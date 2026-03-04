HomeNewsAfricaSouth Africa offers to mediate in Middle East conflict if asked
South Africa offers to mediate in Middle East conflict if asked

By: Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG,- South Africa is willing ​to play a mediating role ‌in the Middle East conflict if asked, President Cyril Ramaphosa told local media on the ​sidelines of an energy conference ​in Cape Town.

“South Africa is always ⁠ready to play a contributing role, ​either in mediation or whatever. And ​if a gap opens or if we are asked, we always live up to our ​obligations,” Ramaphosa said, according to ​comments broadcast on local broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

“If the ‌opportunity ⁠were to open, we would talk and say: there must be a ceasefire. Dialogue is always the best ​way of ​ending conflict ⁠and then ending the war. And we want this ​war to come to an ​end ⁠immediately,” he said.

Ramaphosa added that the South African government was doing everything ⁠it ​could to bring home ​its citizens stranded in the region.

Source: AP

