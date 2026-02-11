Zimbabwe Projects Faster Growth as Officials Court Investors at Mining Indaba

JOHANNESBURG — Zimbabwe’s government has outlined an upbeat economic outlook as it seeks to bolster investor confidence, with Finance and Economic Development permanent secretary George Guvamatanga forecasting growth of at least 8.5 per cent.

Addressing investors at the Mining Indaba, Guvamatanga said the expansion would be driven primarily by agriculture and mining, sectors that have increasingly underpinned Zimbabwe’s recovery in recent years.

If realised, the projection would mark an acceleration from last year’s estimated 6.6 per cent growth and represent the country’s fastest annual expansion since 2012. It would also significantly exceed the government’s earlier 5 per cent forecast for 2026.

“We are seeing strong momentum coming from both agriculture and mining,” Guvamatanga told delegates, framing Zimbabwe’s growth trajectory as increasingly resilient despite lingering macroeconomic challenges.

The more ambitious outlook contrasts with the International Monetary Fund’s comparatively cautious stance. While the IMF noted that Zimbabwe’s growth last year “surpassed the initial projection of 6.6 per cent”, it has forecast a slower expansion of 4.6 per cent for 2026.

The divergence highlights a recurring tension between Harare’s growth optimism and the more measured assessments of multilateral institutions.

Mining and Agriculture as Twin Engines

Zimbabwe’s mining sector has attracted renewed attention amid sustained global demand for platinum group metals, gold and lithium — minerals in which the country holds substantial reserves. Investment commitments in lithium projects, in particular, have increased as producers race to secure supplies for electric vehicle batteries.

Industry analysts say mining has become one of Zimbabwe’s most reliable sources of export earnings, helping to stabilise foreign currency inflows in an economy long constrained by balance-of-payments pressures.

Agriculture, meanwhile, remains central to growth dynamics, though its performance is often shaped by weather variability. A rebound in output following previous drought disruptions could amplify headline growth figures, economists note.

“Base effects matter,” said a regional economist attending the Indaba. “A strong agricultural season can mechanically lift growth rates, even if underlying structural constraints persist.”

Investor Calculus and Macroeconomic Risks

While government officials have emphasised growth prospects, investors continue to weigh macroeconomic uncertainties, including currency volatility, inflationary pressures and policy predictability.

Zimbabwe has grappled with recurring episodes of exchange rate instability, complicating corporate planning and capital allocation. Although authorities have introduced measures aimed at enhancing monetary discipline, confidence remains fragile.

Speaking to investors at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town, @ZimTreasury Perm Sec @GGuvamatanga gives a more ambitious outlook for the economy. He says Zim will grow by at least 8.5%, driven by agric and mining. If this happens, it would be higher than last year's estimated 6.6%… — newZWire (@newswireZW) February 11, 2026

“The growth story is compelling on paper,” said an investment manager with exposure to southern African markets. “But investors are equally focused on fiscal stability, currency management and regulatory consistency.”

Higher growth, if achieved, could ease some fiscal pressures by expanding the tax base. However, economists caution that sustaining momentum will depend on broader structural reforms, including improvements in debt management, governance frameworks and investment conditions.

Credibility and Expectations

The government’s revised projection may also reflect a strategic effort to reshape Zimbabwe’s investment narrative at a time when competition for mining capital across Africa is intensifying.

Mining Indaba has increasingly become a platform for governments to signal policy direction and macroeconomic confidence. For Zimbabwe, narrowing the gap between official forecasts and external assessments may prove critical in influencing investor sentiment.

“The key issue is not just growth,” said another analyst. “It is whether growth translates into stability, predictability and credible policy signals.”

As Zimbabwe positions mining and agriculture as twin pillars of expansion, the durability of its recovery will likely be judged as much by macroeconomic management as by headline growth rates.