Andy Rinomhota Helps Zimbabwe Keep AFCON 2027 Hopes Alive

HARARE, November 16, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwe midfielder Andy Rinomhota played his part as the Warriors secured a valuable point against Equatorial Guinea, keeping their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 qualification campaign on course ahead of a decisive return fixture.

The Reading FC midfielder featured in Zimbabwe’s 0-0 draw against Equatorial Guinea on November 12, a result that left both sides on four points after three matches in Group E.

The stalemate preserved Zimbabwe’s position in the qualification contest, although the Warriors will need a stronger attacking performance when the two teams meet again on Monday, November 16.

According to reporting by the Reading Chronicle, Rinomhota was deployed at right-back by Zimbabwe coach Ramon Catala, despite primarily operating as a midfielder for his English club.

The 29-year-old faced a demanding assignment against Equatorial Guinea’s Basilio Ndong and Santiago Eneme, with the latter representing Czech club Sparta Prague. He received a yellow card before being substituted in the 71st minute, making way for Abubakkar Moffat.

Zimbabwe’s clearest opportunity came in the 32nd minute when Tawanda Chirewa, who plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers, broke through the opposition defence but sent his effort over the crossbar.

The match was also interrupted briefly by an electricity blackout in the 90th minute, delaying the conclusion of an otherwise closely contested encounter.

The result was particularly significant given the wider Group E standings. Democratic Republic of Congo moved to nine points after beating Sierra Leone 3-1, opening a five-point advantage over Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea, who remain tied on four points. Sierra Leone are bottom without a point.

Zimbabwe’s next assignment against Equatorial Guinea at home offers an opportunity to strengthen their qualification prospects. A victory would provide an important boost before the final two qualifying rounds scheduled for March 2027.

The 2027 AFCON finals will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, marking the first time three countries will stage the continental competition.

For Rinomhota, the international assignment also reinforces his importance to Zimbabwe’s squad as the Warriors seek to combine their overseas-based professionals with domestic talent in pursuit of a place at the continental showpiece.

The Zimbabwe Mail Sports desk understands that Zimbabwe’s qualification challenge now depends on converting competitive performances into victories, particularly against direct Group E rivals.

The Warriors cannot afford to approach the return fixture as merely another opportunity to collect points. With DR Congo establishing a commanding early lead, the margin for error is narrowing.