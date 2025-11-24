16 C
Sport

Guardiola apologizes for confronting cameraman after loss to Newcastle

By: Staff Reporter

MANCHESTER, England — Pep Guardiola has apologized for his confrontation with a cameraman after Manchester City’s weekend loss to Newcastle, saying Monday he feels “ashamed.”

The City manager had grabbed the cameraman’s headset and appeared to say something to directly into his ear after the final whistle of a 2-1 loss at St James’ Park.

Guardiola had been involved in heated discussions with Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes and match officials.

“I apologize. I feel embarrassed, ashamed when I see it. I don’t like it,” Guardiola said at a press conference ahead of City’s home game Tuesday against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Guardiola added that he apologized to the cameraman “after one second.”

“I am who I am — even (after) 1,000 games, I’m not perfect a person. I made a huge mistake. What is for sure, I defend my team and my club, that’s for sure.”

Source: AP

