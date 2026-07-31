Zimbabwe’s 2026 Mid-Term Budget Review: Macroeconomic Stabilisation Without Structural Transformation? An Economic Assessment of Progress Towards Vision 2030

Zimbabwe’s 2026 Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review marks an important turning point in the country’s economic recovery. For the first time in over three decades, the economy is experiencing sustained single-digit inflation, exchange-rate stability, fiscal discipline, robust foreign currency earnings and positive GDP growth. These achievements represent a significant departure from the macroeconomic instability that characterised much of the past twenty-five years.

By the Economics Desk

Yet, as public policy scholars and development economists have consistently argued, macroeconomic stabilisation is the beginning, not the end, of economic transformation. Countries become upper-middle-income economies not simply because inflation is low or GDP is growing, but because they successfully transform the structure of production, improve productivity, diversify exports, deepen capital markets and build institutions capable of sustaining long-term investment.

The 2026 Mid-Term Review therefore presents two narratives simultaneously. The first is one of considerable macroeconomic progress. The second is the unfinished agenda of structural transformation.

The challenge for policymakers is to convert today’s macroeconomic stability into tomorrow’s productive economy.

Zimbabwe Has Finally Achieved Macroeconomic Stability

The most important policy achievement reflected in the Mid-Term Review is macroeconomic stabilisation.

Inflation averaged 4.2% during the first half of 2026, exchange-rate volatility has largely subsided, fiscal discipline has been maintained, and the current account remains in surplus. Government projects GDP growth of 5% this year following 8.3% growth in 2025.

These indicators matter because economic history demonstrates that no country has industrialised amid persistent macroeconomic instability.

Speaking to The Zimbabwe Mail, an economist working for a local bank argued that inflation introduces uncertainty that can distort investment decisions and weaken economic efficiency. Likewise, others we interviewed showed that stable macroeconomic expectations improve long-term investment behaviour by reducing uncertainty about future prices and returns.

For Zimbabwe, these achievements restore something the economy has lacked for decades: predictability.

Businesses can increasingly forecast costs, banks can price credit with greater confidence, and investors can evaluate projects over longer horizons. These are essential foundations for sustainable development.

As some development economists we spoke to have argued, sustained economic growth requires macroeconomic stability as a precondition for structural transformation, but stability alone does not generate development.

Growth Remains Resource-Led Rather Than Productivity-Led

The government expects agriculture to grow by 6.9%, manufacturing by 5.2%, and mining to remain one of the strongest contributors to GDP.

These sectors have driven Zimbabwe’s recent recovery. Agriculture, for example, has benefited from favourable rainfall and increased production.

Mining continues to benefit from high international gold prices and rapidly expanding lithium production. Manufacturing has responded positively to greater macroeconomic stability. However, economic theory distinguishes between resource-led growth and productivity-led growth.

Some economists argue that the structural transformation model suggests that countries become wealthy when labour gradually shifts from low-productivity activities into higher-productivity manufacturing and services.

Similarly, others have demonstrated that development requires structural changes in the composition of production rather than merely increasing output from existing sectors.

Zimbabwe has made progress in expanding production. The next challenge is increasing productivity.

Higher productivity, not simply higher production, is what ultimately raises wages, living standards and national income.

Mining Must Become an Industrial Ecosystem

Lithium exports increased by almost 230% during the first half of 2026. This represents one of the country’s most significant economic opportunities. The government’s beneficiation policy is beginning to shift exports away from raw mineral extraction towards higher-value processing.

This aligns with the thinking of Argentine economist Raúl Prebisch, whose dependency theory argued that developing economies remain trapped when they export raw commodities while importing manufactured products.

Yet beneficiation should not become the final destination. Successful industrial economies rarely stop at mineral processing.

Australia moved from mining towards mining technology. China moved from mineral processing into battery manufacturing. South Korea moved from steel production into automobiles, semiconductors and electronics.

Zimbabwe must similarly develop complete industrial value chains encompassing battery chemicals, battery manufacturing, electric vehicle components, advanced engineering and industrial research.

Minerals should become the foundation of industrialisation—not simply export earnings.

Manufacturing Must Become the Engine of Economic Complexity

Manufacturing growth of 5.2% reflects improving confidence. Nevertheless, Zimbabwe’s manufacturing sector still faces structural constraints.

Electricity shortages, logistics costs, access to long-term capital, transport inefficiencies and limited export competitiveness continue constraining industrial expansion.

An economist speaking to our reporter said that economic prosperity increasingly depends upon economic complexity, the ability to produce increasingly sophisticated products requiring advanced knowledge.

Countries do not become wealthy because they produce more goods. They become wealthy because they produce more complex goods.

Manufacturing policy should therefore increasingly focus on technological upgrading, automation, research and development, digital manufacturing and export competitiveness. The Industrial Development Fund represents an important beginning.

Its long-term success will depend upon whether it increases industrial productivity rather than merely expanding production capacity.

Rising Investment Reflects Improving Confidence

Foreign Direct Investment increased from US$597 million in 2024 to US$965 million in 2025.

Capital rarely moves into uncertain environments. This increase reflects growing confidence in Zimbabwe’s improving macroeconomic management. It is argued by some economists that institutions determine economic performance by reducing uncertainty. Stable rules, predictable policies and secure property rights encourage investment because they reduce transaction costs.

Zimbabwe’s improving investment environment suggests policy credibility is gradually strengthening. However, achieving Vision 2030 will require significantly higher investment levels.

Upper-middle-income economies typically attract substantial long-term investment into manufacturing, logistics, technology, renewable energy and digital infrastructure. Zimbabwe has begun attracting investment.

It must now broaden both its scale and sectoral diversity.

The Digital Economy Remains the Missing Growth Story

One notable weakness in the Mid-Term Review is the limited emphasis on digital transformation.

The global economy is entering an era where artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data infrastructure, fintech, robotics and digital public services increasingly determine national competitiveness.

In an interview, an economist who referred to the endogenous growth argument of transformed development economics argues that knowledge, not merely capital, is now the principal driver of long-term growth.

Zimbabwe’s next phase of development should therefore include sovereign cloud infrastructure, national digital identity systems, artificial intelligence readiness, digital skills development, cybersecurity capacity and government digital transformation.

Digital infrastructure should increasingly be regarded as economic infrastructure.

The Informal Economy Remains Zimbabwe’s Largest Structural Constraint

One of Zimbabwe’s greatest economic paradoxes is that macroeconomic stability is occurring alongside one of Africa’s largest informal economies.

Most employment remains outside the formal sector. This limits productivity, tax mobilisation, financial inclusion and access to long-term business finance.

Development economists increasingly argue that informality should not simply be regulated. It should be transformed.

Formalisation requires incentives rather than enforcement.

Digital payment systems, simplified taxation, SME financing, venture capital, business incubation and easier business registration should become central pillars of economic policy.

Without integrating informal enterprises into the formal economy, productivity growth will remain constrained.

Fiscal Discipline Must Be Preserved

The Mid-Term Review confirms Government’s continued commitment to fiscal discipline.

This is essential. Zimbabwe’s previous episodes of macroeconomic instability were largely driven by persistent fiscal deficits financed through monetary expansion. Public finance theory consistently demonstrates that sustainable growth requires credible fiscal institutions.

Maintaining budget discipline will therefore remain critical for preserving currency stability and investor confidence. The temptation to relax fiscal controls as revenues improve should be resisted.

Credibility, once lost, is difficult to rebuild.

Public Policy Recommendations

Zimbabwe should now transition from a macroeconomic stabilisation agenda to a structural transformation strategy centred on productivity, innovation and competitiveness. Fiscal discipline and low inflation must remain the anchors of macroeconomic policy, as they provide the confidence necessary for long-term investment.

Industrial policy should shift beyond beneficiation towards the development of complete manufacturing value chains in minerals, agriculture and pharmaceuticals. Special Economic Zones should evolve into innovation and industrial technology parks linked to universities and research institutions.

Government should accelerate investment in digital public infrastructure, including sovereign cloud computing, interoperable government databases, artificial intelligence capability, digital identity systems and nationwide broadband connectivity. These investments are increasingly as important as roads, railways and power stations.

The informal economy should be integrated into the formal sector through incentives rather than regulation alone. Simplified tax regimes, access to affordable finance, digital payment ecosystems and business development services would increase productivity while broadening the tax base.

Human capital policy should prioritise STEM education, vocational training, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and entrepreneurship. Vision 2030 cannot be achieved without a workforce equipped for a knowledge-intensive economy.

Finally, institutional reforms should continue to strengthen policy predictability, regulatory certainty and the ease of doing business. Sustainable investment depends not only on macroeconomic performance but also on confidence in public institutions.

Conclusion

Zimbabwe’s 2026 Mid-Term Budget demonstrates that the country has made meaningful progress in restoring macroeconomic stability. Single-digit inflation, exchange-rate stability, fiscal discipline, expanding exports and rising investment are achievements that should not be underestimated. They represent the successful completion of the first phase of economic recovery.

The second phase will be more demanding. History shows that nations do not become prosperous simply because they stabilise their economies; they prosper because they transform them. Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China and, more recently, Vietnam all converted macroeconomic stability into industrialisation, technological innovation, export diversification and sustained productivity growth.

Zimbabwe now stands at a similar crossroads. The foundations for growth are stronger than they have been in decades, but the transition to an upper-middle-income economy will require a decisive shift from stabilisation to structural transformation. The policy imperative is no longer merely to maintain stability, but to build a more productive, innovative and globally competitive economy capable of generating inclusive and sustainable prosperity well beyond Vision 2030.