Harare
Friday, February 13, 2026
Zimbabwe shock Australia
Sports

Zimbabwe shock Australia

By: Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe cricket team claimed one of their biggest wins in modern history after defeating giants Australia by 23 runs at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka on Friday morning.

Blessing Muzarabani claimed a four-wicket haul as the Chevrons restricted Australia to a meagre 146 runs inside 19.3 overs at the at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Muzarabani finished with brilliant bowling figures of 4-17 as the Zimbabweans successfully defended their total of 169/2.

The Chevrons lost the toss and were put in to bat first.

In-form batsman Brian Bennett anchored the innings with an unbeaten 64 runs from 56 balls. Bennett and opening partner Tadiwanashe Marumani (35) gave Zimbabwe a bright start with a 61-run partnership that was only broken after 7.3 overs when the latter was caught behind by wicket keeper Josh Inglis from the bowling of Marcus Stoinis.

Bennett then added 70 runs with Ryan Burl for the second wicket as they took the score to 131/2 in 15.6 overs. Skipper Sikandar Raza then joined in with a quickfire 25 from 13 balls, to help Zimbabwe post a decent score.

Australia’s chase encountered huge challenges early on, losing for wickets for just 37 runs at the end of the powerplay overs.

Muzarabani was the destroyer-in-chief with four wickets and was ably supported by Brad Evans who took 3-23 before ending the game with a run out of Matthew Kuhnemann after collecting a return ball and then throwing it back to the stumps at the striker’s end.

Spinners Wellington Masakadza and Burl took a wicket each.

The Chevrons missed the services of Brendan Taylor who has now been ruled out of the tournament through injury. But that did not deter the Chevrons from writing a beautiful piece of history.

This is the second time Zimbabwe have beaten Australia at a T20 World Cup, following a five-wicket win at the first meeting in 2007.

The latest win takes Zimbabwe, who opened the campaign with an eight wicket win over Oman, to second place in Group B, with four points. Hosts Sri Lanka also have four points but lead the group because of a superior net run rate. Australia dropped to third place on two points.

Zimbabwe face Ireland in their next game at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy next Tuesday. They will then return to Colombo to conclude their Group B fixtures against hosts Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Thursday. – Herald

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

