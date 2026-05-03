Ramaphosa’s Visit Fuels Speculation Over ANC Succession, Links to Shaddy Zimbabwe’s Political-Business Networks

KWEKWE — South Africa’s ANC succession dynamics appear increasingly entangled with the complex political webs long associated with ZANU-PF in Zimbabwe.

It is widely believed that President Cyril Ramaphosa favours his brother-in-law, Patrice Motsepe, as a potential successor—an assertion that has gained traction following Motsepe’s recent and somewhat curious CAF-related visit to Zimbabwe.

At the same time, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is reportedly aligned with ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile, another prominent contender, while the re-emergence of Tokyo Sexwale introduces an additional layer to an already intricate succession contest.

Against this backdrop, some observers speculate that financial manoeuvring in support of Motsepe could extend into Zimbabwe, potentially involving networks of Zimbabwean intermediaries and politically connected business figures. These claims remain unverified, but they echo concerns about the growing overlap between political influence and economic interests in the region.

This speculation has been further fuelled by an unannounced visit by President Ramaphosa to Zimbabwe, where he was hosted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his private Precabe Farm in Kwekwe. The meeting—officially described as a discussion on “issues of mutual and bilateral interest”—was also attended by prominent businessmen Wicknell Chivayo, Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Paul Tungwarara.

The presence of these figures, often associated with Zimbabwe’s state-linked business ecosystem, has drawn scrutiny and intensified debate about the nature and purpose of the engagement. In recent months, Chiwenga has publicly accused some of these businessmen of exerting undue influence over state affairs, highlighting tensions within the ruling establishment.

The visit also comes at a time of reported divisions within ZANU-PF over a proposed constitutional amendment that could extend Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond 2028—an idea said to be facing resistance from factions aligned with Chiwenga.

While official accounts frame the Kwekwe meeting as routine diplomacy, its informal setting and the mix of political and business elites present have prompted questions about the broader implications. Analysts note that the episode reflects the increasingly blurred lines between political authority, economic power and regional diplomacy in Zimbabwe’s evolving governance landscape.

Ramaphosa has since returned to South Africa, but the visit has left behind heightened speculation and debate over both its symbolism and its substance.