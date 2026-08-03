Zimbabwe’s foreign currency earnings surge to US$10.72 billion in first half as exports and investment strengthen

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s foreign currency receipts climbed sharply during the first six months of 2026, highlighting stronger export performance, resilient diaspora inflows and a significant recovery in foreign direct investment (FDI), according to the latest economic data.

Figures released in the Zimbabwe Economic Review show total foreign currency receipts reached US$10.72 billion between January and June 2026, representing a 47.8% increase from US$7.25 billion recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

Exports remained the dominant source of foreign exchange, generating US$7.53 billion, up from US$3.95 billion a year earlier. Export earnings accounted for 70.3% of Zimbabwe’s total foreign currency inflows during the six-month period, underlining the growing importance of the country’s mining, agriculture and manufacturing sectors in supporting external balances.

Diaspora remittances continued to provide a stable source of foreign exchange, rising to US$1.55 billion from US$1.09 billion in the first half of 2025. The increase reinforces the significant contribution made by Zimbabweans living abroad to household incomes, consumption and national foreign currency reserves.

Foreign direct investment recorded one of the strongest performances among the various inflow categories. FDI more than doubled to US$269.9 million, compared with US$119 million during the same period last year, representing growth of 126.8%.

The sharp increase suggests improving investor confidence as Zimbabwe continues efforts to attract long-term capital into strategic sectors including mining, manufacturing, energy and infrastructure.

Private sector loan proceeds totalled US$984.9 million, while income earned from Zimbabwe’s foreign investments increased to US$88.9 million, reflecting continued diversification of external foreign currency sources.

However, receipts from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) declined to US$296.6 million, down from US$550.1 million in the first half of 2025, while private loan inflows also moderated from US$1.47 billion recorded a year earlier.

Key first-half 2026 foreign currency inflows

Total foreign currency receipts: US$10.72 billion (+47.8% year-on-year)

Export proceeds: US$7.53 billion (70.3% of total inflows)

Diaspora remittances: US$1.55 billion

Private loan proceeds: US$984.9 million

Foreign direct investment: US$269.9 million (+126.8% year-on-year)

Income from foreign investments: US$88.9 million

The latest figures indicate that exports remain the backbone of Zimbabwe’s external earnings, while rising diaspora remittances and renewed foreign investment are providing additional support to the country’s balance of payments and foreign exchange position. The strong growth in total receipts is expected to strengthen foreign currency liquidity and provide greater support for economic activity during the remainder of 2026.