Sport
Sport

Zim tipped for next Test Championship

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

THE Chevrons are likely to be part of the next ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle scheduled to run from July 2027 to 2029.

Zimbabwe is one of three Test-playing nations, alongside Afghanistan and Ireland that were not included in the ongoing cycle, which is currently in its second edition. The inaugural WTC started with the 2019 Ashes.

However, all 12 Full Members are set to feature in one division after plans to split nations into two tiers failed to gain widespread support, while a resurrection for the short-lived ODI Super League is also on the cards.

All the teams’ part of the WTC cycle will be expected to play a minimum number of Tests, with the exact number yet to be known. However, no extra funding is likely to be available for hosting Tests, something which has been of the struggle for smaller nations such as Zimbabwe.

The ICC board is expected to debate these issues at the next meetings early next year.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

