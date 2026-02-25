Zimbabwean lawyer, rights activist Brian Kagoro is expelled from Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan authorities have expelled Zimbabwean constitutional lawyer and civic activist Brian Bright Kagoro, accusing him of involvement in a foreign-backed scheme to foment political unrest through organised protests.

Kagoro, the managing director of programmes at the Open Society Foundations (OSF) Africa, was declared persona non grata and deported late Sunday after being detained and questioned for several hours by immigration and security officials.

He was escorted out of the country via Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, officials confirmed.

Security agencies say the decision followed a months-long investigation into what they allege was a coordinated effort to mobilise political dissent in Kenya, exploiting economic pressures and youth activism.

Kenya’s Capital FM, citing officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media, reported that Kagoro made several trips to Nairobi in 2025 and allegedly undertook to help raise approximately US$1.2 million to support activist networks in the country.

Authorities claim the funds were intended to reignite the youth-led protests that rocked Kenya in 2024, forcing the government to abandon proposed tax increases and triggering weeks of nationwide demonstrations. The protests were largely organised through social media platforms.

Organisers of those demonstrations have consistently denied receiving foreign funding, insisting the movement was grassroots-driven.

A senior security official said intelligence gathered over six months pointed to what authorities believe was a deliberate strategy to manufacture unrest.

“We have evidence, gathered painstakingly over the last six months, that indicates a calculated attempt to engineer civil disorder,” the official said.

The government has warned that foreign nationals suspected of interfering in Kenya’s internal political processes will be denied entry, closely monitored, or expelled.

During questioning, Kagoro reportedly rejected the allegations, telling investigators that his visit to Kenya was for personal reasons and professional engagements. He said he had travelled to attend a family event and participate in a conference focused on critical minerals and artificial intelligence.

While acknowledging long-standing relationships with Kenyan civil society organisations, Kagoro denied coordinating protests or financing political activity, Capital FM reported.

Security agencies nevertheless allege that some of his public engagements – including appearances at a judiciary accountability forum and a technology innovation event – were used to broaden activist networks.

Investigators also cited Kagoro’s connections to the Open Society Foundations, an international philanthropic organisation that has faced criticism from some Kenyan political leaders, who accuse foreign donors of meddling in domestic politics.

Kagoro is a co-founder of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition and has spent nearly two decades working in Nairobi, where he became a prominent figure within regional governance, democracy, and civic advocacy circles.

Supporters describe him as a seasoned strategist and mentor to civic movements across Africa.

Security officials further claimed Kagoro participated in encrypted messaging platforms and is being examined for possible links to election-related unrest in Tanzania, though no evidence supporting those allegations has been made public. – ZimLive