Ronaldinho Makes Football Comeback at 46 with Italian Club Ravenna

RAVENNA, Italy – Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho has made an extraordinary return to competitive football at the age of 46, ending an 11-year absence from club action with Italian third-division side Ravenna.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan playmaker started Sunday’s Serie C derby against local rivals Forlì at Stadio Bruno Benelli, attracting considerable attention as one of football’s most recognisable entertainers returned to the pitch.

Wearing Ravenna’s No. 10 shirt, Ronaldinho played the first half, demonstrating flashes of the technical ability and creativity that defined his illustrious career. According to the Associated Press (AP), he remained comfortable in possession, linked up play effectively and contributed to the build-up for Giulio Donati’s opening goal late in the first half.

Ronaldinho was substituted at the interval, with Ravenna subsequently securing a 2-0 victory.

The comeback represents another remarkable chapter in the career of a player who officially retired in 2018 after his last competitive club appearance for Brazilian side Fluminense in 2015.

A former FIFA World Cup winner in 2002, Ronaldinho also collected the 2005 Ballon d’Or and won the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona in 2006. His career included spells at Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and several Brazilian clubs.

His association with Ravenna extends beyond football. He joined the Italian club in June and subsequently acquired a stake in the organisation, strengthening his involvement in its ambitions.

While Sunday’s appearance was limited to 45 minutes, its significance extended beyond the result. Ronaldinho’s return offers Ravenna international visibility and demonstrates the commercial and cultural appeal that established football personalities can bring to smaller clubs.

For supporters who remember his extraordinary performances in European football, the sight of the Brazilian maestro back in competitive action was a reminder that football’s greatest entertainers can command attention long after their peak playing years.