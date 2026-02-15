Obama Calls Donald Trump Racist Video Part Of Political “Clown Show”

Former US President Barack Obama has condemned a controversial social media post by Donald Trump, describing the incident as emblematic of what he termed a political “clown show.”

Speaking during a podcast interview with Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama addressed an AI-generated video that briefly depicted him and former First Lady Michelle Obama with their faces superimposed onto ape bodies. The clip, which appeared on Truth Social, was set to the song The Lion Sleeps Tonight, widely associated with The Lion King.

“There’s this sort of clown show that’s happening in social media and on television,” Obama said during the wide-ranging discussion. “What is true is that there doesn’t seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office. That’s been lost.”

The video, which circulated during Black History Month, was later removed following significant public backlash. Critics described the imagery as racist and inappropriate.

Obama noted that, in his view, most Americans reject such conduct.

“I think it’s important to recognise that the majority of the American people find this behaviour deeply troubling,” he said. “It gets attention, but it is also a distraction.”

While Obama did not mention Trump by name, his remarks were widely interpreted as a response to the post. He further suggested that the erosion of political norms could carry electoral consequences.

The incident also drew reactions from across the political spectrum. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt initially dismissed criticism, while Republican Senator Tim Scott publicly characterised the video as deeply offensive.

Obama’s comments come as he continues work on the Obama Presidential Center, scheduled to open in Chicago later this year. The former president has largely focused on foundation initiatives aimed at leadership development and civic engagement.