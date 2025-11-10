20.4 C
Harare
Monday, November 10, 2025
Tagwirei welcomed as new Central Committee Member
ZimbabwePolitics

Tagwirei welcomed as new Central Committee Member

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Zanu PF Harare Province held its first Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting following the party’s 2025 Annual National People’s Conference in Mutare, reaffirming its commitment to support key resolutions adopted at the gathering.

The meeting, presided over by Harare Provincial Chairman Goodwills Masimirembwa, was hailed as a success and marked by the formal introduction of prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei to the provincial leadership structures.

Tagwirei, who was recently appointed a Central Committee member, attended the PCC meeting for the first time, a move that party leaders said symbolised a new chapter in strengthening unity and empowerment efforts within the province.

“Tagwirei worked for the party at lower structures for years and is very loyal to the party despite his standing as a successful businessman. We are going to learn from him to ensure everyone is empowered,” said Masimirembwa.

He added that the province would soon give feedback to its lower structures on resolutions adopted at the Mutare conference, noting that Resolution Number 1 – which calls for President Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030 – was among the most significant outcomes.

“The conference also focused on the state of the economy and food security at household level. We have a number of signature projects being carried across the country and some were completed. This is the good work of President Mnangagwa, so members are saying he should remain in office beyond 2028 to realise his vision,” said Masimirembwa.

In his remarks, Tagwirei expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa, the party leadership, and Harare province for their support, pledging to advance the President’s vision of empowerment and inclusive development.

“I am a servant of the people and will work tirelessly to drive empowerment programmes to the grassroots,” Tagwirei said.

“I am committed to driving President Mnangagwa’s vision and realising his dreams. I will continue supporting party programmes even at village level.”

He emphasised that his experience working at the party’s grassroots structures had prepared him to help deliver economic empowerment to the remotest parts of the country, adding that his focus would remain on uplifting communities through sustainable initiatives.

Tagwirei, widely known for his philanthropic contributions and support for government programmes, was co-opted into the Central Committee earlier this year following a unanimous recommendation by Harare Province in March, which was ratified in October 2025.

The meeting also saw the co-option of Takawira Mashonganyika of Highfields into the Central Committee.

Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for Security Tendai Chirau urged members to rally behind President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 agenda, anchored on the mantra “Leaving No One and No Place Behind.”

“Let us be active participants in the economic drive to realise Vision 2030,” Chirau said.

The PCC meeting was attended by Politburo members, Central Committee members, National Consultative Assembly members, and other senior party officials from across Harare Province.

Source – The Herald

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

