Rebuilding Zimbabwe’s Chemical Industry: The Missing Pillar of Reindustrialisation

Zimbabwe’s reindustrialisation agenda will not be won by reopening factories or increasing mineral exports alone. The true measure of industrial transformation lies in a country’s ability to produce the intermediate goods that power every sector of the economy. At the heart of this capability is the chemical industry, the invisible backbone of modern manufacturing, agriculture, mining, healthcare, construction and energy.

By Brighton Musonza

From fertilisers and industrial gases to battery chemicals, pharmaceuticals, plastics and mining reagents, chemicals form the foundation of every successful industrial economy. If Zimbabwe is serious about becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, rebuilding its chemical industry must become a national strategic priority. More than simply reviving a sector, it represents an opportunity to reconstruct industrial value chains, deepen mineral beneficiation, create thousands of highly skilled jobs, strengthen export competitiveness and position Zimbabwe as a regional manufacturing hub in Southern Africa.

Reindustrialisation Begins with the Chemical Industry

Zimbabwe’s ambition to reindustrialise cannot be achieved by reviving manufacturing alone. Every successful industrial economy is built upon a strong chemical industry that supplies critical inputs to agriculture, mining, manufacturing, construction, healthcare and energy. Chemicals are not simply another manufacturing sector; they are the foundation upon which virtually every industrial value chain depends.

From fertilisers, industrial gases and mining reagents to plastics, pharmaceuticals, paints, explosives, detergents and battery materials, the chemical industry provides the intermediate products that enable downstream industries to compete. A nation that imports most of its industrial chemicals inevitably exports jobs, technology and value addition.

Zimbabwe therefore faces a strategic imperative: reconstruct its chemical industry as the centrepiece of national reindustrialisation.

The Collapse of Industrial Linkages

Zimbabwe once possessed one of Southern Africa’s most diversified industrial economies. Chemical manufacturers supplied mining houses, commercial agriculture, food processors, textile companies and engineering firms, creating strong backward and forward industrial linkages.

The prolonged period of deindustrialisation weakened these interconnected supply chains. As factories closed, demand for locally produced chemicals declined. At the same time, manufacturers increasingly relied on imported industrial inputs, exposing the economy to exchange rate volatility, higher logistics costs and global supply chain disruptions.

The result has been a fragmented industrial base where mining exports raw minerals, manufacturers import intermediate goods, and local engineering capacity remains underutilised. Reindustrialisation requires rebuilding these industrial ecosystems rather than focusing on isolated factories.

Global Industrial Shifts Create a Strategic Opportunity

The global chemical industry is undergoing profound structural transformation. Slower demand growth, overcapacity in some product lines, geopolitical tensions, energy cost differentials and digital technologies are reshaping investment decisions across the world. Companies are restructuring operations, reducing costs, adopting artificial intelligence and searching for new competitive production locations.

Zimbabwe should view these global shifts not as threats but as an opportunity to attract investment into specialised chemical production linked to its abundant natural resources.

The country possesses significant deposits of lithium, platinum, chrome, nickel, phosphate, limestone and coal, all of which can support downstream chemical industries. Rather than exporting raw minerals, Zimbabwe should progressively move into higher-value chemical processing that supports battery manufacturing, fertiliser production, industrial minerals and speciality chemicals.

Mining Beneficiation Must Extend Beyond Smelting

National debate often centres on mineral beneficiation. However, true beneficiation does not stop at concentrating or smelting ores. Lithium should ultimately feed battery-grade lithium chemicals.

Phosphate deposits should support modern fertiliser production. Coal resources should underpin industrial chemical feedstocks.

Limestone should supply cement chemicals, industrial fillers and water treatment products. Platinum group metals should contribute to catalytic converter technologies, hydrogen applications and advanced industrial catalysts.

This transition would create multiple downstream industries instead of relying on volatile commodity exports.

Industrial Clusters Rather Than Standalone Factories

Modern industrial economies compete through integrated industrial clusters rather than isolated manufacturing plants. China’s Yangtze River Delta integrates chemicals, engineering, logistics, electronics and research institutions into one industrial ecosystem.

Germany’s Ruhr Valley transformed traditional heavy industry into advanced chemical manufacturing supported by world-class engineering and research.

Saudi Arabia’s Jubail Industrial City combines petrochemicals, refining, power generation, ports and export infrastructure within a single industrial complex.

South Africa’s Durban Chemicals Cluster has strengthened competitiveness through collaboration between manufacturers, universities, logistics providers and government.

Zimbabwe should develop similar industrial clusters around Harare, Bulawayo, Kwekwe, Gweru, Mutare and the emerging lithium-processing corridors. Chemical plants should be strategically located alongside engineering workshops, rail infrastructure, power generation, research centres and vocational training institutions to maximise industrial synergies.

Engineering Skills Will Determine Industrial Success

Reconstructing the chemical industry is not simply about attracting capital investment. It requires rebuilding Zimbabwe’s industrial skills base.

Chemical plants depend upon highly specialised engineering trades, including boilermakers, pipe fitters, coded welders, instrumentation technicians, mechanical fitters, industrial electricians, chemical process operators and maintenance engineers.

Many experienced artisans have retired, emigrated or moved into other sectors. The country therefore faces a growing technical skills deficit that could undermine future industrial expansion.

Government, industry associations and technical colleges should jointly establish a National Industrial Apprenticeship Programme dedicated to rebuilding these scarce industrial skills.

Boilermaking deserves particular attention because pressure vessels, storage tanks, reactors, heat exchangers, pipelines and structural fabrication form the backbone of every chemical plant. Zimbabwe should revive apprenticeship training through technical colleges, mining companies, engineering firms and manufacturing industries. Apprentices should receive structured workplace experience under master artisans while learning modern fabrication methods, automated welding technologies, industrial safety standards and internationally recognised certification systems.

Germany’s dual apprenticeship model demonstrates how close collaboration between employers and vocational institutions creates a continuous pipeline of highly skilled industrial workers. South Africa’s artisan development programmes within Sasol, ArcelorMittal and major mining companies provide further examples of industry-led technical skills development that Zimbabwe could adapt.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Manufacturing

The chemical industry is becoming increasingly digital. Artificial intelligence is now being used to optimise production, improve quality control, predict equipment failures, reduce energy consumption and accelerate research and development. Leading chemical manufacturers are deploying AI across research, operations, maintenance and supply chains to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

Zimbabwe should therefore integrate digital technologies into industrial policy from the outset instead of treating digitalisation as a future objective.

New chemical plants should be designed around automation, industrial data analytics, predictive maintenance and AI-supported production systems. This approach would improve productivity while making Zimbabwean manufacturing internationally competitive.

Universities Must Become Industrial Innovation Centres

Industrialisation depends upon knowledge creation as much as physical infrastructure. Zimbabwe’s universities should become active partners in rebuilding the chemical industry through applied research, product development and industrial consultancy.

Chemistry departments should work directly with fertiliser manufacturers. Engineering faculties should support plant design and maintenance innovation. Computer science departments should develop AI applications for industrial production.

Business schools should conduct research into industrial competitiveness, supply chains and export markets. This university-industry collaboration has underpinned industrial success in Germany, South Korea, China and Singapore.

Zimbabwe possesses capable academic institutions that can become engines of industrial innovation if properly integrated into national industrial policy.

Energy Security Is Industrial Policy

Chemical manufacturing is among the most energy-intensive industries.

Affordable and reliable electricity, natural gas, steam generation and water infrastructure are essential for competitive production.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United States and China continue to attract chemical investment largely because they offer reliable industrial infrastructure and competitive energy costs.

Zimbabwe’s investment in electricity generation, renewable energy, transmission networks and industrial water systems should therefore be viewed as investments in manufacturing competitiveness rather than standalone infrastructure projects.

Recommendations for Rebuilding Zimbabwe’s Chemical Industry

Zimbabwe should adopt a National Chemical Industry Development Strategy aligned with Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy. This strategy should identify priority chemical value chains linked to mining, agriculture and manufacturing while providing long-term policy certainty for investors.

Government should establish specialised industrial chemical parks with shared utilities, waste treatment facilities, rail access and logistics infrastructure to reduce production costs and improve economies of scale.

Fiscal incentives should prioritise investment in intermediate chemical manufacturing rather than merely encouraging the assembly of imported inputs. Tax incentives, accelerated capital allowances and export incentives should reward firms that produce industrial feedstocks locally.

A National Artisan Revival Programme should be introduced to expand apprenticeships in boilermaking, welding, instrumentation, industrial electrical engineering, mechanical fitting, chemical processing and industrial maintenance. Technical colleges should modernise their curricula in partnership with private industry to ensure graduates possess internationally recognised competencies.

Universities should receive dedicated funding for applied industrial research, particularly in battery chemicals, fertiliser technologies, water treatment chemicals, pharmaceutical ingredients and green industrial chemistry.

Zimbabwe should strengthen partnerships with countries that possess advanced chemical industries, including China, Germany, India, South Korea and South Africa, focusing on technology transfer, joint ventures, industrial research and specialised technical training.

Finally, industrial financing institutions should provide patient capital for chemical manufacturing projects, recognising that chemical investments require longer development periods but generate substantial long-term economic spillovers.

A Foundation for Sustainable Industrial Growth

Zimbabwe’s reindustrialisation will not succeed by simply reopening factories that once existed. It requires building an integrated industrial ecosystem where mining, chemicals, engineering, research, digital technology and skills development reinforce one another.

The reconstruction of the chemical industry should therefore be viewed as a national strategic priority. It will lower production costs across manufacturing, deepen mineral beneficiation, strengthen agricultural productivity, improve export competitiveness and create thousands of high-skilled jobs.

History demonstrates that every major industrial economy first mastered intermediate industries before dominating global manufacturing. Zimbabwe has the natural resources, technical talent and strategic location to follow a similar path. The challenge is no longer whether the country has the potential to industrialise, but whether it can develop the policy consistency, institutional coordination and long-term vision required to rebuild the chemical industry as the cornerstone of a new industrial revolution.

Conclusion: Chemicals Should Become Zimbabwe’s Industrial Revolution

Zimbabwe stands at a defining moment in its economic history. The country can continue exporting raw minerals while importing the chemicals, machinery and technologies that create real industrial wealth elsewhere, or it can deliberately rebuild its chemical industry as the foundation of a modern, competitive manufacturing economy.

Reconstructing the chemical sector is not merely about producing fertilisers, plastics or industrial gases. It is about rebuilding the entire industrial ecosystem that connects mining, agriculture, engineering, pharmaceuticals, energy, construction and advanced manufacturing. Every successful industrial nation—from Germany and South Korea to China and Saudi Arabia—recognised that sustainable industrialisation begins with mastering intermediate industries that support every other sector.

For Zimbabwe, this transformation demands more than investment in factories. It requires long-term industrial planning, reliable infrastructure, affordable energy, modern research institutions, digital technologies, and above all, the revival of technical and vocational skills through robust apprenticeship programmes. Training the next generation of boilermakers, welders, pipe fitters, instrumentation technicians, process operators and industrial engineers is as important as attracting foreign capital, because industrialisation is ultimately built by skilled people.

The reconstruction of Zimbabwe’s chemical industry should therefore become a national strategic project, bringing together government, private industry, universities, technical colleges, development finance institutions and international technology partners. Such collaboration would stimulate downstream manufacturing, deepen mineral beneficiation, reduce import dependence, strengthen export competitiveness and create thousands of high-value, knowledge-intensive jobs.

Zimbabwe possesses the raw materials, the strategic location and the human capital to become Southern Africa’s next industrial hub. What has been missing is an integrated industrial vision that recognises chemicals as the engine of modern manufacturing rather than just another sector of the economy. If the country places the chemical industry at the heart of its reindustrialisation strategy, it will not simply rebuild factories—it will rebuild industrial capability, technological self-reliance and long-term economic resilience. That is how nations move from exporting commodities to exporting sophisticated products, and from resource wealth to sustainable prosperity.