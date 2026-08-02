Why Is Canada Still Sanctioning Zimbabwe as Caledonia’s Blanket Mine Dominates Gold Production?

HARARE — While Zimbabwe’s diplomatic re-engagement campaign has yielded significant breakthroughs with the United States and the European Union, one Western country has remained largely unmoved. Nearly two decades after imposing sanctions in response to Zimbabwe’s 2008 political crisis, Canada continues to maintain targeted sanctions against dozens of Zimbabwean individuals and several entities, despite profound political, diplomatic and economic changes since then.

The divergence has raised fresh questions about the coherence of Western sanctions policy towards Zimbabwe, particularly as Canadian-linked mining interests continue to expand operations in the country and other Western governments recalibrate their approach.

An Outlier Among Western Allies

Canada introduced its Zimbabwe sanctions regime on 4 September 2008 under the Special Economic Measures Act (SEMA) following the disputed 2008 elections and political violence. The measures imposed asset freezes, financial restrictions and prohibitions on dealing with designated individuals and organisations associated with the Zimbabwean government.

Today, the sanctions list still contains many prominent Zimbabwean political, military and business figures from that period, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Grace Mugabe, former Reserve Bank Governor Gideon Gono, former ministers, military commanders and state-linked entities.

The list also continues to include former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe, who died in 2019, alongside several other individuals who have since passed away, retired from public office or no longer hold positions within government.

The continued inclusion of deceased individuals and former office holders has prompted questions over whether Canada’s sanctions regime has kept pace with Zimbabwe’s changing political landscape.

Washington Changed Course

The United States substantially altered its Zimbabwe sanctions policy in March 2024.

President Joe Biden formally terminated the long-standing Zimbabwe sanctions programme established under Executive Order authorities dating back more than two decades. As a result, all individuals and entities previously designated solely under that programme were removed from those sanctions.

However, Washington simultaneously imposed targeted Global Magnitsky sanctions against a much smaller number of Zimbabwean individuals and entities accused of corruption or serious human rights abuses, signalling that the United States had shifted from broad country-specific sanctions to a globally applicable accountability framework.

The US Treasury also indicated that investigations into historical violations of the former sanctions regime could continue where appropriate.

European Union Ends Most Restrictions

The European Union has likewise dismantled most of its Zimbabwe sanctions architecture.

After more than twenty years of travel bans, asset freezes and diplomatic restrictions, Brussels has progressively removed nearly all targeted sanctions, maintaining only a limited arms embargo and narrowly defined restrictions.

The EU’s decision reflected an acknowledgement that broad sanctions had become increasingly disconnected from Zimbabwe’s evolving political environment and that engagement offered greater prospects for influencing governance and economic reform.

The policy shift has been welcomed in Harare as an important milestone in Zimbabwe’s diplomatic re-engagement strategy.

Canada’s Position Remains Unchanged

Against this backdrop, Canada’s sanctions policy has remained remarkably static.

Ottawa still maintains one of the largest lists of designated Zimbabwean individuals among Western nations. The list includes politicians, military officers, security officials, civil servants, businesspeople and several state-linked organisations first designated in 2008.

Critics argue that maintaining sanctions against individuals who have died, retired or exited public life raises legitimate questions about the periodic review mechanisms built into Canada’s sanctions framework.

Supporters of the measures, however, contend that sanctions remain an important foreign policy instrument until Canada determines that conditions warrant their removal.

Canadian Business Continues Operating in Zimbabwe

The sanctions also present an apparent contradiction in Canada’s broader economic relationship with Zimbabwe.

One of Zimbabwe’s largest gold producers, Caledonia Mining Corporation, is a Canadian-linked mining company listed on North American exchanges. The company owns a 64 percent interest in Blanket Gold Mine in Matabeleland North Province, approximately 75 kilometres north of Bulawayo.

Blanket Mine has become Zimbabwe’s largest producing gold mine by output and forms the foundation of Caledonia’s Zimbabwe portfolio.

The company is also advancing the large-scale Bilboes Gold Project while holding exploration interests at Motapa and Maligreen, representing investments worth hundreds of millions of dollars into Zimbabwe’s mining sector.

The continued expansion of Canadian-linked mining investment alongside Canada’s unchanged sanctions policy illustrates the complexity of modern economic diplomacy, where commercial engagement and political restrictions increasingly coexist.

Diplomacy Meets Economic Reality

Zimbabwe has actively pursued a policy of international re-engagement under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, seeking renewed investment, debt resolution, improved diplomatic relations and expanded trade with Western nations.

Although relations with Washington and Brussels have evolved significantly over recent years, Canada’s sanctions policy has remained largely frozen in its 2008 configuration.

Analysts say this creates an unusual diplomatic situation in which one Western ally has substantially modernised its Zimbabwe policy, another has largely dismantled its sanctions regime, while Canada continues to operate under measures introduced during one of Zimbabwe’s most turbulent political periods.

Whether Ottawa intends to undertake a comprehensive review remains unclear. However, as Western governments increasingly compete for investment opportunities, critical minerals and strategic partnerships across Africa, questions are likely to intensify over whether Canada’s Zimbabwe sanctions continue to reflect present-day realities or the political circumstances that existed nearly two decades ago.