UK-Based Nurse Found Dead in Harare Hotel Room
DiasporaZimbabwe

UK-Based Nurse Found Dead in Harare Hotel Room

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

HARARE — A 35-year-old nurse who had been working in the United Kingdom was found dead in a hotel room in central Harare on Monday morning, in a case police are treating as a suspected suicide.

The deceased, identified as Rebecca Yeukai Nguruve, had arrived in Zimbabwe from the UK on Sunday and checked into the Jameson Hotel in the Harare central business district. Her body was discovered the following morning, 2 February 2026, at around 9am.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), substances were found at the scene, and preliminary indications suggest she may have taken her own life. Authorities say investigations are ongoing, and a post-mortem examination is expected to provide further clarity on the cause of death.

The incident has drawn attention both locally and among Zimbabweans in the diaspora, where Nguruve had reportedly been employed in the healthcare sector. Further details are expected as police continue their inquiries. The case was first reported by H-Metro.

If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, seeking support from a trusted person or a professional service can make a difference.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

