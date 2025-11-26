Chinese firms must comply with local laws

AS the year draws to a close, it is a fitting time for us to reflect on our achievements and to look ahead to the future.

By ZHOU DING

The year 2025 has been a milestone for China-Zimbabwe relations, highlighted by the successful visit of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to China, during which the two heads of State elevated our partnership to a China-Zimbabwe all-weather community with a shared future.

This past year, we’ve also proudly celebrated the 45th anniversary of our diplomatic ties — a shared journey marked by remarkable achievements and profound camaraderie.

Over the years, Zimbabwe has cultivated a robust mining industry that continues to drive its economic and social progress. I commend the Zimbabwean government for its commitment to the sustainable development of its mining sector and its dedication to our partnership in this field.

For years, China has stood as Zimbabwe’s largest foreign investor, with mining being a key area of our collaboration. In examining Chinese investment in Zimbabwe’s mining sector, I will focus on four key areas: First, the Chinese investment in Zimbabwe’s mining sector is about driving economic growth. Chinese investment translates to jobs, tax revenue and human resource development.

The numbers speak volumes: according to Zida, over 1 000 new Chinese companies have registered here in the past three years, a significant portion are in mining. Overall, China-Zimbabwe trade and investment support the livelihoods of over a million Zimbabweans, with more than half of this impact stemming from mining. Investors like Dinson Steel, Huayou, and Sinomine each employ thousands locally.

They are actively training employees, transferring technology and introducing advanced extraction and processing solutions. Their partnerships with vocational colleges in both countries are building vital human capital for Zimbabwe’s sustainable mining future. Second, it strengthens value chains and promotes sustainability.

Companies are moving beyond extraction to adding value within Zimbabwe. Dinson now produces 600 000 tonnes of steel yearly. Its products — pig iron, steel billets, and more — are not exported to China but meet domestic and local demand and generate foreign exchange through regional sales. Environmentally, these companies are leading in protection measures, implementing waste treatment and water recycling systems.

I am thrilled to learn that an additional 1 000 megawatts of solar projects to established by Chinese investors are underway to help address power challenges and support Zimbabwe’s green energy transition. Third, it builds infrastructure and fosters community development. Mining investments are catalysing broader development.

Dinson is planning to transform the rural area of Mvuma into a new town for 10 000 residents and their employees. Max Mind Investment renovated and widened a 37-kilometre road, greatly improving travel safety for local villagers.

As far as I know, the Chamber of Chinese Enterprises in Zimbabwe (CCEZ) is drafting a CSR report documenting over US$100 million invested in hundreds of projects — building roads and clinics, drilling boreholes, and refurbishing schools.

Fourth, it is a partnership navigating complex challenges. While we celebrate these achievements, we must also candidly acknowledge the challenges.

Mining is inherently complex, and balancing extraction with environmental protection and community interests is a global challenge. The Chinese embassy consistently urges all Chinese companies to strictly comply with local laws, minimise their environmental footprint, and work hand-in-hand with communities. No partnership is perfect.

In discussing China-Zimbabwe mining co-operation, we should neither offer only praise nor focus solely on shortcomings. Certain narratives, based on unverified information, consistently and desperately smear Chinese enterprises. As we look into the allegations against Chinese enterprises, we have found that over 80% of them are exaggerated or fabricated, designed to incite xenophobia at little cost.

Such tactics harm Zimbabwe’s business climate and discourage investors. Let us be clear: We welcome constructive, fact-based criticism and solution-oriented feedback. This is how we improve. Judging our co-operation should be based on facts, not fiction. As we are

fully aware that “Bad news travels fast, while good deeds go unnoticed”.

We do hope the tangible progress in China-Zimbabwe mining co-operation receives the recognition it deserves and we call on all parties to reject baseless smears that seek only to divide us. True progress is built on partnership and honest effort, not on rhetoric that offers no real benefit to the people of Zimbabwe. To ensure the success of Zimbabwe’s mining sector, we must collectively foster a healthy business environment — one that supports Zimbabwe’s long-term development.

As President Mnangagwa said recently, “We are entrenching a business operating environment that is consistently predictable and transparent, where enterprises and innovation are rewarded and industry thrives.”

I applaud this solemn commitment and dedication.

As we build a China-Zimbabwe all-weather community with a shared future, we are fully aware that this is not a transactional relationship, but one tempered in shared history and mutual commitment. China has stood with Zimbabwe since its liberation struggle.

Today, the fruits of this enduring friendship are visible across Zimbabwe: From the expanded Hwange and Kariba South power stations, to the modernised Victoria Falls and Robert Mugabe International Airports, from over 1 300 boreholes nationwide, to the iconic New Parliament Building, from the National Pharmaceutical Warehouse to the High-Performance Computing Centre.

These are not mere projects — they are lifelines, delivering tangible improvements to everyday life. The China-Zimbabwe friendship is demonstrated through action, not rhetoric.

This was first published here by The News Day.