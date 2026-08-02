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Why Is Canada Still Sanctioning Zimbabwe as Caledonia’s Blanket Mine Dominates Gold Production?

Main HeadlineNewsZimbabwe
Staff Reporter
Author: Staff Reporter
5 min.read
The late President Robert Mugabe and President Emmerson Mnangagwa

HARARE — While Zimbabwe’s diplomatic re-engagement campaign has yielded significant breakthroughs with the United States and the European Union, one Western country has remained largely unmoved. Nearly two decades after imposing sanctions in response to Zimbabwe’s 2008 political crisis, Canada continues to maintain targeted sanctions against dozens of Zimbabwean individuals and several entities, despite profound political, diplomatic and economic changes since then.

The divergence has raised fresh questions about the coherence of Western sanctions policy towards Zimbabwe, particularly as Canadian-linked mining interests continue to expand operations in the country and other Western governments recalibrate their approach.

An Outlier Among Western Allies

Canada introduced its Zimbabwe sanctions regime on 4 September 2008 under the Special Economic Measures Act (SEMA) following the disputed 2008 elections and political violence. The measures imposed asset freezes, financial restrictions and prohibitions on dealing with designated individuals and organisations associated with the Zimbabwean government.

Today, the sanctions list still contains many prominent Zimbabwean political, military and business figures from that period, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Grace Mugabe, former Reserve Bank Governor Gideon Gono, former ministers, military commanders and state-linked entities.

The list also continues to include former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe, who died in 2019, alongside several other individuals who have since passed away, retired from public office or no longer hold positions within government.

The continued inclusion of deceased individuals and former office holders has prompted questions over whether Canada’s sanctions regime has kept pace with Zimbabwe’s changing political landscape.

Washington Changed Course

The United States substantially altered its Zimbabwe sanctions policy in March 2024.

President Joe Biden formally terminated the long-standing Zimbabwe sanctions programme established under Executive Order authorities dating back more than two decades. As a result, all individuals and entities previously designated solely under that programme were removed from those sanctions.

However, Washington simultaneously imposed targeted Global Magnitsky sanctions against a much smaller number of Zimbabwean individuals and entities accused of corruption or serious human rights abuses, signalling that the United States had shifted from broad country-specific sanctions to a globally applicable accountability framework.

The US Treasury also indicated that investigations into historical violations of the former sanctions regime could continue where appropriate.

European Union Ends Most Restrictions

The European Union has likewise dismantled most of its Zimbabwe sanctions architecture.

After more than twenty years of travel bans, asset freezes and diplomatic restrictions, Brussels has progressively removed nearly all targeted sanctions, maintaining only a limited arms embargo and narrowly defined restrictions.

The EU’s decision reflected an acknowledgement that broad sanctions had become increasingly disconnected from Zimbabwe’s evolving political environment and that engagement offered greater prospects for influencing governance and economic reform.

The policy shift has been welcomed in Harare as an important milestone in Zimbabwe’s diplomatic re-engagement strategy.

Canada’s Position Remains Unchanged

Against this backdrop, Canada’s sanctions policy has remained remarkably static.

Ottawa still maintains one of the largest lists of designated Zimbabwean individuals among Western nations. The list includes politicians, military officers, security officials, civil servants, businesspeople and several state-linked organisations first designated in 2008.

Critics argue that maintaining sanctions against individuals who have died, retired or exited public life raises legitimate questions about the periodic review mechanisms built into Canada’s sanctions framework.

Supporters of the measures, however, contend that sanctions remain an important foreign policy instrument until Canada determines that conditions warrant their removal.

Canadian Business Continues Operating in Zimbabwe

The sanctions also present an apparent contradiction in Canada’s broader economic relationship with Zimbabwe.

One of Zimbabwe’s largest gold producers, Caledonia Mining Corporation, is a Canadian-linked mining company listed on North American exchanges. The company owns a 64 percent interest in Blanket Gold Mine in Matabeleland North Province, approximately 75 kilometres north of Bulawayo.

Blanket Mine has become Zimbabwe’s largest producing gold mine by output and forms the foundation of Caledonia’s Zimbabwe portfolio.

The company is also advancing the large-scale Bilboes Gold Project while holding exploration interests at Motapa and Maligreen, representing investments worth hundreds of millions of dollars into Zimbabwe’s mining sector.

The continued expansion of Canadian-linked mining investment alongside Canada’s unchanged sanctions policy illustrates the complexity of modern economic diplomacy, where commercial engagement and political restrictions increasingly coexist.

Diplomacy Meets Economic Reality

Zimbabwe has actively pursued a policy of international re-engagement under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, seeking renewed investment, debt resolution, improved diplomatic relations and expanded trade with Western nations.

Although relations with Washington and Brussels have evolved significantly over recent years, Canada’s sanctions policy has remained largely frozen in its 2008 configuration.

Analysts say this creates an unusual diplomatic situation in which one Western ally has substantially modernised its Zimbabwe policy, another has largely dismantled its sanctions regime, while Canada continues to operate under measures introduced during one of Zimbabwe’s most turbulent political periods.

Whether Ottawa intends to undertake a comprehensive review remains unclear. However, as Western governments increasingly compete for investment opportunities, critical minerals and strategic partnerships across Africa, questions are likely to intensify over whether Canada’s Zimbabwe sanctions continue to reflect present-day realities or the political circumstances that existed nearly two decades ago.

NameDate of BirthSanctions Date
Robert Gabriel Mugabe1924-02-212008-09-04
Joyce Mujuru1955-04-152008-09-04
Flora Buka1968-02-252008-09-04
Chenhamo Chakezha Chimutengwende1943-08-282008-09-04
Patrick Anthony Chinamasa1947-01-252008-09-04
Tongesai Shadreck Chipanga1946-10-102008-09-04
Ignatius Morgan Chiminya Chombo1952-08-012008-09-04
Joseph Mtakwese Made1954-11-212008-09-04
Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa1946-09-152008-09-04
Kembo Campbell Dugishi Mohadi1949-11-152008-09-04
July Gabarari Moyo1950-05-072008-09-04
Obert Moses Mpofu1951-10-122008-09-04
Oppah Chamu Zvipange Muchinguri1958-12-142008-09-04
Simbarashe Simbanenduku Mumbengegwi1945-07-202008-09-04
Herbert Muchemwa Murerwa1941-07-312008-09-04
Christopher Chindoti Mushohwe1954-02-062008-09-04
Ambrose Mutinhiri1944-02-222008-09-04
Francis Dunstan Chenayimoyo Nhema1959-04-172008-09-04
Michael Reuben Nyambuya1955-07-232008-09-04
Sithembiso Gile Gladys Nyoni1949-09-202008-09-04
David Pagwese Parirenyatwa1950-08-022008-09-04
Sydney Tigere Sekeramayi1944-03-302008-09-04
George Charamba1963-04-042008-09-04
Phineas Chihota1950-11-232008-09-04
Abigail Damasane1952-05-272008-09-04
Lazarus DokoraNot listed2008-09-04
Saviour Kasukuwere1970-10-232008-09-04
Andrew Langa1965-01-132008-09-04
Jaison Max Kokerai Machaya1952-06-132008-09-04
Titus Hatlani MalulekeNot listed2008-09-04
Reuben Marumahoko1948-04-042008-09-04
Bright Matonga19692008-09-04
Obert Matshalaga1951-04-212008-09-04
Tobaiwa Tonneth Mudede1942-12-222008-09-04
Tracey MutinhiriNot listed2008-09-04
Kenneth Kaparadza Mutiwekuziva1948-05-272008-09-04
Abedinico Ncube1954-10-132008-09-04
Hubert Magadzire NyanhongoNot listed2008-09-04
Morris SakabuyaNot listed2008-09-04
Mishek SibandaNot listed2008-09-04
Michael Chakanaka BimhaNot listed2008-09-04
Joseph ChinotimbaNot listed2008-09-04
Tshinga Judge Dube1941-07-032008-09-04
Gideon Gono1959-11-292008-09-04
Munyaradzi KerekeNot listed2008-09-04
Tafataona P. MahosoNot listed2008-09-04
Kenneth Vhundukai Manyonda1934-08-102008-09-04
Jabulani Sibanda1970-12-312008-09-04
Fortune Zefanaya Charumbira1962-06-102008-09-04
Alice ChimbudziNot listed2008-09-04
Edna Madzongwe1943-07-112008-09-04
Joshua Malinga1944-04-282008-09-04
Fidelian MaphosaNot listed2008-09-04
Gilbert MoyoNot listed2008-09-04
Tsitsi MuzendaNot listed2008-09-04
George NyathiNot listed2008-09-04
Bharat PatelNot listed2008-09-04
Selina M. PoteNot listed2008-09-04
Jabulani TshaweNot listed2008-09-04
Abu BasutuNot listed2008-09-04
Happyton Bonyongwe1960-11-062008-09-04
Augustine Chihuri1953-03-102008-09-04
Constantine Chiwenga1956-08-252008-09-04
Thomsen JangaraNot listed2008-09-04
Musarahana MabundaNot listed2008-09-04
Godwin Matanga1962-02-052008-09-04
Elisha Muzonzini1957-06-242008-09-04
Phillip Valentine Sibanda1956-08-252008-09-04
George Chiweshe1953-06-042008-09-04
Marian Chombo1960-08-112008-09-04
Grace Mugabe1965-07-232008-09-04
Tinaye Elisha Chigudu1942-08-132008-09-04
Willard Chiwewe1949-03-192008-09-04
Josaya Dunira Hungwe1935-11-072008-09-04
Cain Ginyilitshe Ndabazekhaya Mathema1948-01-282008-09-04
Rido MpofuNot listed2008-09-04
Cesar ZvayiNot listed2008-09-04

Note: The corporate entities (Cold Comfort Farm Trust Co-Operative, Jongwe Printing and Publishing Company, ZIDCO Holdings, and Zimbabwe Defence Industries Pvt Ltd.)

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Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

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