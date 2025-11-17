ZACC probes disappearance of US$4,5 million

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is investigating the disappearance of US$4,5 million from Harare Quarry, a subsidiary of the Harare City Council, amid growing public outcry over the alleged financial mismanagement. The case, which spans seven years before being officially reported to ZACC, has raised questions about accountability and governance within the council.

The missing funds originated from a loan advanced in 2017 to recapitalise Harare Quarry, which historically supplied stone for roadworks and aggregate for concrete. To date, the money remains unaccounted for, and concerns have intensified over alleged mismanagement and lack of transparency.

In an interview with The Herald on Friday, ZACC spokesperson Commissioner Kindness Paradza confirmed that investigations were ongoing. “I can confirm that ZACC officially received the report and investigations are ongoing. Let me also clarify that when a report is made it doesn’t necessarily mean that immediately we will effect arrests; the purpose of investigations is to establish whether there is a case or not,” he said, declining to provide further details.

The financial irregularities were first revealed by a forensic audit conducted by Parker Randall Chartered Accountants, which examined operations between December 2017 and June 2019. The audit reportedly exposed Harare Quarry’s failure to declare revenues, profits, or dividends to the city council since 2018. Additionally, salaries amounting to US$56 000 were allegedly paid to ghost workers over an 11-month period, while millions of dollars could not be traced due to missing payment vouchers and documentation.

Despite the audit’s findings, no police report was filed until February of this year, when Mayor Jacob Mafume officially reported the case to both ZACC and the police following scrutiny by the Harare Commission of Inquiry.

Residents have voiced frustration over the lack of progress. Accountant Mr Trymore Timuri called for council authorities to demonstrate urgency, saying, “Given that both ZACC and the police rely on evidence, City Council officials must demonstrate a willingness to co-operate and furnish that evidence. By now we should have seen demonstrable action. To prove their capability and restore faith, heads must roll.”

Similarly, Mr Reuben Akili, director of the Combined Harare Residents Association, expressed concern over delays in resolving the matter and promised to register the issue as an objection during the council’s budget review. “It is very disappointing that those responsible for the management of Harare Quarry have faced no consequences. We expected an update on this issue in the council’s budget presentation but nothing was included,” he said.

The Harare Quarry case remains under investigation, with authorities facing mounting pressure to ensure accountability and recover the missing funds.

Source – The Herald