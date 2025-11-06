Suspected Zanu-PF thugs disrupt MDC presser

HARARE – A press conference by Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Douglas Mwonzora in Bulawayo reportedly descended into chaos after a group of suspected Zanu-PF youths allegedly stormed the venue and disrupted proceedings.

MDC spokesperson Lloyd Damba confirmed the incident, saying the attack occurred shortly after journalists had left the party’s offices.

“We were attacked yesterday at our Bulawayo office, soon after members of the press left,” Damba said. “About 20 Zanu-PF youths entered our meeting armed. They were wearing white T-shirts printed with ‘Boys Dzamudhara’ slogans. A stampede followed, and we were quickly whisked away by our security to a safe place.”

Efforts to obtain comment from the police were unsuccessful, as the national spokespersons could not be reached for comment.

At the time of the disruption, Mwonzora had been addressing the media about Zanu-PF’s plans to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office to 2030 — a move the opposition leader condemned as unconstitutional.

Mnangagwa’s current term is set to end in 2028, but Zanu-PF recently adopted a resolution at its annual conference pushing for what it has termed the “2030 agenda”, which could see the President remain in power beyond the constitutional limit.

“People of Zimbabwe must claim what is in the constitution,” Mwonzora said during the briefing. “There is a principle called the sovereignty of the people — meaning the power to decide rests with the people of Zimbabwe. It is them who fought for term limits during the constitution-making process.”

He warned that Zanu-PF might attempt to manipulate Parliament to extend Mnangagwa’s tenure without holding a national referendum, a move he said would be a direct assault on democracy.

The MDC has since condemned the alleged attack and urged authorities to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Source – Newsday