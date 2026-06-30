Proplastics Accelerates Regional Expansion as Export Sales Surge 139%

HARARE – Zimbabwean plastic piping manufacturer Proplastics Limited significantly expanded its regional footprint during the first five months of 2026, with export sales soaring 139 percent as the company strengthened its position in regional markets despite policy challenges affecting exporters.

The strong export performance increased exports’ contribution to total group revenue to six percent, up from four percent during the corresponding period last year, highlighting growing demand for the company’s products beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

The latest trading update indicates that Proplastics’ regional expansion strategy is beginning to yield tangible results, with export volumes growing even as local manufacturers continue to contend with foreign currency surrender requirements that have long been cited as a constraint on export competitiveness.

The company has continued to secure new export orders across the region, competing directly with manufacturers from larger regional economies, including South Africa.

Acting Chairman Gregory Sebborn said the company’s export strategy was gathering momentum despite the challenging operating environment.

“Export growth of 139 percent demonstrates that our regional market development strategy is gaining traction. Despite the challenges created by the foreign currency surrender framework, we are continuing to strengthen our competitiveness and expand the reach of our products beyond Zimbabwe,” Sebborn said.

The export growth comes as Proplastics pursues a medium-term objective of increasing exports to account for 10 percent of total group turnover. The current growth trajectory suggests the company is making steady progress towards that target.

Shift Towards Hard Currency Earnings

Alongside rising export volumes, Proplastics has also significantly strengthened its foreign currency revenue base.

The company reported that United States dollar receipts now account for 97 percent of total group turnover, while revenue denominated in Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) represents just three percent.

The changing revenue mix is expected to improve financial stability by reducing exposure to exchange rate volatility and enhancing the company’s ability to fund working capital requirements and future expansion.

“The increase in US dollar revenue to 97 percent of total turnover has significantly improved the resilience of our business model. Combined with higher production and sales volumes, this positions Proplastics to pursue sustainable growth while investing in capacity, inventory and regional expansion,” Sebborn said.

Regional Strategy Paying Off

The latest results underscore a broader strategic shift within Proplastics as it increasingly positions itself as a regional manufacturer rather than relying predominantly on Zimbabwe’s domestic market.

Growing export demand suggests the company’s products are gaining wider acceptance across Southern Africa, supported by investments in product quality, manufacturing efficiency and customer service.

The regional diversification strategy also reduces dependence on domestic construction activity by providing access to a broader customer base across neighbouring countries.

Manufacturing Sector Shows Export Potential

Proplastics’ performance highlights the growing role Zimbabwean manufacturers can play in regional value chains despite operating under relatively high production costs and foreign exchange regulations.

As infrastructure investment and housing development continue across Southern Africa, demand for plastic piping systems and water infrastructure products is expected to remain robust, presenting additional opportunities for Zimbabwean manufacturers with competitive products.

Industry analysts say companies capable of generating hard-currency revenues through exports are likely to be better positioned to withstand domestic economic fluctuations while financing future capital investment.

For Proplastics, the combination of rising export earnings, a predominantly US dollar revenue base and expanding regional market share places the company in a stronger position to pursue long-term growth and further establish itself as one of Zimbabwe’s leading export-oriented manufacturers.