Desperate Times: Lobbyists Push for Mbeki and Motlanthe to Contest ANC Presidency in 2027

Mukoyi ‘evicts’ Mwonzora from Harvest House

Opposition activist Shakespeare Mukoyi on Wednesday claimed to have reclaimed Richard Morgan Tsvangirai House, popularly known as Harvest House, the iconic headquarters of Zimbabwe’s opposition movement.

The building, long regarded as the symbolic home of opposition politics, has over the years served as the headquarters of the MDC, MDC-T, MDC Alliance, and later the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Harvest House was previously seized by Douglas Mwonzora, with the assistance of heavily armed security forces, during intense internal power struggles that rocked the opposition following the death of Morgan Tsvangirai and later Nelson Chamisa’s departure from the CCC.

Mukoyi, a well-known opposition figure, claimed on Wednesday that he and his supporters had “evicted” Mwonzora’s faction from the premises and taken control of the building.

It was not immediately clear whether the authorities or Mwonzora’s MDC-T faction had responded to Mukoyi’s claims.

Harvest House, located in central Harare, remains one of the most politically significant buildings in Zimbabwe’s democratic struggle, symbolising the opposition’s turbulent history and ongoing battles for control.

This is a developing story.

Source – NewsDay

