Building High-Performing Organisations in Zimbabwe Through Marketing, Sales and Organisational Capability: The Changing Nature of Business Competition in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s business environment has become increasingly complex and competitive over the past decade. Companies are no longer operating in markets where simply producing a good product guarantees growth or sustainability. Today, organisations are competing in an economy shaped by inflationary pressures, shifting consumer behaviour, technological disruption, informal market expansion, currency instability, and changing customer expectations.

By Brighton Musonza

Many businesses continue to attribute declining revenues and shrinking market share solely to macroeconomic conditions. While economic instability remains a significant challenge, the deeper structural problem within many organisations lies in weak institutional capability, fragmented management systems, and outdated approaches to marketing and sales management.

The modern Zimbabwean consumer is more informed, more price-conscious, and more digitally connected than ever before. Customers now expect convenience, responsiveness, speed, personalisation, and consistent service delivery across all interaction points. Businesses that fail to adapt to these realities are increasingly losing relevance in the market.

As a result, the future of business success in Zimbabwe is becoming less dependent on product availability alone and more dependent on organisational intelligence, customer-centricity, digital adaptability, and the ability to build strong internal capabilities.

Why Marketing and Sales Must Become Strategic Functions

For many years, marketing in Zimbabwe was largely viewed as a promotional function focused on advertising campaigns, media visibility, and public communication. Sales departments, meanwhile, were primarily concerned with meeting monthly revenue targets and pushing products into the market.

That traditional model is no longer sufficient in a highly competitive and digitally evolving economy.

Globally successful organisations now treat marketing and sales as central strategic pillars that influence nearly every aspect of business performance. These functions shape customer acquisition, retention strategies, pricing models, product development, market intelligence, and long-term growth planning.

The first challenge for many Zimbabwean companies is therefore to clearly define the role marketing and sales should play within the broader organisation. Some companies still operate in environments where marketing departments are disconnected from operational decision-making, while sales teams function independently without customer data, strategic insights, or collaboration with other business units.

This creates inefficiencies, duplicated efforts, and inconsistent customer experiences.

Modern organisations increasingly understand that sustainable growth requires close integration between marketing, sales, finance, operations, customer service, and digital systems. Without that integration, businesses struggle to compete effectively in fast-changing markets.

The Shift Towards Customer-Centric Organisations

One of the most significant transformations taking place globally is the movement away from internally focused organisations toward customer-centred business models. In Zimbabwe, however, many firms still structure themselves around departments and hierarchy rather than around customer needs and market responsiveness.

In many companies, departments operate in silos. Finance focuses on budgets, operations focus on production targets, and marketing focuses on campaigns, often with limited coordination between them. Yet customers experience the organisation as one entity, not as separate departments.

Businesses that continue to operate in fragmented structures often struggle with customer dissatisfaction, slow decision-making, weak retention rates, and declining competitiveness.

The retail sector provides a clear example of this challenge. Companies such as OK Zimbabwe and TM Pick n Pay now face intense competition not only from formal retail chains but also from informal traders, wholesalers, tuckshops, and online commerce platforms.

In this environment, competitive advantage increasingly depends on understanding customer purchasing patterns, improving service delivery, strengthening loyalty systems, and creating seamless shopping experiences. Retailers that successfully integrate customer data into procurement, pricing, promotions, and inventory management are more likely to maintain customer loyalty and improve profitability.

Customer-centric organisations do not merely sell products. They organise themselves around creating value for customers at every stage of the customer journey.

Digital Transformation and Organisational Adaptability

The rapid growth of digital technology has fundamentally changed the way businesses operate across the world, and Zimbabwe is no exception. Mobile money systems, digital banking, e-commerce platforms, social media marketing, and online customer engagement have transformed commercial activity across multiple industries.

Yet many companies still misunderstand digital transformation. Creating a website or opening social media accounts does not automatically make an organisation digitally competitive.

True digital transformation requires structural and cultural change throughout the organisation. It involves redesigning systems, improving data integration, strengthening analytical capabilities, digitising workflows, and ensuring that decision-making processes are informed by real-time customer and market intelligence.

The banking sector in Zimbabwe demonstrates this transformation clearly. Institutions such as CBZ Holdings, Steward Bank, and NMB Bank have increasingly shifted toward digital banking models in response to changing customer behaviour.

However, successful digital transformation in banking extends far beyond mobile applications and online transactions. It requires coordination between information technology, customer service, marketing, risk management, and executive leadership. Banks that fail to integrate these functions often struggle with customer dissatisfaction, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and operational inefficiencies.

The same principle applies across industries. Digital leadership is no longer optional. It has become an essential component of organisational competitiveness.

Building Institutional Capability for Long-Term Success

One of the major weaknesses affecting many Zimbabwean organisations is overdependence on individuals rather than systems. Companies often rely heavily on a few experienced managers or influential executives while neglecting broader institutional capability development.

This creates long-term vulnerability. When key individuals leave the organisation, operational performance frequently declines because systems, processes, and institutional knowledge were never fully embedded across the enterprise.

High-performing organisations build institutional capability rather than depending solely on personalities. They invest in management systems, leadership development, technical training, customer analytics, strategic planning, pricing capability, and frontline sales effectiveness.

This capability-building process creates organisational resilience and improves long-term sustainability.

The telecommunications sector provides a useful illustration of this principle. Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has maintained market leadership not simply because of infrastructure investment, but because of its ability to continuously expand organisational capability.

The company successfully evolved beyond traditional telecommunications by integrating digital financial services, insurance products, e-commerce systems, and customer ecosystem development into its business model. This required strong coordination between technology, marketing, operations, customer engagement, and strategic leadership.

Such transformation reflects institutional maturity rather than short-term operational success.

Why Marketing Must Extend Beyond the Marketing Department

In many Zimbabwean companies, customer experience is still treated as the responsibility of the marketing department alone. This approach is increasingly ineffective in modern business environments.

Every department within an organisation contributes to customer perception. Billing systems affect customer trust, operational efficiency affects service delivery, logistics affect product availability, and employee culture affects customer satisfaction.

As a result, modern organisations increasingly treat marketing as an enterprise-wide responsibility rather than a departmental activity.

This requires companies to align all functions around customer value creation. Finance departments must understand customer retention economics. Operations teams must prioritise service quality. Human resources departments must build customer-focused organisational cultures. Technology teams must ensure smooth digital experiences.

Businesses that fail to create this alignment often experience internal conflict, inconsistent service delivery, and weak customer loyalty.

In contrast, organisations that successfully integrate all departments around commercial strategy are more likely to strengthen brand reputation, improve retention rates, and sustain profitability.

Organisational Design as a Competitive Advantage

The structure of an organisation plays a critical role in determining its ability to compete effectively. Many Zimbabwean firms continue to operate under rigid hierarchical systems that slow decision-making and reduce adaptability.

Modern business environments require organisations that are agile, collaborative, and responsive to market changes.

This raises important strategic questions for business leaders. Companies must determine which functions should remain centralised and which should be decentralised. They must decide whether digital marketing capabilities should be developed internally or outsourced. They must also determine how customer data should inform executive decision-making and how frontline teams should interact with strategic leadership.

In sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods, organisational design directly affects market performance. Companies such as Delta Corporation operate in highly competitive distribution environments where success depends heavily on route-to-market systems, retailer relationships, distributor coordination, pricing strategies, and frontline sales execution.

Strong organisational structures improve efficiency, strengthen accountability, and create faster responses to changing market conditions.

The Future of Business Leadership in Zimbabwe

The next generation of successful Zimbabwean business leaders will not simply be defined by financial management skills or operational expertise. They will be distinguished by their ability to build customer-focused, digitally adaptive, capability-driven organisations.

The business environment is changing too rapidly for companies to continue relying on outdated management systems and fragmented operational structures. Sustainable success increasingly depends on understanding customer behaviour, integrating digital systems, strengthening institutional capability, and aligning all departments around long-term commercial strategy.

Organisations that invest in these capabilities are more likely to achieve sustainable growth, stronger market positioning, improved customer loyalty, and long-term resilience.

Ultimately, the future competitiveness of Zimbabwean businesses will not depend solely on products, pricing, or scale. It will depend on how effectively organisations build internal capability, adapt to technological change, and organise themselves around the evolving needs of the customer.