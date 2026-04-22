Zimbabwe’s Pension Funds Are Sitting on a Property Time Bomb

IN most countries, pension funds are the ultimate symbols of financial patience, long-term capital steered cautiously to protect the dignity of retirement. In Zimbabwe, however, a growing concentration of pension savings in premium real estate raises uncomfortable questions about whether prudence has quietly given way to speculation dressed up as strategy.

By Brighton Musonza

At issue is not simply asset allocation preference, but valuation discipline, governance standards and fiduciary responsibility. Zimbabwean pension funds, custodians of the lifetime savings of workers across sectors, have become some of the most aggressive buyers of commercial and residential property. In principle, this is defensible. In practice, it may be laying the foundations for one of the country’s next financial crises.

The flight to “hard assets”

The shift into property did not happen in a vacuum. Zimbabwe’s history of currency instability, hyperinflation and financial repression has left deep institutional trauma. Fixed-income instruments have repeatedly been wiped out in real terms. Equity markets remain shallow and volatile. Offshore diversification is heavily restricted.

In such an environment, trustees and asset managers have embraced real estate as a perceived store of value — a tangible hedge against monetary disorder. Office parks, shopping malls and gated residential developments have become the new “safe” assets.

In many funds today, property is no longer a diversifier. It is the core strategy.

A hypothetical but realistic asset allocation for a large Zimbabwean pension fund might now look like this:

Asset Class Typical Prudent Range Hypothetical Zimbabwe Allocation Listed Equities 30–50% 15–25% Fixed Income 20–40% 5–15% Offshore Assets 10–30% 0–5% Property (Direct & Indirect) 10–20% 45–65% Alternatives/Private Assets 5–15% 5–10%

An allocation where more than half of member savings sit in property would be considered highly concentrated in most markets. In Zimbabwe, it is increasingly normal.

But safety in investing is not about how solid an asset looks. It is about the price paid relative to the cash flows it can realistically generate. And here the picture becomes troubling.

Valuations detached from economic gravity

Market participants increasingly whisper that some property transactions involving pension funds are being concluded at valuations far removed from underlying demand conditions, in certain cases, allegedly two to three times levels justified by local rental income, occupancy risk and exit liquidity.

These prices are sometimes rationalised by referencing replacement cost, future growth corridors, or comparisons with South African metropolitan nodes. Yet Zimbabwe’s economic fundamentals tell a different story. Formal sector employment remains constrained, disposable incomes are fragile, and corporate tenants operate in an environment of policy uncertainty and limited access to long-term finance.

A building’s value ultimately rests on the rent it can sustainably earn and the price a future buyer can afford to pay. If those anchors are weak, high valuations become accounting artefacts rather than economic realities.

In functioning markets, prime commercial property might trade at yields of 7–9%. That means investors earn annual rental income equal to 7–9% of the property’s market value.

In parts of Zimbabwe’s commercial property segment, however, effective yields — once vacancy, arrears and currency risk are factored in — may be closer to 3–5%, even as assets are booked at premium valuations.

Consider a stylised example:

Metric Conservative Market Reality Optimistic Valuation Model Occupancy Rate 65% 90% Average Rent (USD/sqm) $8 $12 Annual Rental Growth 2% 6% Discount Rate Used in DCF 18% 12% Implied Property Value $10m $25–30m

By adjusting just a few assumptions — vacancy, rental growth and discount rates — a building’s “value” can be modelled at two to three times what conservative cash-flow expectations would justify.

That difference is not academic. It determines whether pensioners are investing in an income-producing asset — or in accounting optimism.

The quiet danger of mark-to-model

In deep and highly liquid property markets, inflated valuations are eventually corrected through observable transaction data, where frequent buying and selling establish a reliable price discovery mechanism. In contrast, Zimbabwe’s property market is characterised by structural illiquidity, with transaction volumes estimated to represent only a small fraction of total institutional holdings annually, and in many segments, fewer than 5–10% of assets changing hands in a given year. This lack of liquidity removes a critical market discipline that normally anchors valuations to reality.

In such environments, “mark-to-model” accounting becomes the dominant valuation approach. Instead of relying on comparable sales, asset values are constructed from internal assumptions about discount rates, vacancy levels, rental growth, and exit yields. Small adjustments can have large valuation impacts: for example, reducing a discount rate assumption by just 1–2 percentage points can increase capitalised property values by 10–25%, depending on the yield structure. Similarly, assuming vacancy rates of 5% instead of 10% can materially inflate projected net operating income and therefore asset valuations.

Over time, these technical adjustments accumulate into what appears to be institutional performance. A property fund may report annual portfolio growth of +12%, supported by a rental cash yield of around 4%, producing a headline total return of approximately 16%. On paper, this places the asset class among the strongest-performing components of a pension portfolio, reinforcing confidence among trustees, regulators, and beneficiaries.

However, the underlying fragility becomes visible when compared with distressed market evidence. In several emerging and frontier markets with similar illiquidity profiles, distressed property sales have cleared at discounts of 30–40% below carrying book values during periods of stress or forced liquidation. Global real estate studies also show that valuation gaps between model-based pricing and transaction prices can widen to 20–35% in thin markets during downturns, particularly where there is limited external benchmarking.

The core risk is not immediate collapse but progressive distortion. When only a small proportion of the portfolio is ever tested against real market transactions, the majority of valuations remain theoretical rather than realised. This allows pension fund accounts to display consistent growth even when underlying liquidity conditions deteriorate.

The result is a structural asymmetry: reported stability on one side, and untested fragility on the other. In such systems, the issue is not whether valuations exist, but whether they can withstand conversion into cash when required.

Liquidity risk in a system that needs cash

Pension liabilities are long-term, but they are not abstract. Retirees need regular, reliable payments. That requires cash flow and, when necessary, the ability to sell assets without catastrophic discounts.

Premium property in a thin market is the opposite of liquid. In a downturn — or even during routine benefit pressures — funds may find themselves unable to exit positions without severe haircuts. What appears today as a fortress of “real assets” could become a trap of unsellable inventory.

This liquidity mismatch is particularly dangerous in Zimbabwe, where economic shocks can be abrupt and policy shifts sudden. Pension systems built on illiquid assumptions are vulnerable to precisely the sort of volatility the country routinely experiences.

Since pension liabilities are long-term in nature, and benefit payments are continuous and must be met without interruption. In a mature pension fund, this typically translates into annual cash outflows of around 3–6% of total assets to cover retiree obligations. In a well-balanced, liquid portfolio, these payments can be reliably met through steady income streams such as bond coupons, equity dividends, and selective asset disposals.

However, in a property-heavy portfolio, liquidity constraints become more pronounced. Rental income can be irregular, vacancy rates may rise sharply during economic downturns, and the process of selling real estate assets is often slow—taking anywhere from 12 to 36 months—and may require accepting steep discounts in stressed market conditions.

As a result, if as much as 60% of a pension fund’s assets are tied up in property and only 40% remain liquid, even a modest increase in retiree withdrawals or broader economic pressure could force the fund into distressed asset sales, effectively crystallising losses that were previously masked within valuation estimates.

Governance under strain

Trustees carry a clear fiduciary duty to diversify pension assets and ensure that valuations reflect underlying economic reality rather than accounting convenience or market sentiment. In most mature pension systems globally, regulatory frameworks explicitly cap exposure to illiquid assets such as property at around 20–30% of total portfolios, reflecting well-documented risks around valuation opacity, concentration, and liquidity constraints. For example, large OECD pension funds typically maintain real estate allocations in the range of 10–25%, with only a minority exceeding 30%, precisely to avoid liquidity stress during market downturns.

When exposure rises to double these conventional thresholds—50–60% or more—the governance burden intensifies significantly. At that level, even small distortions in valuation assumptions can translate into large balance-sheet effects. Independent studies of pension governance failures globally show that concentrated illiquid portfolios are more likely to experience delayed recognition of losses, sometimes by 12–24 months, particularly when external market pricing is absent.

In such environments, valuation integrity can come under subtle but persistent pressure. Independent valuers may, directly or indirectly, feel incentivised to maintain continuity with prior pricing models to avoid triggering headline losses. Developers seeking institutional capital may structure transactions in ways that appear stable in the short term but embed longer-term refinancing or occupancy risk. At the same time, investment committees can become overly dependent on a narrow ecosystem of advisers, reducing the diversity of challenge and increasing the risk of groupthink.

The governance implications are not theoretical. Where pension funds become overexposed to property—sometimes exceeding 50–70% of total assets in certain emerging-market contexts—the probability of delayed impairment recognition rises materially. In stressed cycles, global experience suggests that real estate write-downs can range between 10% and 40% in a single adjustment phase, depending on leverage and liquidity conditions.

Ultimately, if significant write-downs emerge in future, the central issue will not be whether the macroeconomic environment was difficult or whether Zimbabwe—or any comparable market—faced structural headwinds. The decisive question will be whether trustees acted with reasonable prudence in light of known and foreseeable risks. Fiduciary duty is not suspended by economic volatility; it is tested by it.

If portfolios are heavily concentrated in a single, illiquid, and politically influenced asset class, regulatory and legal scrutiny inevitably follows. The critical test will be whether investment decisions were grounded in independent valuation, robust risk management, and genuine diversification—or whether they were shaped by relationships, institutional inertia, or assumptions of perpetual asset stability.

In such circumstances, “it was the economy” is unlikely to stand as a sufficient defence if evidence shows that governance frameworks, valuation independence, and risk controls were materially weak or inconsistently applied.

The illusion of the inflation hedge

Property is frequently promoted to pension trustees as a natural hedge against inflation, and in high-inflation economies like Zimbabwe, that narrative carries significant emotional and historical weight. However, global empirical evidence consistently shows that property only functions as an effective inflation hedge when it is acquired at or near fair value and supported by sustainable rental yields. Once assets are purchased at inflated entry prices, inflation does not restore prudence—it simply amplifies the cost base.

Across long-term studies in developed markets, real estate has delivered average nominal returns of roughly 6–8% annually over multi-decade cycles, but with wide dispersion depending on entry pricing, leverage, and location quality. Crucially, when purchase yields fall below 4–5%, subsequent inflation alone rarely compensates for the initial capital mispricing without significant time or rental reversion.

The arithmetic is unforgiving. A property generating $400,000 in sustainable annual rental income but acquired for $12 million produces a starting yield of just 3.3%. In many institutional investment frameworks, it sits below the typical required return threshold for illiquid assets, which often ranges between 6% and 10% depending on risk assumptions. Even if inflation drives annual rent growth of, say, 8–10%, the investor is effectively chasing nominal income increases on a capital base that may already be overvalued relative to market fundamentals.

Historical data from property cycles in both emerging and developed markets show that entry prices matter more than inflation protection in determining long-term outcomes. During downturns, real estate corrections of 20–40% have been recorded in multiple jurisdictions, including post-2008 financial crisis markets, where even “inflation-hedge” assets experienced sharp capital write-downs despite rising or stable rents.

The key distortion is conceptual: inflation does not correct overpayment. It merely increases nominal figures on both income and valuation, often preserving illusory balance-sheet strength while eroding real returns. In such cases, what is presented as a hedge can quietly function as a long-duration, low-yield speculative position, where apparent stability masks the slow erosion of pension capital in real terms.

The risk extends beyond individual pensioners. Pension funds are among Zimbabwe’s largest pools of domestic institutional capital. If their balance sheets are overstated, the problem becomes systemic.

Overvalued property assets can mask underlying funding gaps, delay necessary reforms and create a false sense of stability in the financial system. When corrections come, they can be sudden and confidence-shaking, particularly in a country where trust in financial institutions has already been tested.

A need for reform, not retreat

None of this is an argument for pension funds to abandon property as an asset class. Real estate can and does play a legitimate role in long-term institutional portfolios, particularly where it provides stable income streams and portfolio diversification. Globally, well-governed pension systems typically maintain property allocations of around 10–25% precisely because, when properly priced and managed, they can enhance returns and hedge certain macroeconomic risks.

The issue is not allocation in principle, but discipline in practice.

Reform should begin with valuation integrity. Independent valuations must be genuinely external, rotated regularly, and benchmarked against observable market transactions where available. Discount rates used in valuation models should be standardised within conservative regulatory bands, rather than adjusted opportunistically to smooth returns. Even a 1–2 percentage point downward adjustment in discount rates can inflate asset values by 10–25%, underscoring how sensitive valuations are to assumptions rather than fundamentals.

Transparency also needs to be materially strengthened. Pension funds should disclose not only headline valuations, but underlying performance indicators such as actual rental yields, occupancy rates, lease expiry profiles, and cash-on-cash returns. International best practice in institutional real estate reporting increasingly requires this level of granularity, with many OECD-aligned funds publishing look-through income data and stress-test scenarios annually.

Equally important are hard limits on concentration risk. Where exposure to property exceeds 30–40% of total assets, particularly in illiquid or thinly traded markets, regulatory scrutiny should intensify. Global pension governance frameworks generally treat such levels as elevated risk thresholds, precisely because liquidity shocks can force forced sales at discounts of 20–40% in stressed conditions.

Stress testing should also become mandatory rather than optional. Trustees should be required to model scenarios involving 25–40% declines in property values, extended vacancy periods, and liquidity freezes lasting 12–24 months. These are not extreme assumptions; they reflect historical outcomes observed in multiple real estate cycles internationally.

Ultimately, governance reform must re-centre fiduciary accountability. Trustees are not acting on behalf of developers, advisers, or asset managers—they are custodians of deferred wages. The real risk is borne by pensioners who contributed over decades on the assumption that capital would be preserved, not merely reported as growing.

Zimbabwe’s pension system, therefore, does not require retreat from property, but a recalibration towards discipline, transparency, and enforceable prudence. Bricks and mortar can appear solid on paper, but without rigorous valuation standards and genuine liquidity safeguards, they risk becoming foundations built on financial sand rather than enduring institutional strength.