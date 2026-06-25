Econet Provides Bundle Offers Clarity on Smart4U Changes

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s largest mobile network operator, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, has moved to clarify recent changes to its popular Smart4U bundle offering, following growing customer enquiries about personalised bundle allocations, internet speeds and the company’s Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

According to reports by NewZWire, the telecommunications giant said the review of Smart4U bundles forms part of an ongoing process to align the service with evolving customer needs, consumption trends and network management requirements.

The clarification comes amid widespread questions from subscribers who noticed variations in available Smart4U packages, while others reported that some bundles had disappeared from their menus altogether. Customers have also sought explanations regarding changes in browsing speeds after reaching certain usage levels.

Econet said Smart4U is fundamentally different from conventional data bundles because it is a personalised package that combines voice, data and SMS services based on an individual’s usage history.

The company explained that Smart4U offers are generated using a customer’s voice, data and messaging activity over the previous three months. As a result, no two customers are guaranteed to receive identical offers.

“Smart4U is designed to provide customers with value based on their unique usage patterns,” the company said. “Because every customer’s needs and usage habits differ, the available offer per customer will vary.”

This personalised structure means a subscriber’s offer can increase, decrease, disappear or reappear over time depending on changes in their communication and internet consumption patterns.

Fair Usage Policy Explained

A significant aspect of Econet’s clarification focused on the Fair Usage Policy, a network management practice used by telecommunications operators globally to ensure equitable access to network resources.

The company said the policy is intended to prevent excessive usage by a small number of subscribers from negatively affecting service quality for the broader customer base.

According to Econet, the policy helps maintain network performance, promotes fair allocation of network capacity and safeguards access to critical communication services as demand for data continues to grow.

Under the policy, customers initially enjoy the highest internet speeds available in their location. However, once specified usage thresholds are reached, browsing speeds may be gradually reduced in stages to manage network congestion and preserve service quality.

The Smart4U system operates through three usage phases. During the first stage, customers access maximum available network speeds. Once Fair Usage thresholds are exceeded, users move into a second stage where speeds are moderated. A further reduction may occur in the final stage if data consumption continues beyond prescribed limits.

Top-Up Option Restores Maximum Speeds

Econet noted that subscribers who wish to continue enjoying higher speeds after reaching Fair Usage thresholds can purchase Smart4U Top-Up bundles.

The company said these top-up packages restore browsing speeds to the maximum available level in a customer’s location, subject to prevailing network conditions, device capabilities and coverage quality.

Industry analysts note that Fair Usage Policies have become standard practice across global telecommunications markets as operators seek to balance rapidly rising demand for data services with finite network infrastructure and capacity.

Key Conditions for Smart4U Users

The mobile operator also reminded customers that Smart4U bundles remain valid for 30 days or until the allocated data is exhausted, whichever occurs first.

Subscribers are only permitted to purchase one Smart4U bundle per calendar month. However, those who deplete their allocation before the expiry date can continue accessing the service through Smart4U Top-Up bundles.

Econet further emphasised that Smart4U bundles are non-transferable and are intended solely for use on the purchasing line. The company also confirmed that tethering and hotspot functionality are not supported under the Smart4U offering.

Customers can check their eligibility by dialling *143#, selecting their preferred currency option and navigating to the Data and Smart4U menu. Those who do not qualify for a Smart4U package can still access other available bundle options offered by the network.

The latest clarification is expected to provide greater transparency around one of Econet’s most widely used data products, particularly as mobile data consumption continues to rise across Zimbabwe’s increasingly digital economy.

Source: NewZWire.