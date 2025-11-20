14.3 C
Harare
Thursday, November 20, 2025
Subscribe
HomeZimbabwePoliticsMutsvangwa Rebukes Tagwirei, Says Zimbabwe Cannot Shut Out Foreigners
ZimbabwePolitics

Mutsvangwa Rebukes Tagwirei, Says Zimbabwe Cannot Shut Out Foreigners

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Business

Zimbabwe Courts Investors to Boost Gold Value Chain

HARARE — Zimbabwe is intensifying efforts to attract investors...
Business

First Capital bank to exit Kingdom Hotel with $30 million sale to UAE investor

HARARE — First Capital Bank has announced it has...
Agriculture & Environment

Zimbabwe retaining regional breadbasket status

ZIMBABWE is firmly reclaiming its position as the region’s...
Diaspora

UK’s Tough New Immigration Rules Deal Heavy Blow to Zimbabwean Care Workers

LONDON – Zimbabwean care workers in the United Kingdom...
Africa

White House hits out at South African leader for ‘running his mouth’ over US boycott of G20

JOHANNESBURG — The White House hit out Thursday at...

HARARE — ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has publicly pushed back against comments by businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei suggesting that foreigners are not welcome in Zimbabwe.

Speaking during a media briefing on Monday, Mutsvangwa dismissed sentiments perceived as xenophobic, cautioning against rhetoric that could undermine the country’s diplomatic posture and investment agenda.

“Do not go around saying we do not want foreigners in Zimbabwe,” Mutsvangwa said. “Hatidi Dudula muno. Zimbabwe is open to partnerships and international cooperation.”

His remarks come barely 24 hours after Tagwirei reportedly stated that foreign nationals should not be allowed to operate or participate in certain sectors of the economy—remarks critics say echo nationalist protectionism at a time when the government is attempting to attract international investment.

Mutsvangwa emphasised that Zimbabwe’s liberation history was anchored on international alliances and that the country continues to rely on regional and global partnerships across economic sectors, including mining, agriculture and infrastructure development.

Political analysts say the public contradiction highlights growing ideological differences within ruling party circles over how far the state should go in regulating foreign participation in local industries. While some influential business and political figures advocate economic indigenisation, others argue that investor confidence depends on predictable policies and openness to foreign capital.

The ruling party is expected to continue clarifying its position as debates over economic nationalism, foreign capital, and control of strategic resources intensify.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
General Matatu and Tapfumaneyi Take Charge in Zimbabwe’s Military Reshuffle

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Zimbabwe Courts Investors to Boost Gold Value Chain

Business 0
HARARE — Zimbabwe is intensifying efforts to attract investors...

First Capital bank to exit Kingdom Hotel with $30 million sale to UAE investor

Business 0
HARARE — First Capital Bank has announced it has...

Zimbabwe retaining regional breadbasket status

Agriculture & Environment 0
ZIMBABWE is firmly reclaiming its position as the region’s...

Popular

Zimbabwe Courts Investors to Boost Gold Value Chain

Business 0
HARARE — Zimbabwe is intensifying efforts to attract investors...

First Capital bank to exit Kingdom Hotel with $30 million sale to UAE investor

Business 0
HARARE — First Capital Bank has announced it has...

Zimbabwe retaining regional breadbasket status

Agriculture & Environment 0
ZIMBABWE is firmly reclaiming its position as the region’s...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Zimbabwe Courts Investors to Boost Gold Value Chain

Staff Reporter - 0

First Capital bank to exit Kingdom Hotel with $30 million sale to UAE investor

Staff Reporter - 0

Zimbabwe retaining regional breadbasket status

Staff Reporter - 0

UK’s Tough New Immigration Rules Deal Heavy Blow to Zimbabwean Care Workers

Staff Reporter - 0