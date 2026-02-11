19.6 C
Harare
Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Subscribe
HomeEconomyZimbabwe Projects Faster Growth as Officials Court Investors at Mining Indaba
Economy

Zimbabwe Projects Faster Growth as Officials Court Investors at Mining Indaba

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Business

Econet Appoints Former COO as CEO of Infrastructure Unit Ahead of VFEX Listing

HARARE — Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has appointed former chief...
Business

‘Perception Versus Reality’ Still Complicates Funding for Zimbabwe Mines, Says Karo Mining

JOHANNESBURG — At the Investing in African Mining Indaba,...
Business

Legislators Demand Accountability Over Sugar Tax Revenues

HARARE — Members of Parliament on Tuesday pressed the...
Dating & Relationships

Man Abuses Abuses US$2k Meant for Repatriating Friend’s Body from South Africa

A HARARE man is in the eye of a...
Main Headline

Cabinet backs bill that would extend Mnangagwa’s rule till 2030

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s cabinet backed draft legislation on Tuesday...
Africa

Opposition grows in Congo over US mineral deal

Opposition to a deal that would allow U.S. companies...
Law & Crime

A Critical Review of Zimbabwe’s Proposed Constitutional Amendments in the Light of Modern Democratic Practice

THE Zimbabwean government’s proposed constitutional amendments, most notably Clause...
Parliament

Zimbabwe government denies extraterritorial killing of activist in South Africa

HARARE – The government is preparing sweeping constitutional amendments...

JOHANNESBURG — Zimbabwe’s government has outlined an upbeat economic outlook as it seeks to bolster investor confidence, with Finance and Economic Development permanent secretary George Guvamatanga forecasting growth of at least 8.5 per cent.

Addressing investors at the Mining Indaba, Guvamatanga said the expansion would be driven primarily by agriculture and mining, sectors that have increasingly underpinned Zimbabwe’s recovery in recent years.

If realised, the projection would mark an acceleration from last year’s estimated 6.6 per cent growth and represent the country’s fastest annual expansion since 2012. It would also significantly exceed the government’s earlier 5 per cent forecast for 2026.

“We are seeing strong momentum coming from both agriculture and mining,” Guvamatanga told delegates, framing Zimbabwe’s growth trajectory as increasingly resilient despite lingering macroeconomic challenges.

The more ambitious outlook contrasts with the International Monetary Fund’s comparatively cautious stance. While the IMF noted that Zimbabwe’s growth last year “surpassed the initial projection of 6.6 per cent”, it has forecast a slower expansion of 4.6 per cent for 2026.

The divergence highlights a recurring tension between Harare’s growth optimism and the more measured assessments of multilateral institutions.

Mining and Agriculture as Twin Engines

Zimbabwe’s mining sector has attracted renewed attention amid sustained global demand for platinum group metals, gold and lithium — minerals in which the country holds substantial reserves. Investment commitments in lithium projects, in particular, have increased as producers race to secure supplies for electric vehicle batteries.

Industry analysts say mining has become one of Zimbabwe’s most reliable sources of export earnings, helping to stabilise foreign currency inflows in an economy long constrained by balance-of-payments pressures.

Agriculture, meanwhile, remains central to growth dynamics, though its performance is often shaped by weather variability. A rebound in output following previous drought disruptions could amplify headline growth figures, economists note.

“Base effects matter,” said a regional economist attending the Indaba. “A strong agricultural season can mechanically lift growth rates, even if underlying structural constraints persist.”

Investor Calculus and Macroeconomic Risks

While government officials have emphasised growth prospects, investors continue to weigh macroeconomic uncertainties, including currency volatility, inflationary pressures and policy predictability.

Zimbabwe has grappled with recurring episodes of exchange rate instability, complicating corporate planning and capital allocation. Although authorities have introduced measures aimed at enhancing monetary discipline, confidence remains fragile.

“The growth story is compelling on paper,” said an investment manager with exposure to southern African markets. “But investors are equally focused on fiscal stability, currency management and regulatory consistency.”

Higher growth, if achieved, could ease some fiscal pressures by expanding the tax base. However, economists caution that sustaining momentum will depend on broader structural reforms, including improvements in debt management, governance frameworks and investment conditions.

Credibility and Expectations

The government’s revised projection may also reflect a strategic effort to reshape Zimbabwe’s investment narrative at a time when competition for mining capital across Africa is intensifying.

Mining Indaba has increasingly become a platform for governments to signal policy direction and macroeconomic confidence. For Zimbabwe, narrowing the gap between official forecasts and external assessments may prove critical in influencing investor sentiment.

“The key issue is not just growth,” said another analyst. “It is whether growth translates into stability, predictability and credible policy signals.”

As Zimbabwe positions mining and agriculture as twin pillars of expansion, the durability of its recovery will likely be judged as much by macroeconomic management as by headline growth rates.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
Gold, Silver and the Quiet De-Monetisation of the Global Economy

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Econet Appoints Former COO as CEO of Infrastructure Unit Ahead of VFEX Listing

Business 0
HARARE — Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has appointed former chief...

‘Perception Versus Reality’ Still Complicates Funding for Zimbabwe Mines, Says Karo Mining

Business 0
JOHANNESBURG — At the Investing in African Mining Indaba,...

Legislators Demand Accountability Over Sugar Tax Revenues

Business 0
HARARE — Members of Parliament on Tuesday pressed the...

Popular

Econet Appoints Former COO as CEO of Infrastructure Unit Ahead of VFEX Listing

Business 0
HARARE — Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has appointed former chief...

‘Perception Versus Reality’ Still Complicates Funding for Zimbabwe Mines, Says Karo Mining

Business 0
JOHANNESBURG — At the Investing in African Mining Indaba,...

Legislators Demand Accountability Over Sugar Tax Revenues

Business 0
HARARE — Members of Parliament on Tuesday pressed the...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Econet Appoints Former COO as CEO of Infrastructure Unit Ahead of VFEX Listing

Staff Reporter - 0

‘Perception Versus Reality’ Still Complicates Funding for Zimbabwe Mines, Says Karo Mining

Staff Reporter - 0

Legislators Demand Accountability Over Sugar Tax Revenues

Staff Reporter - 0

Man Abuses Abuses US$2k Meant for Repatriating Friend’s Body from South Africa

Staff Reporter - 0