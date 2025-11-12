Cassava Technologies Unveils Africa’s First GPU-as-a-Service Network at AfricaCom

JOHANNESBURG — Cassava Technologies has announced a major milestone in Africa’s artificial intelligence landscape, unveiling its ambitious project to deliver the continent’s first network GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) offering at the annual AfricaCom conference.

As Africa’s first preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP), Cassava is deploying high-performance compute capacity across key markets including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco. The initiative aims to bring world-class AI infrastructure closer to local innovators, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, enabling them to build, scale, and deploy AI solutions without relying on overseas data centres.

“This project represents a significant step in Africa’s AI journey,” said a Cassava Technologies spokesperson. “By providing locally hosted, high-performance GPU resources, we are empowering African developers and businesses to innovate at scale, maintain digital sovereignty, and harness the full potential of AI on the continent.”

The GPUaaS platform will support a wide range of AI workloads, including machine learning, deep learning, data analytics, and generative AI applications. Cassava plans to offer flexible subscription models, allowing startups, SMEs, and large enterprises to access compute power on-demand without the prohibitive costs of building their own AI infrastructure.

Industry analysts say the move could transform Africa’s digital ecosystem, reducing latency, enhancing data security, and fostering local AI talent development. By hosting compute infrastructure regionally, Cassava is addressing one of the key barriers to AI adoption in Africa: reliance on foreign cloud providers with servers located abroad.

“This is more than just infrastructure,” noted one AI expert attending AfricaCom. “It’s about creating an ecosystem where African AI solutions are built by Africans, for Africa, with the continent’s own data and resources.”

Cassava’s initiative also aligns with broader continental ambitions under the African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy, which aims to expand digital access, support innovation, and boost homegrown technology solutions.

With this project, Cassava Technologies positions itself at the forefront of Africa’s AI revolution, enabling the continent to compete globally in AI research, enterprise applications, and emerging technologies.

This development comes as AI adoption accelerates worldwide, with African governments and private sector players increasingly recognising the strategic importance of localised AI infrastructure for economic growth, job creation, and technological independence.