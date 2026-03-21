Opposition Leader Tendai Biti Arrested in Mutare

MUTARE, Zimbabwe — Prominent opposition politician Tendai Biti was arrested in Mutare on Saturday afternoon, according to local reports.

Biti, who is also the convener of the Constitutional Defenders Forum, was reportedly detained while attending a private meeting in the city’s central business district. The meeting is alleged to have been focused on opposition to the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3.

He is currently being held at Mutare Central Police Station.

Several others were arrested alongside him, including journalist Fanuel Chinowaita, Morgan Ncube, and lawyer Nyasha Gerald. All are also being detained at the same facility.

Authorities have yet to provide an official explanation for the arrests.