16.6 C
Harare
Thursday, November 13, 2025
Subscribe
HomeTechnologyCassava Technologies Unveils Africa’s First GPU-as-a-Service Network at AfricaCom
TechTechnology

Cassava Technologies Unveils Africa’s First GPU-as-a-Service Network at AfricaCom

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Dating & Relationships

‘Is Having a Boyfriend Embarrassing?’ — Inside the Cultural Shift Redefining Women’s Priorities

A growing number of women are rethinking the role...
Africa

Desperate Times: Lobbyists Push for Mbeki and Motlanthe to Contest ANC Presidency in 2027

JOHANNESBURG – The race for the African National Congress...
Entertainment

Locked Up Again: Akon Arrested in Georgia on Outstanding Warrant

ATLANTA — Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Akon was briefly...
Business

Finance Minister Ncube Meets Business Executives Ahead of 2026 National Budget

HARARE — Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli...
Sport

Zim tipped for next Test Championship

THE Chevrons are likely to be part of the...

JOHANNESBURG — Cassava Technologies has announced a major milestone in Africa’s artificial intelligence landscape, unveiling its ambitious project to deliver the continent’s first network GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) offering at the annual AfricaCom conference.

As Africa’s first preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP), Cassava is deploying high-performance compute capacity across key markets including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco. The initiative aims to bring world-class AI infrastructure closer to local innovators, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, enabling them to build, scale, and deploy AI solutions without relying on overseas data centres.

“This project represents a significant step in Africa’s AI journey,” said a Cassava Technologies spokesperson. “By providing locally hosted, high-performance GPU resources, we are empowering African developers and businesses to innovate at scale, maintain digital sovereignty, and harness the full potential of AI on the continent.”

The GPUaaS platform will support a wide range of AI workloads, including machine learning, deep learning, data analytics, and generative AI applications. Cassava plans to offer flexible subscription models, allowing startups, SMEs, and large enterprises to access compute power on-demand without the prohibitive costs of building their own AI infrastructure.

Industry analysts say the move could transform Africa’s digital ecosystem, reducing latency, enhancing data security, and fostering local AI talent development. By hosting compute infrastructure regionally, Cassava is addressing one of the key barriers to AI adoption in Africa: reliance on foreign cloud providers with servers located abroad.

“This is more than just infrastructure,” noted one AI expert attending AfricaCom. “It’s about creating an ecosystem where African AI solutions are built by Africans, for Africa, with the continent’s own data and resources.”

Cassava’s initiative also aligns with broader continental ambitions under the African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy, which aims to expand digital access, support innovation, and boost homegrown technology solutions.

With this project, Cassava Technologies positions itself at the forefront of Africa’s AI revolution, enabling the continent to compete globally in AI research, enterprise applications, and emerging technologies.

This development comes as AI adoption accelerates worldwide, with African governments and private sector players increasingly recognising the strategic importance of localised AI infrastructure for economic growth, job creation, and technological independence.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

spot_img
Previous article
Mark Zuckerberg Drops To Sixth-Richest After Meta Stock Slides

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

‘Is Having a Boyfriend Embarrassing?’ — Inside the Cultural Shift Redefining Women’s Priorities

Dating & Relationships 0
A growing number of women are rethinking the role...

Desperate Times: Lobbyists Push for Mbeki and Motlanthe to Contest ANC Presidency in 2027

Africa 0
JOHANNESBURG – The race for the African National Congress...

Locked Up Again: Akon Arrested in Georgia on Outstanding Warrant

Entertainment 0
ATLANTA — Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Akon was briefly...

Popular

‘Is Having a Boyfriend Embarrassing?’ — Inside the Cultural Shift Redefining Women’s Priorities

Dating & Relationships 0
A growing number of women are rethinking the role...

Desperate Times: Lobbyists Push for Mbeki and Motlanthe to Contest ANC Presidency in 2027

Africa 0
JOHANNESBURG – The race for the African National Congress...

Locked Up Again: Akon Arrested in Georgia on Outstanding Warrant

Entertainment 0
ATLANTA — Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Akon was briefly...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Is Having a Boyfriend Embarrassing?’ — Inside the Cultural Shift Redefining Women’s Priorities

Staff Reporter - 0

Desperate Times: Lobbyists Push for Mbeki and Motlanthe to Contest ANC Presidency in 2027

Staff Reporter - 0

Locked Up Again: Akon Arrested in Georgia on Outstanding Warrant

Staff Reporter - 0

Finance Minister Ncube Meets Business Executives Ahead of 2026 National Budget

Staff Reporter - 0