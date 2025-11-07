17.1 C
Harare
Friday, November 7, 2025
Subscribe
HomeSport‘The numbers are insane': Guardiola reaches 1,000 games in a coaching career...
Sport

‘The numbers are insane’: Guardiola reaches 1,000 games in a coaching career that’s changed soccer

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Business

Afdis Posts 43% Surge in Sales as Strong Demand Boosts Half-Year Results

HARARE – African Distillers Limited (Afdis), the producer of...
Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Paternity Case Permanently Dismissed by California Court

LOS ANGELES – Rap icon and business mogul Jay-Z...
Entertainment

50 Cent Mocks Diddy Over Reported Trump Pardon Hopes

NEW YORK – Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has...
Politics

Sikhala’s Arrest Follows Zanu PF Stern Warning

HARARE – Four days after ZANU PF Director of...
Business

The limits of expertise on boards

Having served on several boards over the years, I...

It all started on Sept. 2, 2007, in a Spanish fourth-tier game against Premia in front of around 2,000 fans.

Eighteen years later, Pep Guardiola will reach 1,000 games as a coach when he leads Manchester City into one of the biggest games in world soccer — against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

“I never thought for one second about reaching 1,000 games,” the 54-year-old Guardiola said. “You just want to do a good job, play football the right way and see what happens.”

From his first job with Barcelona ‘B’ to trophy-laden stints with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City, Guardiola has changed the face of soccer in his remarkable coaching career.

He thanked all the great players — they include Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne — that have helped him along the way.

“After that,” Guardiola added Friday, ”it’s a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, passion, love. In that, nobody beats me.”

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at Guardiola as a coach — and even he is shocked by the statistics.

“The numbers are insane, I’m sorry to tell you,” Guardiola said with a smile. “When you have this milestone and you read what you have done … if I start again, I will not reach it.” – AP

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

spot_img
Previous article
FIFA announces introduction of ‘Peace Prize’

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Afdis Posts 43% Surge in Sales as Strong Demand Boosts Half-Year Results

Business 0
HARARE – African Distillers Limited (Afdis), the producer of...

Jay-Z’s Paternity Case Permanently Dismissed by California Court

Entertainment 0
LOS ANGELES – Rap icon and business mogul Jay-Z...

50 Cent Mocks Diddy Over Reported Trump Pardon Hopes

Entertainment 0
NEW YORK – Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has...

Popular

Afdis Posts 43% Surge in Sales as Strong Demand Boosts Half-Year Results

Business 0
HARARE – African Distillers Limited (Afdis), the producer of...

Jay-Z’s Paternity Case Permanently Dismissed by California Court

Entertainment 0
LOS ANGELES – Rap icon and business mogul Jay-Z...

50 Cent Mocks Diddy Over Reported Trump Pardon Hopes

Entertainment 0
NEW YORK – Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Afdis Posts 43% Surge in Sales as Strong Demand Boosts Half-Year Results

Staff Reporter - 0

Jay-Z’s Paternity Case Permanently Dismissed by California Court

Staff Reporter - 0

50 Cent Mocks Diddy Over Reported Trump Pardon Hopes

Staff Reporter - 0

Sikhala’s Arrest Follows Zanu PF Stern Warning

Staff Reporter - 0