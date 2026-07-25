From Informality to Industrialisation: Why and How Zimbabwe Must Transform Its Informal Economy into a Formal SME Economy

Zimbabwe’s informal economy is often portrayed as a problem of tax avoidance, regulatory weakness or economic disorder. This interpretation is incomplete. The informal sector is, in reality, the largest expression of Zimbabwean entrepreneurial energy. Millions of citizens have created businesses, markets and livelihoods in response to economic pressures and limited formal employment opportunities.

By Brighton Musonza

However, an economy cannot industrialise when the majority of productive activity remains outside formal financial, legal and regulatory systems. Informality provides survival, but it rarely creates scale, productivity, innovation or long-term wealth creation.

Zimbabwe’s economic challenge is therefore not simply how to regulate the informal sector. The challenge is how to transform informal economic activity into a national ecosystem of formal, bankable and scalable small and medium enterprises.

The country needs a deliberate policy shift: from viewing informal traders as tax subjects to recognising them as potential entrepreneurs, employers, manufacturers and future corporate leaders.

The strategic objective should be the creation of millions of formally registered SMEs capable of accessing finance, participating in supply chains, creating employment and contributing to national capital formation.

The Missing Middle in Zimbabwe’s Economy

One of Zimbabwe’s biggest structural weaknesses is the absence of a strong SME middle layer between informal businesses and large corporations.

Successful economies are built on millions of productive small and medium enterprises. These businesses manufacture goods, process agricultural products, provide professional services, supply larger companies and eventually become large corporations.

Zimbabwe’s economy remains heavily concentrated. A small number of large companies dominate formal commerce, while millions of smaller enterprises operate outside formal systems with limited access to finance, technology and markets.

This creates what economists describe as a “missing middle”.

A street trader may have the entrepreneurial ability to become a wholesale distributor, manufacturer or exporter, but without registration, financial records and access to capital, that transition rarely occurs.

The policy challenge is therefore not creating entrepreneurs. Zimbabwe already has them. The challenge is building institutions that allow entrepreneurs to grow.

Formalisation Is About Productivity, Not Taxation

The mistake many governments make is treating formalisation primarily as a revenue collection exercise.

Businesses formalise when the benefits of operating formally exceed the costs. A registered business gains access to banking facilities, credit, government procurement opportunities, legal protection, partnerships and investment.

A formal company can produce financial statements, demonstrate performance history and attract investors. An informal business may generate income, but it struggles to build enterprise value because its operations are invisible to the financial system.

Zimbabwe therefore needs a formalisation strategy built around incentives, support and opportunity rather than enforcement alone.

The objective should be to make formalisation the most attractive pathway for entrepreneurs.

Learning from the Asian Development Model

The economic transformation of countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China and Vietnam demonstrates that successful industrialisation requires deliberate SME development.

These countries did not wait for small businesses to naturally evolve into large companies. They created institutions that supported enterprise growth. South Korea used state-supported finance, industrial policy and technical development to transform small firms into global companies.

Taiwan developed a powerful SME ecosystem through technical education, innovation support and export-oriented policies. Singapore focused on reducing bureaucracy, strengthening institutions and creating a business-friendly environment.

China’s Township and Village Enterprises demonstrated how local businesses can become industrial engines when supported by appropriate infrastructure.

The lesson for Zimbabwe is clear: SMEs require an ecosystem, not isolated interventions.

From Informal Traders to Registered Companies

Zimbabwe requires a national SME formalisation programme designed to move informal businesses into legally recognised private companies.

The process should begin with simplified company registration.

Government should establish SME Formalisation Centres across provinces, operating as business development hubs rather than regulatory offices.

These centres should assist entrepreneurs with: company registration, tax registration, business plans, governance structures, shareholder agreements, accounting systems and statutory compliance.

The registration process should be completed quickly and affordably.

Many entrepreneurs remain informal because formalisation appears complicated, expensive and disconnected from immediate business benefits.

The state must redesign formalisation as a growth opportunity.

Government-Backed Venture Capital Rather Than Dependency Grants

Zimbabwe’s SME support system has traditionally relied heavily on grants and subsidised lending. While useful, these approaches often fail because they do not create commercial discipline.

Zimbabwe should establish professionally managed Government-backed Venture Capital Companies.

These institutions should invest in promising SMEs rather than simply provide consumption-based financial support.

Priority sectors should include: agro-processing, manufacturing, technology, renewable energy, engineering, tourism, logistics and mineral beneficiation.

Government investment should be structured as catalytic capital, attracting private investors while allowing successful businesses to graduate into private ownership or capital markets.

The goal should not be permanent state ownership.

The goal should be creating a pipeline of companies capable of becoming Zimbabwe’s future industrial champions.

Building an SME Consultancy Ecosystem

Many Zimbabwean entrepreneurs possess technical skills but lack business management expertise.

A skilled carpenter, farmer, mechanic, retailer or manufacturer may understand their trade but lack knowledge of: financial management, governance, marketing, taxation, procurement and strategic planning.

Government should therefore support the development of private SME consultancy firms. These firms should provide affordable business development services to emerging enterprises.

Their role should include helping businesses: develop business models, prepare investment proposals, establish internal controls, introduce accounting systems and comply with statutory requirements.

This would create an entire professional services industry around SME development.

Rebuilding Practical Business Education

Zimbabwe has produced many highly qualified professionals, including accountants with international qualifications such as ACCA and CIMA.

However, these qualifications are often designed for large corporations and are financially inaccessible to small businesses.

The SME economy requires a different skills base.

Zimbabwe should expand practical business education focusing on: bookkeeping, payroll administration, office management, company secretarial practice and digital accounting.

Private colleges should be encouraged to offer programmes based on practical SME requirements.

A modern version of Pitman-style bookkeeping combined with cloud accounting technology could create thousands of administrative professionals capable of supporting emerging enterprises.

Accounting Partnerships: Creating Affordable SME Financial Services

Small businesses cannot afford full-time finance departments, but they require professional financial management.

Zimbabwe should encourage the growth of accounting partnership firms specialising in SMEs.

These firms would provide: monthly bookkeeping, payroll processing, tax submissions, statutory returns, financial statements and management reports.

This would allow small companies to access professional expertise at affordable costs.

A strong accounting services ecosystem would also improve the quality of financial information available to banks and investors.

A National Business Information Database: Building Economic Transparency

Zimbabwe requires a national digital business information platform that becomes the foundation of enterprise development.

The country should establish a comprehensive economic database containing information on formally registered businesses, entrepreneurs, directors, financial performance and statutory compliance.

This database should be integrated with national identification systems and linked securely with electoral registration infrastructure to create a reliable economic identity framework.

Such a system would not only improve governance but would transform access to finance.

A potential lender should be able to assess the credibility of a business through verified information rather than relying only on personal relationships.

Creating a Public SME Credit and Business Reference System

Zimbabwe needs a national credit profile framework for individuals and businesses.

A digital economic identity should allow entrepreneurs to build a financial history based on: business registration, payment behaviour, tax compliance, banking records, statutory filings and trading history.

This would enable previously excluded entrepreneurs to develop measurable creditworthiness.

A young entrepreneur who has operated a small business responsibly for several years should not remain invisible to financial institutions simply because they lack traditional collateral.

Data should become the new collateral.

Public Access to Business Information and Financial Reports

Zimbabwe should develop a national business information portal where approved information is publicly accessible.

Entrepreneurs seeking investment should be able to demonstrate credibility through transparent records.

Potential investors and lenders should be able to analyse: company registration details, sector performance, financial reports, statutory compliance history and market information.

This would allow entrepreneurs to prepare stronger business plans and submit credible financing proposals.

It would also improve competition because businesses could identify market opportunities using reliable economic data.

Transparency is one of the foundations of capital formation.

Currency Reform as the Foundation of Capital Formation

No SME transformation programme can succeed without monetary stability. A fragmented currency system undermines savings, investment and long-term lending.

Banks cannot efficiently provide long-term capital when sovereign currency risks remain high. Investors and lenders cannot accurately value companies when monetary conditions are unpredictable.

Pension funds and insurance companies require stable financial assets to invest domestically.

Zimbabwe’s industrial transformation therefore requires a credible single-currency framework supported by fiscal discipline and central bank independence.

A stable currency creates the foundation upon which savings become investment, investment becomes businesses and businesses become industries.

Building the Financial Architecture, Digital Infrastructure and Policy Framework for SME Transformation

Capital Markets Begin with Small Businesses

Zimbabwe’s discussion about capital markets has traditionally focused on large corporations, mining companies and government securities. While these institutions remain important, sustainable capital market development must begin much earlier in the economic pipeline.

Every major corporation begins as a small enterprise. The multinational companies that dominate global markets today were once small businesses requiring capital, mentorship, governance structures and patient investors.

Zimbabwe cannot expect to develop a sophisticated capital market while millions of potential enterprises remain outside the formal financial system.

The transformation of informal businesses into SMEs should therefore be viewed as the foundation of future capital markets.

A successful SME ecosystem would create a pipeline of companies capable of graduating from micro-enterprises into professionally managed businesses, then eventually accessing private equity, venture capital and public markets.

A country with a mature economy should consider developing a dedicated SME capital market segment where growing companies can scale up with access to expansion finance under appropriate regulatory requirements.

Such a platform would allow successful entrepreneurs to raise capital without depending entirely on commercial bank lending.

Countries such as India, South Africa and Singapore have demonstrated that small businesses can become significant contributors to capital markets when supported by appropriate institutions.

Zimbabwe requires a similar long-term approach.

The Role of Banks: Moving from Collateral-Based Lending to Data-Based Lending

One of the greatest barriers facing Zimbabwean SMEs is access to finance.

Traditional banking models rely heavily on collateral, particularly immovable property. This excludes millions of entrepreneurs who may have viable businesses but lack property assets.

A young entrepreneur running a profitable manufacturing operation may have customers, revenue and growth potential, yet remain unable to access finance because they do not own a building.

Modern financial systems increasingly rely on data-driven lending.

A company’s transaction history, accounting records, tax compliance, digital payments and business performance can provide evidence of creditworthiness.

Zimbabwe’s financial sector should therefore transition from a purely collateral-based lending model towards a hybrid approach incorporating business intelligence and verified economic data.

A national SME database, combined with digital accounting systems and credit reference platforms, would allow banks to evaluate businesses based on their actual economic performance.

The future of SME finance should not be determined only by what entrepreneurs own. It should also be determined by what they are capable of building.

Digital Transformation: The Opportunity to Leapfrog Development Stages

Technology provides Zimbabwe with an opportunity to accelerate formalisation.

Many informal businesses already use mobile phones, WhatsApp, social media platforms and mobile payments as part of their daily operations.

The challenge is to transform these informal digital activities into structured business systems.

A national SME digital platform could provide entrepreneurs with access to: business registration services, online accounting tools, digital payment systems, tax filing platforms, procurement opportunities and financial education.

The same technology that enables a trader to advertise products online can also help them maintain sales records, generate invoices and establish a financial history.

Digitalisation should therefore become a central pillar of Zimbabwe’s formalisation strategy.

The objective should not be forcing informal businesses into outdated bureaucratic systems. It should be creating a modern digital pathway into the formal economy.

Government Procurement as a Growth Engine for SMEs

One of the fastest ways to grow SMEs is through market access. Many small businesses fail not because entrepreneurs lack ability, but because they cannot access reliable customers. Government is one of the largest purchasers of goods and services in any economy.

Public procurement policy should therefore deliberately create opportunities for formal SMEs. A percentage of government procurement contracts should be reserved for qualifying SME suppliers in areas such as: construction, agriculture, technology, catering, logistics, maintenance and manufacturing.

However, procurement reform must go beyond simply reserving contracts. SMEs must be supported to meet quality standards, delivery requirements and governance expectations.

Government procurement can become a training ground where small businesses develop the capacity to compete with larger companies.

Connecting SMEs to Large Corporations

Large corporations should become anchors for SME development. Zimbabwe’s major companies in mining, agriculture, manufacturing, retail and telecommunications should be encouraged to develop supplier-development programmes.

A mining company, for example, should not only purchase equipment from established foreign suppliers. It should actively develop local engineering, manufacturing and service providers.

A supermarket chain should create opportunities for local food processors. A telecommunications company should support local technology developers. This creates economic linkages where large companies stimulate the growth of smaller enterprises.

Industrialisation does not happen through isolated companies. It happens through interconnected business ecosystems.

The Agricultural SME Opportunity

Agriculture remains one of Zimbabwe’s greatest opportunities for SME development. The country has significant agricultural resources, but much of the value chain remains underdeveloped.

Many farmers remain producers of raw commodities rather than owners of processing businesses.

A modern agricultural SME strategy should encourage farmers to move into: food processing, packaging, logistics, cold storage, seed production and export-oriented manufacturing.

Government-backed venture capital and development finance should prioritise agricultural enterprises capable of adding value.

The difference between exporting raw agricultural products and exporting processed goods is the difference between a low-value economy and an industrial economy.

Zimbabwe’s agricultural future should not only be about producing more crops. It should be about building companies around those crops.

Creating an Entrepreneurial Data Economy

A modern economy requires accurate information.

One of Zimbabwe’s greatest economic weaknesses is limited reliable data about businesses, individuals, sectors and markets.

Without information, policymakers cannot design effective interventions. Investors cannot accurately assess opportunities. Banks cannot efficiently price risk.

A national economic data infrastructure would transform decision-making. The proposed national business database should become a foundation for: economic planning, credit assessment, investment analysis and SME development.

Entrepreneurs themselves would benefit because they could access market intelligence when developing business plans.

For example, an entrepreneur considering opening a food-processing company should be able to analyse: consumer demand, regional production levels, competition, pricing trends and potential export markets.

Data reduces uncertainty. Reducing uncertainty encourages investment. Investment creates economic growth.

Linking National Identity, Economic Identity and Credit Development

Zimbabwe should consider developing a secure economic identity framework where citizens and businesses can build financial reputations over time.

A person’s economic history should not disappear simply because they operate outside traditional employment structures.

A young entrepreneur who starts a small business, pays suppliers on time, files returns and maintains good financial records should accumulate a recognised economic profile.

This would be particularly transformative for informal workers, women entrepreneurs and young people who are often excluded from formal finance.

Economic identity could become as important as traditional collateral.

The principle is simple: trust should be built through verified behaviour, not only through ownership of assets.

Why Currency Stability Determines SME Success

SME development requires a financial environment where entrepreneurs can plan beyond the next few months.

Businesses cannot make long-term investment decisions when currency uncertainty affects pricing, savings, wages and borrowing costs.

A manufacturer deciding whether to purchase machinery needs confidence that future revenues will maintain value.

A bank providing a five-year loan requires confidence that repayments will be meaningful.

An investor purchasing shares in a growing company requires confidence that returns can be measured.

Currency stability is therefore not an abstract macroeconomic issue. It directly affects the ability of ordinary businesses to grow.

Zimbabwe’s long-term industrial strategy requires a stable monetary framework capable of supporting savings mobilisation, investment and financial intermediation.

A credible single currency, supported by sound fiscal management and institutional independence, would provide the foundation for rebuilding confidence in the domestic financial system.

Policy Recommendations: A National SME Transformation Programme

Zimbabwe should establish a comprehensive National SME Transformation Programme built around formalisation, finance, skills development and digital infrastructure.

The programme should include the creation of provincial SME development centres providing registration, accounting, business advisory and financing support.

Government should establish professionally managed venture capital institutions to invest in promising enterprises rather than relying only on grants.

A national SME database should be developed, linked with secure identity systems, credit reference platforms and statutory compliance records.

Business information systems should allow entrepreneurs, lenders and investors to access reliable information for decision-making.

The education system should expand practical entrepreneurship training, bookkeeping, accounting administration and digital business management.

Private colleges should be encouraged to produce thousands of SME support professionals.

Commercial banks should be incentivised to develop SME lending products based on verified business data rather than only traditional collateral.

Government procurement should become a deliberate instrument for SME growth.

Large corporations should participate in supplier development programmes.

A stable currency framework should be prioritised because financial sector development cannot occur without monetary confidence.

Implementation Roadmap: Moving from Policy to Action

The first stage should focus on mapping Zimbabwe’s informal economy.

Government cannot transform what it does not understand.

A national business census should identify informal enterprises by sector, location, size and economic activity.

The second stage should focus on voluntary formalisation through incentives.

Entrepreneurs should receive support packages including registration assistance, simplified tax arrangements, digital tools and business training.

The third stage should focus on access to capital.

Formalised businesses with credible records should enter SME financing programmes supported by banks, venture capital funds and development institutions.

The fourth stage should focus on scaling.

Successful SMEs should be connected to export markets, corporate supply chains and capital markets.

The objective should be to create thousands of companies capable of employing workers, paying taxes and competing internationally.

Conclusion: Turning Survival Entrepreneurship into Economic Transformation

Zimbabwe’s informal economy represents both a challenge and an opportunity.

It is a challenge because informality limits productivity, access to capital and economic measurement.

But it is also an opportunity because it represents millions of entrepreneurs already participating in economic activity.

The country does not need to create an entrepreneurial culture. Zimbabweans already possess that culture.

The responsibility of public policy is to create the institutions that allow entrepreneurship to become productive enterprise.

The transformation of informal traders into formal SMEs should become one of Zimbabwe’s central economic missions.

It requires more than registration forms and tax regulations. It requires finance, skills, technology, data infrastructure, professional support services and monetary stability.

The ultimate goal should be a Zimbabwe where a small trader today can become a manufacturer tomorrow, where a family business can become a corporation, and where ordinary citizens can participate in national wealth creation.

Industrialisation is not built only by large companies and foreign investors. It is built by millions of entrepreneurs given the opportunity to grow.

Zimbabwe’s economic future depends on whether it can convert its informal economy from a survival mechanism into a foundation for modern capitalism.