroeconomic conditions that encourage long-term investment.

The experiences of South Korea, Singapore and China illustrate this principle. While their development strategies differed considerably, each relied upon strong domestic monetary institutions capable of supporting industrial policy, expanding credit to productive sectors and maintaining macroeconomic stability. None relied permanently on foreign currencies as the foundation of national development.

Zimbabwe’s long-term objective should similarly extend beyond replacing US dollars with ZiG. The broader ambition is to restore the institutional capacity required to manage a modern, growing economy through credible monetary governance.

Markets Alone Do Not Determine Currency Choice

One of the most persistent misconceptions in monetary economics is that currencies succeed or fail solely through market preference. In reality, governments play a decisive role in shaping currency demand by determining which currency is required for essential economic activity.

Every sovereign state creates demand for its currency by requiring taxes, customs duties, licences, public services and government obligations to be settled in legal tender. This principle has been recognised since the nineteenth century and remains central to modern monetary systems.

Strategic sectors amplify this effect. Fuel, electricity, water, telecommunications, transport infrastructure and public procurement underpin virtually every productive activity. When these sectors increasingly transact in domestic currency, businesses naturally accumulate local-currency balances because operational continuity depends upon access to those services.

Currency demand therefore emerges less from personal preference than from economic necessity. Households and firms adapt to whichever currency best enables them to meet recurring obligations within the formal economy.

This explains why countries transitioning from dollarisation frequently prioritise expanding domestic-currency transactions within government operations and strategically important industries before broader adoption across the private sector.

Foreign Exchange Markets Reflect Policy as Much as Market Forces

The perception that governments possess little influence over foreign-exchange markets in highly dollarised economies overlooks the importance of institutional channels through which foreign currency enters the domestic economy.

Zimbabwe’s principal foreign-exchange inflows originate from mineral exports, agricultural exports, diaspora remittances and foreign investment. These flows operate within regulatory frameworks established by public policy. Export retention thresholds, banking regulations, settlement systems, exchange-control arrangements and reserve-management policies all influence how foreign currency circulates through the economy.

As greater proportions of export receipts enter the formal banking system and official reserves strengthen, authorities gain increasing capacity to allocate foreign exchange toward productive sectors while reducing liquidity available to informal markets.

International experience supports this observation. Peru’s gradual reduction in financial dollarisation was achieved through stronger macroeconomic credibility, prudential banking regulation and incentives encouraging local-currency lending rather than through abrupt prohibition of foreign currency. Israel restored confidence in the shekel through fiscal consolidation and disciplined monetary policy, while Vietnam strengthened confidence in the dong by expanding productive exports and maintaining consistent macroeconomic management. In each case, institutional credibility—not administrative coercion—shifted behaviour over time.

Zimbabwe’s challenge is therefore not simply reducing the use of US dollars. It is creating institutions capable of making ZiG the preferred currency for saving, borrowing, investing and conducting business.

Currency Reform Is Ultimately About Confidence

No legislation can compel confidence. Durable confidence develops when households, businesses and investors believe that institutions will consistently protect the purchasing power of money.

That confidence rests on several interconnected foundations: disciplined fiscal policy, credible monetary policy, sustainable public finances, efficient payment systems, transparent financial regulation and predictable government decision-making. These elements reinforce one another. Weakness in one institution quickly undermines confidence across the broader monetary system.

Successful monetary reform therefore depends less on exchange-rate announcements than on institutional credibility. When citizens believe that inflation will remain low, fiscal deficits will not be monetised, banks remain stable and policies will remain predictable, the domestic currency gradually becomes a trusted store of value as well as a medium of exchange.

Zimbabwe’s monetary transition should consequently be understood as a long-term institution-building project rather than a short-term currency replacement exercise. The real objective is not simply to restore the ZiG as the sole legal tender, but to rebuild the financial architecture capable of supporting sustained industrialisation, investment and inclusive economic growth for decades to come.

Policy Recommendations: Building the Institutional Foundations for a Sustainable ZiG Mono-Currency Regime

1. Move Beyond Currency Replacement Towards Financial System Transformation

Zimbabwe’s monetary transition should not be viewed narrowly as replacing the US dollar with ZiG. A successful mono-currency regime requires a complete transformation of the financial ecosystem that supports money creation, savings mobilisation, investment and economic growth.

The priority should be building the institutions that make a domestic currency credible: deep financial markets, efficient payment systems, stable banks, predictable fiscal policy and productive credit allocation. Currency reform without financial-sector transformation risks creating a new currency without creating the economic architecture required to sustain it.

The objective should therefore be monetary sovereignty supported by market institutions, not simply administrative currency substitution.

2. Complete the Transition Through Credible Macroeconomic Anchors

The foundation of any successful currency regime is confidence in macroeconomic stability. Zimbabwe must continue strengthening the fundamentals already identified by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, particularly low and stable inflation, adequate foreign-exchange reserves, exchange-rate stability, financial-sector resilience and disciplined fiscal management.

The credibility of ZiG will depend on whether economic agents believe that the authorities can preserve purchasing power over time. This requires maintaining strict limits on deficit monetisation, ensuring coordination between Treasury and the Reserve Bank, and avoiding policy reversals that weaken expectations.

A currency is ultimately a promise. The stronger the institutional commitment behind that promise, the greater the willingness of households and businesses to hold it.

3. Develop Deep ZiG Financial Markets Before Full Mono-Currency Implementation

A modern currency requires modern financial markets.

Zimbabwe should accelerate the development of ZiG-denominated money markets, including interbank lending, repurchase agreements, derivatives and liquidity-management instruments. These markets would allow banks to manage liquidity efficiently and enable the Reserve Bank to conduct monetary policy through market mechanisms rather than administrative controls.

A deep domestic money market is one of the defining features of advanced financial systems. It allows interest rates to reflect economic conditions, improves capital allocation and reduces reliance on foreign-currency liquidity.

Without these markets, monetary sovereignty remains incomplete because the central bank lacks effective transmission channels.

4. Establish a Fully Functional Interbank Foreign Exchange Market

The long-term objective should be a transparent, efficient and autonomous foreign-exchange market where commercial banks and financial institutions play a greater role in price discovery.

A functioning interbank market would reduce dependence on informal foreign-exchange channels by creating a credible formal alternative. It would improve transparency, strengthen confidence and allow exchange rates to reflect genuine supply-and-demand conditions.

International experience shows that successful currency transitions do not eliminate foreign exchange markets; they institutionalise them.

5. Rebuild the ZiG Sovereign Bond Market

A credible domestic currency requires a credible domestic debt market.

Zimbabwe should prioritise rebuilding a liquid ZiG-denominated sovereign bond market supported by a transparent auction system, active secondary-market trading and a primary-dealer framework.

A functioning government securities market would provide several benefits. It would give institutional investors reliable domestic investment instruments, establish a benchmark yield curve, improve monetary policy transmission and allow the government to finance legitimate development priorities through domestic savings rather than central-bank money creation.

Countries with strong financial systems rely heavily on domestic bond markets because they transform national savings into productive investment.

6. Introduce Strong ZiG-Based Fiscal Rules

A mono-currency system cannot succeed if the government continues to operate with fiscal structures dependent on foreign currency.

Zimbabwe should progressively transition government revenues, expenditure planning and public-sector transactions into ZiG. This would reinforce the currency’s role as the primary unit of account and demonstrate institutional confidence in the domestic monetary framework.

A disciplined ZiG fiscal framework should include strict limits on deficit financing, transparent budgeting, improved expenditure controls and stronger alignment between fiscal commitments and available resources.

The credibility of a currency begins with the credibility of the State that issues it.

7. Reform Domestic Debt to Reduce Future Monetary Pressure

Before the full implementation of a mono-currency, Zimbabwe should continue to strengthen domestic debt management.

The restructuring of short-term obligations through maturity extensions, debt exchanges and improved liability management would reduce refinancing risks and lower pressure on future budgets.

A healthier domestic debt profile would build greater investor confidence and reduce concerns that excessive debt-servicing obligations could undermine monetary stability.

Debt sustainability is not simply a fiscal issue; it is a monetary credibility issue.

8. Create a Stronger Link Between Interest Rates, Inflation and Economic Growth

The current monetary environment reflects a transition phase where high interest rates have been used to protect currency stability and anchor expectations.

However, a sustainable mono-currency regime requires interest rates that balance inflation control with productive economic expansion.

Over time, monetary policy should move toward a framework where policy rates respond to underlying inflation trends, economic capacity and financial conditions rather than acting primarily as a defensive mechanism.

Excessively restrictive interest rates can weaken private-sector investment, reduce credit creation and slow industrial recovery. The long-term objective should be monetary stability combined with sufficient credit availability for productive sectors.

9. Shift Zimbabwe From a Cash Economy to a Credit Economy

One of the most important reforms required alongside the currency transition is the development of a modern credit system.

A cash-based economy is often mistaken for a sign of financial strength. In reality, widespread reliance on cash frequently indicates weak financial intermediation, limited trust in banks and underdeveloped credit markets.

Successful economies are built on the relationship between savings, credit and investment. Banks collect savings and transform them into productive loans. Businesses use credit to purchase machinery, expand operations and create employment. Households access mortgages and long-term finance to build assets.

Zimbabwe’s economic transformation requires moving from a culture of cash transactions toward a culture of productive borrowing, investment and financial inclusion.

10. Strengthen Banking Sector Capacity and Financial Inclusion

Commercial banks will become central to the success of ZiG.

Banks must have the capacity to provide long-term financing, support industrial expansion and manage liquidity within a domestic currency environment.

This requires stronger bank capitalisation, improved risk-management systems, expanded digital banking infrastructure and regulatory frameworks that encourage responsible lending.

A currency becomes powerful when citizens trust the institutions that manage it.

Conclusion: Monetary Sovereignty Is the Beginning, Not the End

Zimbabwe’s transition toward a mono-currency should not be measured simply by whether US dollars disappear from circulation. The real measure of success will be whether the country builds the institutions that make a domestic currency credible, useful and sustainable.

The history of successful currency reforms shows that money is ultimately a reflection of institutional strength. Countries do not achieve monetary stability because they introduce new banknotes; they achieve it because they build credible central banks, disciplined fiscal systems, efficient financial markets and productive economies.

Zimbabwe’s challenge is therefore larger than currency reform. It is a development challenge.

The country must transform ZiG from a transactional instrument into the foundation of a modern financial system capable of supporting industrialisation, infrastructure development, private-sector expansion and long-term investment.

The next phase must focus on creating the economic ecosystem around the currency: deep capital markets, affordable credit, strong banking institutions, disciplined public finances and confidence among households and investors.

A successful mono-currency regime will not emerge from government declarations alone. It will emerge when businesses choose ZiG because it provides stability, when investors choose ZiG because it preserves value, and when citizens choose ZiG because it represents confidence in the future.

Ultimately, the strength of a currency is not determined by the paper on which it is printed, but by the quality of institutions, policies and productive capacity standing behind it.

For Zimbabwe, restoring monetary sovereignty is not the destination. It is the foundation upon which a new economic development model can be built.