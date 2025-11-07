17.1 C
Harare
Friday, November 7, 2025
Subscribe
HomeNewsZimbabweMohadi's son evicts 21 families in Mash Central
ZimbabwePolitics

Mohadi’s son evicts 21 families in Mash Central

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Business

Afdis Posts 43% Surge in Sales as Strong Demand Boosts Half-Year Results

HARARE – African Distillers Limited (Afdis), the producer of...
Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Paternity Case Permanently Dismissed by California Court

LOS ANGELES – Rap icon and business mogul Jay-Z...
Entertainment

50 Cent Mocks Diddy Over Reported Trump Pardon Hopes

NEW YORK – Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has...
Politics

Sikhala’s Arrest Follows Zanu PF Stern Warning

HARARE – Four days after ZANU PF Director of...
Business

The limits of expertise on boards

Having served on several boards over the years, I...

At least 21 families have been left homeless and are sleeping in the open after being violently evicted from Arnold Farm in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central Province, in yet another politically charged land dispute.

The eviction, which took place on Monday, saw families dumped along the Harare–Bindura Highway with their damaged belongings after their huts were set ablaze.

The 1 245-hectare farm – also known as Manzou Farm, near Mazowe Dam – has long been associated with powerful political figures, including former First Lady Grace Mugabe, who in the past also tried to remove settlers from the land.

Victims of the latest eviction described the ordeal as cruel and inhumane, saying they were given only minutes to pack their belongings before their homes were torched.

“The eviction was so cruel. We were told to remove our property within minutes,” said Pearson Tagara, one of the affected villagers.
“Furniture like kitchen units, wardrobes and beds were damaged as we rushed to move. It’s heartbreaking.”

The displaced families, including several children, are now stranded without shelter at the onset of the rainy season.

Villagers have accused Vice-President Kembo Mohadi’s son, Mafenyadira, of orchestrating the evictions. They are calling for government intervention and justice, claiming they are being deprived of their right to shelter and dignity.

“We are suffering abuse that is ill-timed, depriving us of our right to peace and shelter,” said another villager.

Efforts to obtain comment from Mafenyadira Mohadi were unsuccessful.

This is not the first time Arnold Farm has been at the centre of controversy. In December 2024, over 300 villagers demonstrated at the property, accusing Mafenyadira of attempting to force them off the land using State security agents. Some were later arrested for trespassing after reportedly dismantling a fence he had erected.

In a previous statement, Mafenyadira’s cousin, Hardlife Samuwi, confirmed the clashes, claiming that “violent illegal settlers” had vandalised property and injured security guards at the farm, which he said had been lawfully allocated to Mafenyadira by the Ministry of Lands.

Arnold Farm has a troubled history. In 2017, police evicted villagers to pave the way for a national monument and business developments linked to Grace Mugabe. The villagers later secured a High Court ruling through the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), which temporarily halted their removal.

Reports have also linked First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa to interest in the same property, underscoring the ongoing politicisation of land ownership in Mazowe.

The latest eviction reignites long-standing tensions over land allocation and political privilege – with ordinary citizens once again bearing the brunt of the conflict.

Source – NewsDay

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

spot_img
Previous article
Job Sikhala arrested in South Africa after explosives found in vehicle
Next article
Sikhala’s Arrest Follows Zanu PF Stern Warning

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Afdis Posts 43% Surge in Sales as Strong Demand Boosts Half-Year Results

Business 0
HARARE – African Distillers Limited (Afdis), the producer of...

Jay-Z’s Paternity Case Permanently Dismissed by California Court

Entertainment 0
LOS ANGELES – Rap icon and business mogul Jay-Z...

50 Cent Mocks Diddy Over Reported Trump Pardon Hopes

Entertainment 0
NEW YORK – Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has...

Popular

Afdis Posts 43% Surge in Sales as Strong Demand Boosts Half-Year Results

Business 0
HARARE – African Distillers Limited (Afdis), the producer of...

Jay-Z’s Paternity Case Permanently Dismissed by California Court

Entertainment 0
LOS ANGELES – Rap icon and business mogul Jay-Z...

50 Cent Mocks Diddy Over Reported Trump Pardon Hopes

Entertainment 0
NEW YORK – Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Afdis Posts 43% Surge in Sales as Strong Demand Boosts Half-Year Results

Staff Reporter - 0

Jay-Z’s Paternity Case Permanently Dismissed by California Court

Staff Reporter - 0

50 Cent Mocks Diddy Over Reported Trump Pardon Hopes

Staff Reporter - 0

Sikhala’s Arrest Follows Zanu PF Stern Warning

Staff Reporter - 0