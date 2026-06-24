ZSE, SMEDCO Partner to Expand Capital Access for Zimbabwe’s SMEs Through ZEEX

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at broadening access to capital for startups and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), in a move that could significantly reshape Zimbabwe’s entrepreneurial financing landscape.

The agreement seeks to leverage the institutional strengths of both organisations to create a more structured pathway for emerging businesses to access funding through the recently established Zimbabwe Entrepreneurship Exchange (ZEEX), a digital capital market platform designed to connect SMEs with investors.

The partnership comes at a time when access to affordable and long-term financing remains one of the biggest constraints facing Zimbabwean businesses, particularly startups and growth-stage enterprises that often struggle to meet the requirements of traditional lenders.

Under the agreement, ZSE and SMEDCO will collaborate to enhance access to capital, strengthen enterprise formalisation, improve corporate governance standards and develop innovative financing instruments tailored to the needs of emerging businesses.

The initiative is expected to support SMEs in becoming investment-ready through structured onboarding programmes, compliance support and governance development, while also creating new funding pathways for enterprises that may not yet qualify for conventional stock market participation.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, ZSE Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer Justin Bgoni said the partnership represents more than a conventional financing arrangement and should be viewed as part of a broader economic transformation agenda.

Bgoni said SMEDCO’s developmental mandate aligns closely with ZEEX’s objective of creating an inclusive capital market ecosystem capable of supporting businesses that have historically been excluded from formal financing channels.

“By combining SMEDCO’s reach into Zimbabwe’s grassroots enterprise sector with the regulatory framework and infrastructure of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, we are constructing a genuine on-ramp for businesses that have long been locked out of formal financing,” he said.

He added that formalisation, when properly supported, remains one of the most powerful drivers of sustainable economic growth and enterprise development.

The ZSE chief said the collaboration would enable promising businesses to access funding while simultaneously improving governance standards and compliance practices, factors that are increasingly important to investors seeking transparency and accountability.

SMEDCO Chief Executive Officer Obert Ngwenya described the partnership as a critical step towards creating sustainable financing solutions for startups and SMEs, sectors that account for a significant share of employment and economic activity in Zimbabwe.

Ngwenya said many promising enterprises possess the potential to drive innovation, create jobs and contribute to economic growth but remain constrained by limited access to finance.

“Through ZEEX, we are not only expanding access to capital, but also supporting businesses to formalise, strengthen their governance structures and become investment-ready,” he said.

He noted that combining SMEDCO’s development finance expertise and extensive SME network with the ZSE’s capital market infrastructure would help create a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem capable of supporting business expansion and long-term sustainability.

The agreement highlights growing efforts by policymakers and financial institutions to deepen financial inclusion and diversify sources of business financing beyond traditional bank lending.

For decades, Zimbabwe’s capital markets have primarily served larger, established corporations, while smaller businesses have relied heavily on personal savings, informal financing arrangements and short-term bank facilities.

ZEEX is expected to help address this structural gap by providing a regulated digital marketplace where SMEs can raise capital, access innovative funding instruments and engage a broader investor base.

The platform will facilitate primary market fundraising, asset tokenisation, invoice discounting instruments and secondary market trading within a single integrated ecosystem.

Market analysts believe such innovations could play an important role in unlocking capital for enterprises that are often overlooked by mainstream financial institutions despite their contribution to employment creation and economic output.

The partnership reflects a broader trend across Africa where capital markets are increasingly being leveraged to support entrepreneurship and SME development.

Countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana have introduced alternative market segments aimed at improving access to capital for smaller businesses. These platforms are designed to lower entry barriers while maintaining governance and disclosure standards that protect investors.

Globally, specialised growth exchanges such as London’s AIM market, Canada’s TSX Venture Exchange and China’s ChiNext board have demonstrated how alternative capital market structures can support innovation-driven companies and accelerate enterprise growth.

Zimbabwe’s ZEEX initiative seeks to position itself within this emerging global framework by creating a more accessible and technology-driven financing platform tailored to local market realities.

Economists widely recognise SMEs as the backbone of most developing economies. In Zimbabwe, the sector contributes significantly to employment, income generation and entrepreneurship but continues to face financing constraints that limit productivity and growth.

The ZSE-SMEDCO partnership is expected to strengthen the broader SME ecosystem by helping businesses transition from informality to formal market participation while improving their ability to attract investment.

If successfully implemented, the initiative could expand funding opportunities for thousands of entrepreneurs, deepen Zimbabwe’s capital markets and contribute to the country’s broader economic formalisation agenda.

The agreement marks one of the most significant recent efforts to integrate development finance institutions and capital market infrastructure in support of enterprise growth, potentially creating a new financing model for Zimbabwe’s next generation of businesses.