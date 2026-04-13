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UrbanObserver
Monday, April 13, 2026
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Movies
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
TV Shows
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
Music
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
Celebrity
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
Scandals
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
Drama
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
Lifestyle
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
Health
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
Technology
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
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Movies
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
TV Shows
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
Music
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
Celebrity
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
Scandals
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
Drama
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
Lifestyle
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
Health
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
Technology
NATO at breaking point: Transatlantic rupture accelerates under US escalation
Opinion & Analysis
April 13, 2026
0
The war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s...
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
World
April 13, 2026
0
LONDON,- US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered...
SA points-based visa system raises uncertainty for Zimbabweans
Diaspora
April 13, 2026
0
South Africa's Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to its...
VFEX market capitalisation hits US$3.85bn
Markets
April 13, 2026
0
Surging demand for United States dollar-denominated assets has pushed...
UK-based director in US$22k Mazoe orange crush theft
Law & Crime
April 13, 2026
0
A 33-year-old company director has appeared in court facing...
Company
About
Contact
Privacy Policy
Newsletter
Instagram
Linkedin
X
Share this:
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Facebook
Print (Opens in new window)
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Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV Shows
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