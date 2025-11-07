Mohadi’s son evicts 21 families in Mash Central

At least 21 families have been left homeless and are sleeping in the open after being violently evicted from Arnold Farm in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central Province, in yet another politically charged land dispute.

The eviction, which took place on Monday, saw families dumped along the Harare–Bindura Highway with their damaged belongings after their huts were set ablaze.

The 1 245-hectare farm – also known as Manzou Farm, near Mazowe Dam – has long been associated with powerful political figures, including former First Lady Grace Mugabe, who in the past also tried to remove settlers from the land.

Victims of the latest eviction described the ordeal as cruel and inhumane, saying they were given only minutes to pack their belongings before their homes were torched.

“The eviction was so cruel. We were told to remove our property within minutes,” said Pearson Tagara, one of the affected villagers.

“Furniture like kitchen units, wardrobes and beds were damaged as we rushed to move. It’s heartbreaking.”

The displaced families, including several children, are now stranded without shelter at the onset of the rainy season.

Villagers have accused Vice-President Kembo Mohadi’s son, Mafenyadira, of orchestrating the evictions. They are calling for government intervention and justice, claiming they are being deprived of their right to shelter and dignity.

“We are suffering abuse that is ill-timed, depriving us of our right to peace and shelter,” said another villager.

Efforts to obtain comment from Mafenyadira Mohadi were unsuccessful.

This is not the first time Arnold Farm has been at the centre of controversy. In December 2024, over 300 villagers demonstrated at the property, accusing Mafenyadira of attempting to force them off the land using State security agents. Some were later arrested for trespassing after reportedly dismantling a fence he had erected.

In a previous statement, Mafenyadira’s cousin, Hardlife Samuwi, confirmed the clashes, claiming that “violent illegal settlers” had vandalised property and injured security guards at the farm, which he said had been lawfully allocated to Mafenyadira by the Ministry of Lands.

Arnold Farm has a troubled history. In 2017, police evicted villagers to pave the way for a national monument and business developments linked to Grace Mugabe. The villagers later secured a High Court ruling through the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), which temporarily halted their removal.

Reports have also linked First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa to interest in the same property, underscoring the ongoing politicisation of land ownership in Mazowe.

The latest eviction reignites long-standing tensions over land allocation and political privilege – with ordinary citizens once again bearing the brunt of the conflict.

