UK Supreme Court Ruling Weakens Zimbabwe’s Sovereign Immunity Defence in Major Arbitration Case

LONDON – In a landmark ruling with far-reaching implications for Zimbabwe, the UK Supreme Court has confirmed that sovereign immunity cannot be used as a defence against the enforcement of international arbitration awards under the ICSID Convention.

The judgment, delivered on 4 March 2026 in the consolidated case of Kingdom of Spain v Infrastructure Services Luxembourg S.À.R.L.; Republic of Zimbabwe v Border Timbers Ltd [2026] UKSC 9, marks a significant legal setback for both Spain and Zimbabwe, which had sought to block enforcement of arbitration awards in the United Kingdom.

At the centre of the dispute was whether sovereign states could rely on immunity under the State Immunity Act 1978 to resist enforcement of awards issued by the World Bank-backed arbitration system. Zimbabwe had argued that, as a sovereign nation, it was protected from the jurisdiction of UK courts.

However, the Supreme Court unanimously rejected this argument, ruling that by signing the ICSID Convention, Zimbabwe had effectively waived its right to claim sovereign immunity in matters relating to the recognition and enforcement of such awards.

The court held that Article 54 of the Convention imposes a clear obligation on member states to recognise and enforce arbitration awards as if they were final judgments of domestic courts. This, the judges said, amounts to an “unequivocal” submission to the jurisdiction of courts in other member states, including the UK.

Legal experts say the ruling provides clarity and strengthens the enforceability of international arbitration awards, particularly for investors seeking to recover damages from states.

“This decision removes a major legal barrier,” one analyst said. “States can no longer hide behind sovereign immunity to avoid recognising arbitration awards under ICSID.”

The case involving Zimbabwe stems from a long-running dispute with Border Timbers over investments, with the company seeking to enforce an arbitral award in the UK.

While the ruling clears the way for recognition and enforcement proceedings, the court made an important distinction: sovereign immunity may still apply when it comes to the seizure of state assets. In other words, although an award can now be recognised in UK courts, enforcing payment against Zimbabwean state property remains subject to additional legal hurdles.

The decision is expected to have wide implications for Zimbabwe and other countries that are signatories to the ICSID Convention, reinforcing the binding nature of international arbitration and limiting the scope for states to challenge enforcement in foreign courts.

For Zimbabwe, the ruling underscores the legal and financial risks associated with international investment disputes, at a time when the country is seeking to attract foreign capital and rebuild investor confidence.