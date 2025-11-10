ZANU-PF launches 2030 mobilisation rallies amid constitutional amendment plot

HARARE – ZANU-PF’s Harare provincial chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa has confirmed that the party is rolling out mobilisation rallies to push for a constitutional amendment that would extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term beyond the current 2028 limit.

Speaking at a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting on Sunday, Masimirembwa revealed that Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi is actively working to remove legal barriers that prevent Mnangagwa from remaining in office past the two-term constitutional threshold.

“As you are aware, the recent annual people’s conference called for implementation of resolution number one—to ensure President Mnangagwa continues leading the country up to 2030 and beyond,” Masimirembwa said. “We’ve already begun grassroots mobilisation and are working closely with Comrade Ziyambi Ziyambi to facilitate the amendment process.”

He added that rallies will target key areas in Harare including Chitungwiza, Mbare, Mabvuku-Tafara, Dzivaresekwa, and Highfields, with thousands expected to attend.

Masimirembwa also announced the co-option of new Central Committee members, including businessman Dr Elder Kuda Tagwirei, Taka Mashonganyika, Joachim Chivhayo (deputy secretary of information), Samhu (gold miner), and Pritchard Sibanda (deputy secretary for finance).

Tagwirei pledged continued financial support for the party’s Vision 2030 agenda. “I’ve always supported ZANU-PF and will continue doing so to ensure Vision 2030 is realised under President Mnangagwa’s leadership,” he said.

Other senior figures present included Harare war veterans chairperson Comrade Guta, provincial commissar Voyage Dambuza, and Politburo deputy secretary for security Cde Tendai Chirau.

However, the push to amend the constitution has sparked widespread condemnation. Legal experts, including former Finance Minister Tendai Biti, warn that tampering with presidential term limits could destabilise the country and deepen internal divisions within ZANU-PF.

As tensions rise, the party faces mounting pressure to manage succession debates and uphold constitutional integrity.

Source – Byo24