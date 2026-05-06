Zimbabwe Government Slashes Mining Levies, Streamlines Licences

HARARE – The Government has approved a reduction in mining sector levies, licences, and fees, alongside sweeping regulatory reforms aimed at lowering the cost of doing business and boosting competitiveness.

The measures, approved by Cabinet, according to State Media, are part of a broader reform agenda targeting 12 key sectors of the economy following a policy decision made on July 29, 2025. Authorities say the changes are designed to prioritise long-term growth and investment over short-term revenue collection.

Details of the revised fees and levies are expected to be published in an upcoming Government Gazette.

Addressing journalists during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare, Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Mangaliso Ndlovu, said the reforms focus on eliminating inefficiencies within the mining regulatory framework.

“Cabinet approved the streamlining of duplicated and overlapping regulatory licences and permits, removed unnecessary levies and fees, and lowered unjustifiably high charges within the mining sector,” he said.

Under the new framework, overlapping licences and permits will be consolidated under a single regulatory authority, a move expected to simplify compliance processes and reduce administrative burdens for mining operators.

Dr Ndlovu also confirmed the introduction of selected new regulatory fees, including a gold jewellery permit and an application fee for the registration of approved lithium processing plants. At the same time, registration fees for precious stones have been reduced and will now be payable once every five years.

Additional changes include reductions in annual inspection fees for mining claims covering base minerals, precious metals, and mining leases. The Government has also scrapped the fee for trading on mining locations, reduced the cost of diamond cutting and polishing licences, and standardised land development levies charged by Rural District Councils.

Beyond cost reductions, Cabinet also deliberated on broader policy and legislative reforms affecting the sector. These include the ongoing review of the Mines and Minerals Act, the development of a new Minerals Development Policy, and the rollout of a Mining Cadastre System to improve the allocation, tracking, and management of mining licences.

Authorities say efforts are also underway to strengthen regulatory oversight through improved institutional capacity, as well as to formalise small-scale mining operations, which remain a significant component of Zimbabwe’s mining economy.

Responding to questions, Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, said the fee adjustments were carefully calibrated to unlock investment, particularly in high-value minerals such as lithium.

He noted that while some new fees had been introduced, they were minimal compared to the scale of investment in the sector.

“We introduced a fee of US$100 as an application fee for registration of an approved processing plant for lithium. These plants cost hundreds of millions of dollars to establish, so this fee is not prohibitive,” he said.

Professor Ncube explained that mining-related charges fall into several categories, including application fees, registration fees, annual inspection fees, export permit fees, and other miscellaneous charges imposed by regulatory institutions.

He added that Government had maintained most existing fees, adjusting only those deemed excessive or duplicative.

“About 80 percent of the fees remain unchanged because they are already within a reasonable range. We focused on reforming the 20 percent that were either too high or inefficient,” he said.

The latest measures are part of ongoing Government efforts to improve the ease of doing business and attract investment under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” policy framework.

The reforms have generally been welcomed by investors and industry stakeholders, who view them as a step towards creating a more predictable and competitive operating environment in Zimbabwe’s mining sector.