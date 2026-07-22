Econet Unveils XtraData Bundles as Competition for Mobile Data Customers Intensifies

HARARE – Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has introduced a new mobile data product that effectively doubles customers’ data allocations through promotional bonus bundles, as the country’s largest mobile network operator intensifies efforts to deliver greater value in an increasingly data-driven market.

According to newZWire, the newly launched XtraData Bundles combine a purchased data bundle with a promotional bonus allocation, allowing subscribers to access up to twice as much data depending on the package selected.

The product has been structured so that customers consume the bonus allocation first before automatically switching to their purchased data. Importantly, the validity period of the main bundle only begins once the bonus data has been exhausted or expires, enabling subscribers to utilise the full lifespan of the data they have paid for.

The launch reflects a broader trend across telecommunications markets where operators are competing less on headline pricing and more on perceived customer value through bonus allocations, extended validity periods and flexible digital offerings.

Econet has introduced five pricing tiers targeting different segments of the market. The entry-level US$5 package offers a combined 5GB of data, split equally between purchased and bonus allocations. A US$10 bundle provides 10GB in total, while customers opting for the US$15 package receive 15GB.

Higher-end users can access 25GB for US$25, while the premium US$35 bundle delivers a combined 35GB of mobile data through a mix of purchased and bonus allocations.

In a statement, Econet said the new product responds to changing customer usage patterns as mobile internet becomes increasingly central to everyday life.

“Our customers are increasingly relying on data for work, education, business and entertainment. XtraData Bundles have been designed to reward our customers with additional promotional data while ensuring they continue to enjoy the full value of the data they purchase,” the company said.

The telecommunications giant said the product forms part of its ongoing strategy to enhance customer value through innovative and flexible digital services tailored to Zimbabwe’s evolving connectivity needs.

Subscribers can purchase the new bundles by dialling *143#, through the EcoCash Super App, the My Econet App, and other authorised sales channels. Customers can also monitor both their bonus and purchased data balances via the same digital platforms, including Econet’s self-service portal.

The company added that customers purchasing additional XtraData Bundles before their current allocation expires will continue to benefit from bundle accumulation in accordance with existing usage rules.

The launch comes amid sustained growth in mobile data consumption in Zimbabwe, fuelled by the expansion of digital payments, online learning, remote working, video streaming and social media usage. As smartphone adoption continues to rise, mobile operators are increasingly focused on designing products that improve affordability while encouraging higher data usage.

For Econet, Zimbabwe’s largest telecommunications provider, the introduction of XtraData Bundles represents another strategic move to strengthen customer retention and reinforce its position in a market where value-added digital services have become a key competitive differentiator.