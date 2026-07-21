Spain Crowned World Champions as Drake’s US$1.5 Million Bet on Argentina Sparks Fresh ‘Curse’ Debate

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – Spain were crowned 2026 FIFA World Cup champions after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, reclaiming football’s biggest prize following a disciplined defensive display and a decisive strike from Ferran Torres.

The victory marked another golden chapter in Spain’s football history as they denied Lionel Messi and Argentina the opportunity to retain the title won in Qatar four years ago.

After a tense and tactical contest finished goalless in normal time, Torres broke the deadlock in the 106th minute, capitalising on Spain’s sustained pressure to score the only goal of the final.

Spain’s triumph was built on defensive excellence. Goalkeeper Unai Simón and the Spanish backline successfully neutralised Argentina’s attacking threats throughout the match, recording the team’s seventh clean sheet of the tournament. Despite a heroic performance from Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who produced a World Cup final record 10 saves to keep his side in contention, the South Americans were unable to find an equaliser.

Away from the football, attention quickly turned to Canadian rapper Drake after his US$1.5 million wager backing Argentina to win the final in regulation time ended in disappointment.

The Grammy Award-winning artist had shared the betting slip on social media ahead of the match, reigniting discussion around the now-famous “Drake Curse”—the popular belief that athletes and teams publicly backed by the musician often go on to lose.

Because Drake’s wager covered only the result after 90 minutes, the bet was unsuccessful once the match proceeded to extra time, regardless of Spain’s eventual victory.

Social media platforms were flooded with reactions immediately after the final whistle, with football fans once again attributing Argentina’s defeat to the much-discussed superstition.

The latest loss mirrors Drake’s experience during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, when he also backed Argentina to defeat France within regulation time.

Although Argentina eventually lifted the trophy following a penalty shootout, Drake’s bet was settled as a loss because the match had finished level after 90 minutes.

The 2026 final therefore represents the second consecutive World Cup championship match in which Drake has publicly supported Argentina in regulation time, only to see the wager fail.

Spain’s victory capped an impressive World Cup campaign characterised by tactical discipline, technical superiority and defensive consistency.

Throughout the tournament, La Roja conceded very few chances, combining their traditional possession-based football with greater defensive resilience than in previous international competitions.

The triumph also reinforces Spain’s position among football’s elite nations, adding another World Cup title to a golden era that has already included multiple UEFA European Championship victories.

For Argentina, the defeat ends their reign as world champions despite another memorable tournament led by Lionel Messi and an outstanding defensive effort from Martínez in the final.

While Spain celebrated another historic World Cup success, much of the online conversation inevitably returned to Drake, whose latest unsuccessful high-profile sports wager has further fuelled one of sport’s most enduring internet superstitions.