Zimbabwe to Return 67 European-Owned Farms as Harare Pushes for Debt Relief

HARARE – The Zimbabwean government says it is in the process of returning 67 farms previously seized under the country’s controversial land reform programme to European nationals protected under bilateral investment agreements, in a significant policy shift aimed at repairing relations with Western governments and unlocking long-delayed international debt relief.

According to Reuters, Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka told Parliament on Wednesday that the farms would be returned to investors from Denmark, Switzerland, Germany and the Netherlands whose properties were protected under Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements (BIPPAs).

“We are in the process of returning those to them,” Masuka told lawmakers in response to questions over government commitments to foreign investors.

The move marks one of the clearest acknowledgements by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration that unresolved land disputes remain a major obstacle to Zimbabwe’s economic recovery and re-engagement with international lenders.

Zimbabwe’s chaotic fast-track land reform programme, launched in 2000 under the late former president Robert Mugabe, resulted in the seizure of more than 4,000 white-owned commercial farms. The government argued at the time that the exercise was necessary to correct colonial land ownership imbalances and resettle landless Black Zimbabweans.

However, the programme triggered a sharp collapse in agricultural production, decimated investor confidence and contributed to one of the worst economic crises in the country’s history. Zimbabwe experienced hyperinflation, food shortages and a near-total breakdown of its currency system during the 2000s.

Commercial agriculture, once regarded as the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy and a major source of foreign currency earnings, suffered severe disruption as experienced farmers were displaced and financial institutions withdrew support from the sector amid uncertainty over land tenure.

The Reuters report notes that the restitution initiative forms part of Harare’s broader efforts to normalise relations with Western capitals after decades of diplomatic isolation, sanctions and economic decline.

Zimbabwe has been locked out of international capital markets for more than two decades after defaulting on debts owed to multilateral lenders including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Government figures show Zimbabwe’s external debt stood at approximately US$13.6 billion by September 2025, with nearly US$7.7 billion in arrears.

International creditors and Western governments have repeatedly insisted that Harare must undertake governance and economic reforms — including compensation for dispossessed farmers and restoration of property rights — before any comprehensive debt restructuring or financial support can be considered.

The European nations involved in the farm restitution process are among countries participating in Zimbabwe’s debt resolution dialogue and remain important humanitarian and development partners.

Analysts say the decision to restore the farms could send a strong signal to international investors that the government is attempting to respect investment protection agreements after years of policy inconsistency.

The Mnangagwa administration has increasingly sought to portray itself as reform-oriented under its “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” campaign, although critics argue progress on political and governance reforms has remained slow.

In 2020, Mnangagwa’s government signed a US$3.5 billion compensation agreement with approximately 4,000 former white commercial farmers for improvements made on acquired land such as infrastructure, irrigation systems and buildings.

Yet implementation of the agreement has been sluggish due to severe fiscal constraints and foreign currency shortages. Only limited payments have reportedly been made, raising concerns among affected farmers and international observers over the government’s capacity to honour the deal.

Zimbabwe recently secured a Staff Monitored Programme with the International Monetary Fund, a non-funded arrangement designed to help the country establish a track record of economic reforms and fiscal discipline as part of its arrears clearance strategy.

Economists say resolving the land question remains central to Zimbabwe’s efforts to restore confidence in property rights, attract foreign direct investment and revive the agricultural sector, which was once one of Africa’s most productive.