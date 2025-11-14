Mnangagwa, Hichilema Open New Era in Zimbabwe–Zambia Cooperation

Zimbabwe and Zambia have pledged to deepen their historic partnership following President Hakainde Hichilema’s Working Visit to Harare and the successful conclusion of the inaugural Zimbabwe–Zambia Bi-National Commission (BNC) held on 14 November 2025. The two leaders, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and President Hichilema, presided over a series of high-level engagements that reaffirmed solidarity, friendship, and a renewed determination to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

By Dereck Goto

President Mnangagwa led the Zimbabwean delegation, joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Professor Amon Murwira, several Cabinet Ministers, and senior officials. President Hichilema was accompanied by Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Honourable Mulambo Haimbe SC, MPs, and senior government officials. Together, the delegations emphasised the need to intensify diplomatic engagement and coordinate positions at regional, continental, and global levels. They agreed that the Second Session of the Bi-National Commission will be held in Lusaka by November 2027, a decision that signals both countries’ commitment to deepening structured cooperation.

In a notable diplomatic gesture, Zambia pledged to continue advocating for the removal of illegal and unilateral sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, acknowledging the damage these sanctions continue to inflict on development efforts. Both countries also reaffirmed their mutual interest in maintaining peace and security, not only within their borders but also across the wider region.

Border management featured prominently in the discussions. The leaders expressed satisfaction with the ongoing border reaffirmation efforts led by the Surveyors General of both nations. They agreed to enhance clarity along the boundary by installing floating buoys on Lake Kariba and further committed to full 24-hour operations at the Chirundu and Victoria Falls One-Stop Border Posts by 31 December 2025, a significant move expected to boost trade and ease travel.

Economic cooperation formed one of the central pillars of the communiqué. Zimbabwe announced that, following Cabinet approval, it will remove various trade barriers, including scrapping certain transit duties on petroleum products effective 27 November 2025, as outlined in the 2026 National Budget. The two nations agreed to continue detailed technical discussions on outstanding issues until March 2026, while also commencing the drafting of a comprehensive Bilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement to guide future collaboration. They reaffirmed their commitment to fully implementing the Simplified Trade Regime to support small-scale traders operating across their shared border.

The leaders welcomed ongoing efforts to facilitate electricity imports into Zambia through Zimbabwe and committed to increasing power transfer capacity in stages. Both sides highlighted the importance of improving transport connectivity as a catalyst for investment and economic development, stressing the need for shared infrastructure to be commercially viable and beneficial to local communities.

The visit culminated in the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding covering diplomatic training, immigration and technical cooperation, labour and employment, agriculture, and youth development. Both countries also celebrated the successful convening of the Zimbabwe–Zambia Business Forum held on the sidelines of the BNC.

The communiqué reflects a renewed sense of purpose in the relationship between the two neighbours. As the first-ever Bi-National Commission, the 2025 engagements in Harare mark a new chapter in Zimbabwe–Zambia relations, laying the groundwork for deeper integration, stronger economic ties, and enhanced cooperation driven by shared aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity.