Mutsvangwa Rebukes Tagwirei, Says Zimbabwe Cannot Shut Out Foreigners

HARARE — ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has publicly pushed back against comments by businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei suggesting that foreigners are not welcome in Zimbabwe.

Speaking during a media briefing on Monday, Mutsvangwa dismissed sentiments perceived as xenophobic, cautioning against rhetoric that could undermine the country’s diplomatic posture and investment agenda.

“Do not go around saying we do not want foreigners in Zimbabwe,” Mutsvangwa said. “Hatidi Dudula muno. Zimbabwe is open to partnerships and international cooperation.”

His remarks come barely 24 hours after Tagwirei reportedly stated that foreign nationals should not be allowed to operate or participate in certain sectors of the economy—remarks critics say echo nationalist protectionism at a time when the government is attempting to attract international investment.

Mutsvangwa emphasised that Zimbabwe’s liberation history was anchored on international alliances and that the country continues to rely on regional and global partnerships across economic sectors, including mining, agriculture and infrastructure development.

Political analysts say the public contradiction highlights growing ideological differences within ruling party circles over how far the state should go in regulating foreign participation in local industries. While some influential business and political figures advocate economic indigenisation, others argue that investor confidence depends on predictable policies and openness to foreign capital.

The ruling party is expected to continue clarifying its position as debates over economic nationalism, foreign capital, and control of strategic resources intensify.