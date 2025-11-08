MPs led by Hwende Demand $45m Payout Ahead of Mnangagwa’s 2030 Constitutional Amendment Vote

BULAWAYO – As Zimbabwe’s economy continues to crumble under inflation and dwindling public services, Members of Parliament (MPs) from both ZANU–PF and the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) are pressing for massive new housing loans of up to US$150,000 each, in addition to receiving prime residential stands in Harare’s leafy suburbs.

Kuwadzana MP Chalton Hwende sparked outrage after proposing the hefty loan package during the ongoing pre-budget seminar in Bulawayo, where he urged the government to allocate more funds for legislators’ housing projects.

“We received housing loans worth US$40,000, but because of inflation and compared to what those in the Executive received, we also want you to budget a minimum of US$150,000 as a loan that will ensure an MP gets a house,” Hwende said.

Hwende, a senior opposition figure in the CCC, accused Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube of neglecting MPs’ welfare by failing to increase their salaries, arguing that the value of their 2022 housing loans had been eroded by inflation.

In the last Parliament, lawmakers were controversially awarded US$40,000 loans each — a move widely condemned by civil society as a form of political patronage ahead of the 2023 general elections. They also received residential stands and laptops, further fuelling allegations of corruption and elite self-enrichment.

Now, reports indicate that legislators, including those aligned with both the ruling ZANU–PF and the CCC faction led by Sengezo Tshabangu, are set to receive new prime stands in Harare’s affluent suburbs of Borrowdale, Marlborough, and Greystone Park — land previously earmarked for a community centre.

ZANU–PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi confirmed the development, stating that the project was initiated after Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe instructed local authorities to allocate land to MPs across the country.

“This is a project being carried out throughout cities and provinces after Minister Garwe wrote to local authorities for them to avail land for legislators to build their residential homes,” Togarepi said, adding that the plan aims “to remove MPs from hotels.”

However, critics have decried the move as another instance of state resources being diverted to appease political elites at a time when the country faces severe shortages of essential drugs such as paracetamol in public hospitals.

Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu confirmed that his name appeared on the list of beneficiaries but publicly distanced himself from the scheme.

“While I was on the list of the Parliamentary Housing Scheme, I did not accept it. I did not take or grab any land as alluded to,” he said.

Meanwhile, both ruling and opposition MPs recently drew public ire after jointly chanting “2030 ndeya Emmerson!” — a slogan declaring support for President Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030, effectively sidelining the 2028 elections.

For many Zimbabweans, the spectacle of MPs demanding luxury perks while the nation endures economic decline and failing public institutions reflects a widening gulf between the political elite and the citizens they are meant to serve.