Things Fall Apart In the Warriors Camp As Players Revolt Against New Coach

WARRIORS players in Saudi Arabia have told ZIFA and new coach Marian “Mario” Marinica to call up new players for the AFCON finals as they will not be comfortable playing for him at the continental showpiece.

Sources within the Warriors camp revealed earlier today that Mario had been very abusive after their 3-1 loss to Algeria on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Washington Arubi, Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Tawanda Chirewa, Tawanda Maswanhise and Dynamos captain Emmanuel Jalai were the main victims of his vitriol.

Mario is said to have layed into Jalai saying he does not look like a footballer saying he is dwarf, whom he dismissed as a player, even without watching him play ot train.

Maswanhise was said to play like a granny while Arubi was scolded and told he doesn’t behave like a 40-year-old.

Chirewa, as earlier reported, should be on his way back to his UK base after the fallout. He has quit the squad.

ZIFA is reportedly saying he was called back by his club, a move that is impossible considering FIFA statutes.

“It’s a crisis. Players have revolted and are demanding that Mario leaves,” said the source.

“All European based players have indicated that they will not be available for selection ahead of AFCON finals in solidarity with the others.”

ZIFA, on the other hand, is seriously considering firing, paying him up and getting FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza, Scottland’s Tonderai Ndiraya and Simba Bhora’s Joel Luphahla to take the boys to Morocco.