Air Zimbabwe Receives Airbus A330 Ahead of Landmark Return to London After 14 Years

HARARE – Air Zimbabwe has taken delivery of an Airbus A330-300, marking a significant milestone in the national carrier’s long-haul recovery strategy as it prepares to relaunch direct flights between Harare and London for the first time in 14 years.

The wide-body aircraft, secured under a wet-lease arrangement, arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Monday ahead of the inaugural Harare–London Gatwick service, which is scheduled to depart on Wednesday.

The return of the London route represents one of the airline’s most ambitious international network expansions in more than a decade and is expected to strengthen Zimbabwe’s air connectivity with one of its most important tourism, business and diaspora markets.

The Airbus A330-300 is designed for long-haul operations and offers substantially greater passenger capacity and cargo capability than the aircraft currently serving most of Air Zimbabwe’s regional network. The additional belly cargo capacity is also expected to benefit exporters of high-value and time-sensitive products, including horticultural produce, flowers and specialised manufactured goods destined for the United Kingdom and European markets.

The aircraft has been acquired through a wet lease, under which the lessor provides the aircraft, flight crew, maintenance and insurance. The arrangement allows Air Zimbabwe to resume long-haul operations while rebuilding capacity and operational experience, without the immediate capital costs associated with acquiring and operating its own wide-body fleet.

Industry analysts say restoring direct flights to London could generate wider economic benefits beyond aviation. Improved connectivity is expected to support business travel, tourism, foreign investment and trade while providing greater convenience for the sizeable Zimbabwean diaspora living in the United Kingdom.

The route also positions Harare to strengthen its role as a regional aviation gateway, particularly as Zimbabwe continues investing in airport infrastructure and seeks to expand international air links under its broader transport and tourism development strategy.

The suspension of direct London services more than a decade ago left travellers dependent on connecting flights through regional and Middle Eastern hubs. The restoration of a non-stop service is expected to reduce travel times and improve connectivity between Zimbabwe and one of its largest overseas markets.

For Air Zimbabwe, the relaunch represents an important step in rebuilding its international presence following years of operational and financial restructuring. Successfully operating the Harare–London route could provide momentum for further expansion into other long-haul destinations as demand recovers.

The inaugural Harare–London Gatwick flight on Wednesday will mark the national airline’s official return to the United Kingdom, ending a 14-year absence from one of Africa’s most strategically important intercontinental aviation corridors.