Chiyangwa challenges graduates to create jobs, build economy

HARARE – Prominent businessman Dr Philip Chiyangwa has urged empowerment graduates to transition from job seekers to employment creators, leveraging their practical skills to stimulate Zimbabwe’s grassroots economy.

Speaking as the guest of honour at The Tonganyika Trust graduation in Chinhoyi last Sunday — where he presided over the certification of 273 graduates — Dr Chiyangwa asserted that successful economies thrive on strong entrepreneurship and urged graduates to lead the way.

The graduation marked a significant milestone for the Chinhoyi community as the Trust — founded by the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Tongai Mnangagwa — continues its nationwide mission to provide vocational training.

The graduates underwent intensive instruction in disciplines designed for immediate self-employment, including professional driving, catering, baking, detergent production and Information, Communication Technology, solar installation, electrical wiring, welding and metal fabrication.

Organised by Senator Prisca Mupfumira with support from ZANU PF party members and The Tonganyika Trust — represented by national coordinator Mr Forward Gonese — the programme benefited both youth and elderly community members, reflecting an inclusive approach to economic empowerment.

“The economy requires people who do not just wait for an appointment letter but those who create the letter themselves,” Dr Chiyangwa, the founder of empowerment lobby, Affirmative Action Group, said.

“Embrace innovation; look at the problems in your community and use these skills to provide solutions.”

Dr Chiyangwa lauded the graduates for mastering specialised skills that address local supply gaps, noting that producing goods within Mashonaland West province reduces the need to source materials from outside the province.

He further committed to supporting the startups through his new warehouse and factory infrastructure, promising the financial input and market access necessary to scale their products for national and international export markets.

Dr Chiyangwa urged the graduates to form syndicates and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) to pool resources and compete for larger contracts within the Mashonaland West province.

The Tonganyika Trust’s initiative aligns with the Government’s Vision 2030 agenda, which seeks to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income society through human capital development and industrialization.

By targeting “low-hanging fruit” skills, the Trust aims to curb unemployment and reduce drug and substance abuse among the youth by keeping them economically engaged.

Local leaders at the event praised the Trust, noting that it has allowed many underprivileged individuals in Chinhoyi to gain professional status that was previously financially out of reach.

In her closing remarks, Senator Mupfumira urged participants to leverage their new skills to transform their livelihoods and create jobs, directly supporting Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 goal of an upper-middle-income economy.

She challenged the youth to shift from job seeking to job creation while commending The Tonganyika Trust for its tangible success in uplifting local communities.

The event drew a diverse crowd of local leaders, district officials, and community advocates. Key stakeholders and representatives from various civic organisations were present to support the graduates, reflecting a unified commitment to local economic development.

The Tonganyika Trust continues to drive inclusive skills development, aligning with the national principle of “leaving no one and no place behind”. By equipping citizens with modern expertise, the Trust ensures they are prepared to thrive in an increasingly digital and competitive global economy. – Herald