Afdis income jumps 51pc as firm rides on demand and volume surge

African Distillers Limited (Afdis) total income jumped 51 percent to US$7.7 million, on the back of a 56 percent jump in revenue during the year to March 31, 2026.

The beverage maker benefited from firm consumer demand, reduced pressure from the illicit alcohol trade and improved product availability.

Revenue climbed from US$45,660 million to US$93.2 million during the review period.

Operating income more than doubled to US$12.2 million from US$5.6 million in the previous year, driving total comprehensive income by 51 percent to US$7.7 million.

Following the strong outturn, basic earnings per share increased to 6.31 US cents from 4.26 cents.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed firm reported that total volumes grew by 50 percent during the period, driven by broad-based growth across its Ready-to-Drink (RTD), wine, and spirits portfolios.

RTD products recorded the strongest growth, rising 62 percent, while wines increased by 57 percent and spirits volumes advanced by 34 percent.

Chairman Mr Mthandazo Valela said the company operated in a more stable macroeconomic environment, marked by steady exchange rates and contained inflation.

“The prevailing tight monetary policy framework continued to underpin macroeconomic stability and supported improved business planning and execution,” he said. – Herald