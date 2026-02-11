Top 10 universities in Southern Africa, according to latest ranking (2026)

Higher education in Southern Africa is having a defining moment. The latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026 offer a fresh snapshot of how the region’s institutions stack up on the global stage, and the results show a mix of consistency at the top and steady ambition further down the table.

From research powerhouses in Cape Town and Johannesburg to rising institutions in Botswana, Southern Africa’s universities are competing not just regionally, but internationally.

Globally, 2,191 universities across 115 countries and territories were assessed on teaching, research environment, research quality, industry income and international outlook.

While the University of Oxford retained the world’s top spot for the tenth consecutive year, Southern Africa’s leading institutions continue to carve out their own space in an increasingly competitive academic landscape.

Here are the Top 10 universities in Southern Africa in 2026, according to the latest rankings:

1. University of Cape Town (South Africa)

Rank: 164 Overall score: 60.8

Performance indicators:

Teaching: 39.4

Research Environment: 46.7

Research Quality: 87.8

Industry Income: 84.8

International Outlook: 77.9

Founded in 1829, the University of Cape Town (UCT) is a multicultural, multinational community of around 5,000 academic and professional staff, supported by approximately 29,000 students from over 100 countries. The university offers degrees across six faculties – Commerce, Engineering & the Built Environment, Health Sciences, Humanities, Law, and Science – with roughly 7,200 students graduating each year.

2. Stellenbosch University (South Africa)

Rank: 301–350 Overall score: 51.6–54.2

Performance indicators:

Teaching: 34.8

Research Environment: 40.8

Research Quality: 75.5

Industry Income: 91.8

International Outlook: 58.6

Founded in 1918 in the town of Stellenbosch, Stellenbosch University started with four faculties – Arts, Science, Education, and Agriculture – with 503 students and 40 lecturers. It has grown into a university of 32,225 students across five campuses and 10 faculties, guided by 3,400 academic and professional staff.

3. University of the Witwatersrand (South Africa)

Rank: 301–350 Overall score: 51.6–54.2

Performance indicators:

Teaching: 34.9

Research Environment: 43.1

Research Quality: 70.8

Industry Income: 91.6

International Outlook: 74.3

Commonly known as “Wits,” the University of the Witwatersrand developed from the South African School of Mines established in Kimberley in 1896. It moved to Johannesburg in 1904 and became a full university in 1922. From its founding, Wits embraced non-discrimination, which led to tensions with the apartheid government.

4. University of Johannesburg (South Africa)

Rank: 351–400 Overall score: 49.9–51.5

Performance indicators:

Teaching: 29.5

Research Environment: 38.4

Research Quality: 69.9

Industry Income: 81.1

International Outlook: 82.0

The University of Johannesburg leads in 4th Industrial Revolution thinking. Across four campuses, it offers vocational, academic, professional, and postgraduate programs through eight faculties: Art, Design and Architecture; Education; Engineering and the Built Environment; Health Sciences; Humanities; Law; Science; and the College of Business and Economics.

5. University of KwaZulu-Natal (South Africa)

Rank: 501–600 Overall score: 43.6–46.1

Performance indicators:

Teaching: 31.4

Research Environment: 37.9

Research Quality: 61.5

Industry Income: 49.1

International Outlook: 54.9

Formed in 2004 after merging the University of Durban-Westville and the University of Natal, the University of KwaZulu-Natal has five campuses and maintains partnerships with over 250 institutions worldwide.

6. University of Pretoria (South Africa)

Rank: 501–600 Overall score: 43.6–46.1

Performance indicators:

Teaching: 32.3

Research Environment: 34.7

Research Quality: 57.5

Industry Income: 61.1

International Outlook: 65.2

Founded 105 years ago, the University of Pretoria (UP) is a research-intensive institution with nine faculties and a business school. It has over 50,000 students, including 13,000 postgraduates and 4,500 international students, 67% of whom are from SADC countries.

7. University of the Western Cape (South Africa)

Rank: 601–800 Overall score: 39.0–43.5

Performance indicators:

Teaching: 22.9

Research Environment: 24.8

Research Quality: 68.3

Industry Income: 24.4

International Outlook: 62.0

Established in 1959 in Bellville, Cape Town, the University of the Western Cape has seven faculties, including Arts, Community and Health Sciences, Dentistry, Economic and Management Sciences, Education, Law, and Natural Science.

8. University of Botswana (Botswana)

Rank: 1001–1200 Overall score: 32.1–35.4

Performance indicators:

Teaching: 14.5

Research Environment: 13.2

Research Quality: 62.9

Industry Income: 19.1

International Outlook: 58.9

Founded as Botswana’s flagship university, UB has risen into the 1001–1200 band in the 2026 rankings, an improvement of 74 places. The university is noted for research quality and international outlook, competing with far larger institutions globally. UB serves as a symbol of Botswana’s commitment to the global knowledge economy.

9. University of the Free State (South Africa)

Rank: 1001–1200 Overall score: 32.1–35.4

Performance indicators:

Teaching: 23.1

Research Environment: 20.0

Research Quality: 49.6

Industry Income: 30.6

International Outlook: 51.7

Founded in 1904 in Bloemfontein, the University of the Free State transitioned from Afrikaans-only to English-medium instruction in 2016. It has faculties in Health Science, Law, Education, Theology and Religion, Humanities, and Economics and Management Science.

10. Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) (Botswana)

Rank: 1201–1500 Overall score: 27.3–32.0

Performance indicators:

Teaching: 23.7

Research Environment: 14.1

Research Quality: 33.1

Industry Income: 19.6

International Outlook: 73.2