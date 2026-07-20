Zimbabwe’s ZiG Ambition Faces Its Biggest Test: Can Policy Outpace the Strength of the US Dollar?

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s ambition to transition towards a single domestic currency is gaining momentum on paper, with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) arguing that key economic conditions required for the eventual exclusive use of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency are gradually being achieved.

However, beneath the policy optimism lies a more complex market reality: the United States dollar continues to dominate commercial activity, corporate pricing decisions, savings behaviour and financial transactions, raising questions about whether confidence in the local currency is improving at the same pace as official indicators suggest.

The central bank has previously supported the government’s target of making ZiG the country’s sole currency by 2030. However, Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu has indicated that the transition is no longer strictly tied to a specific date, but rather depends on the achievement of key economic conditions.

The change from a fixed timeline to a conditions-based approach reflects an important economic reality: currency transitions are ultimately determined by confidence, credibility and market behaviour rather than government deadlines.

Confidence, Not Legislation, Will Determine Currency Transition

Currency reforms succeed when citizens, businesses and investors voluntarily choose to use the domestic currency because they trust its stability and future value.

Zimbabwe’s previous monetary experiences, including hyperinflation and repeated currency changes, have left deep scars on public confidence. As a result, rebuilding trust has become the central challenge facing ZiG.

According to newZWire, the RBZ believes that several conditions required for a successful transition towards a mono-currency system are progressing, but questions remain over whether the demand for ZiG is strengthening sufficiently compared to continued preference for the US dollar.

The central bank has identified two outstanding conditions before Zimbabwe can realistically move towards exclusive ZiG usage: adequate foreign currency reserves and increased demand for the local currency.

Reserve Accumulation Remains a Critical Requirement

One of the most important pillars of currency confidence is the strength of foreign exchange reserves.

The RBZ has indicated that Zimbabwe requires reserves equivalent to between three and six months of import cover before a full transition towards a single currency can be considered sustainable.

Current reserve levels, however, remain below that benchmark.

Foreign currency reserves stood at approximately US$1.6 billion in June, representing around 1.6 months of import cover. While this represents significant progress compared to previous years, it remains below the level typically associated with strong currency confidence.

The country has also increased its gold holdings backing ZiG, with reserves reportedly growing by around 200 percent since April 2024 to approximately 4.5 tonnes.

The RBZ argues that strengthening reserves is essential because it provides the monetary authority with the ability to defend currency stability, manage external shocks and reassure markets.

“Building foreign currency reserves is a critical success factor for restoring market confidence, entrenching macroeconomic stability and supporting the transition to mono-currency,” Governor Mushayavanhu said.

However, economists argue that reserves alone cannot create currency demand. They must be accompanied by productivity growth, export competitiveness, fiscal discipline and confidence that the currency will preserve purchasing power.

The Demand Challenge: Electronic Payments Versus Real Economy Behaviour

The RBZ has highlighted growth in ZiG usage, particularly within electronic transactions.

According to the central bank, ZiG usage in electronic payments increased from approximately 26 percent in April 2024 to between 35 percent and 40 percent currently.

The authorities attribute part of this increase to policy measures requiring businesses to settle half of their quarterly tax obligations in ZiG.

However, critics argue that transaction data may not fully capture underlying currency preferences.

A currency can appear widely used because regulations require acceptance, while businesses and households may continue preferring another currency for savings, pricing and wealth preservation.

This distinction between transactional usage and genuine demand remains one of the biggest challenges facing Zimbabwe’s monetary transition.

Corporate Zimbabwe Still Operates in Dollar Reality

Corporate behaviour remains one of the clearest indicators of market confidence.

Zimbabwe’s largest companies continue to receive the overwhelming majority of their revenues in foreign currency, demonstrating the continued dominance of the US dollar within the productive economy.

According to market data cited by newZWire, major companies including Delta Corporation, Dairibord and PPC Zimbabwe continue to conduct most of their commercial activity in foreign currency.

Delta Corporation, Zimbabwe’s largest listed company and a major indicator of consumer behaviour, reported that approximately 94 percent of sales are now conducted in foreign currency, representing a significant increase from the previous year.

Dairibord Holdings, one of the country’s largest food processors, reported that around 96 percent of sales volumes were generated in US dollars in 2025, up from 83 percent the previous year.

PPC Zimbabwe, the country’s largest cement manufacturer, also maintained almost all of its cash holdings in hard currency, reflecting corporate preference for preserving value in foreign exchange.

These trends suggest that while ZiG may be gaining acceptance for certain domestic transactions, the US dollar remains the preferred store of value and pricing mechanism for major businesses.

Financial Sector Reflects Continued Dollar Preference

The dominance of the US dollar is also visible in financial services.

Insurance companies, pension funds and financial institutions often provide a strong indication of public confidence because they reflect long-term savings behaviour.

According to industry data, Zimbabweans continue to prefer US dollar-denominated insurance products as a means of protecting long-term value.

The Insurance and Pensions Commission reported that life insurers generated US$43.4 million in US dollar premiums during the first quarter of 2026, representing growth of approximately 32 percent compared to the previous year.

Foreign currency business now accounts for around 56 percent of total insurance revenue, increasing from 51 percent previously.

Life reinsurers are even more heavily exposed to foreign currency, with approximately 94 percent of revenue generated in US dollars.

These trends demonstrate that households and businesses continue to view foreign currency assets as essential protection against economic uncertainty.

The Economic Question: Can Confidence Be Engineered?

The central challenge facing Zimbabwe is that currency confidence cannot be created through policy announcements alone.

Successful currency transitions require alignment between monetary policy, fiscal discipline, industrial production, export capacity and public confidence.

Countries that successfully established strong domestic currencies did so by creating economies where citizens naturally preferred using the local currency because it represented stability and opportunity.

The issue facing Zimbabwe is therefore not simply increasing the number of ZiG transactions. The deeper challenge is convincing businesses, investors and households that ZiG can preserve value better than alternative currencies.

A currency becomes dominant when people want to hold it, save in it and invest through it — not merely when regulations require its use.

Building the Foundations for a Sustainable ZiG Future

For Zimbabwe to achieve its long-term objective of a single currency, policy priorities will need to focus on strengthening the economic foundations behind currency confidence.

This includes accelerating export growth, increasing foreign currency generation, improving industrial capacity, maintaining fiscal discipline and ensuring that monetary expansion remains aligned with economic output.

The banking sector will also play a critical role. Financial institutions need confidence that they can intermediate savings, provide credit and manage liquidity in ZiG without exposing customers to excessive currency risk.

Deepening ZiG-denominated capital markets, expanding local currency lending and developing attractive savings instruments will be essential if the currency is to become more than a transaction medium.

The Market Will Ultimately Decide

Zimbabwe’s move towards a mono-currency system represents one of the country’s most ambitious economic reforms.

The RBZ is correct that progress has been made. Inflation has moderated, exchange rate stability has improved compared to previous years, and reserve accumulation has strengthened.

However, the strongest measure of currency success is not official statistics alone. It is market behaviour.

At present, the US dollar remains deeply embedded in corporate operations, household savings decisions and financial markets.

The ZiG transition will ultimately depend on closing the gap between policy confidence and market confidence.

Zimbabwe does not only need a stable currency; it needs a trusted currency.

The final verdict on ZiG will not be determined by legislation or deadlines, but by whether citizens and businesses genuinely believe that holding, saving and investing in the local currency represents the safest economic choice.