Zimbabwean Woman Found Dead in Poland Apartment
Zimbabwean Woman Found Dead in Poland Apartment

By: Staff Reporter

KRAKOW, Poland — A young Zimbabwean woman based in Poland has been found dead in her apartment in Kraków, in a case that has left family and friends in shock.

Vanessa Chihota, described by relatives as healthy, vibrant, and full of life, was discovered unresponsive at her residence after reportedly returning home from work. According to family members, Chihota had completed her shift and gone to rest, but never woke up.

Her body was found the following morning, prompting authorities to initiate standard procedures. While the precise circumstances surrounding her death have not yet been publicly disclosed, those close to her say there had been no prior indication of illness or distress.

“We are devastated,” a family member said. “Vanessa was cheerful, kind, and deeply loved. There was nothing to suggest anything was wrong.”

Friends within the Zimbabwean diaspora community in Poland also expressed disbelief, describing Chihota as warm-hearted and hardworking.

“She was full of positive energy,” one acquaintance said. “It is difficult to come to terms with.”

Polish authorities are understood to be handling the matter in accordance with local legal and medical protocols. Further details regarding the cause of death are expected following official examinations.

Meanwhile, Chihota’s family has begun arrangements to repatriate her remains to Zimbabwe, a process that often involves significant logistical and financial challenges. Members of the community have reportedly started mobilising support to assist the family during the difficult period.

Her death has once again highlighted the emotional and practical hardships faced by families dealing with tragedies abroad, particularly within migrant communities.

Chihota is remembered by those who knew her as compassionate, gentle, and dedicated — a life many say ended far too soon.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

